Decimo semana 13

Guía de Trabajo

  1. 1. Estrategiaaprendeencasa Grado Décimo Colegio Santa Librada IED Jornada de la Tarde Segundo Periodo Semana del 13 al 17 de julio
  2. 2. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Docente: Diana Castro Correo electrónico: dccastroc@educacionbogota.edu.co Respetados Estudiantes: Reciban un fraternal saludo. Esperamos que el periodo de vacaciones les haya permitido descansar y recargar energías para continuar con el trabajo propuesto desde cada asignatura. Como se han dado cuenta desde el área, se ha realizado un proceso de flexibilización curricular que nos permitirá continuar con el desarrollo de habilidades de pensamiento lógico matemático desde una perspectiva diferente, abordando conceptos matemáticos a partir de la literatura, en este sentido, se seguirá con la lectura del texto: “El asesinato del profesor de matemáticas” y se desarrollarán las actividades teniendo en cuenta los temas propuestos en cada uno de los capítulos. Lee con atención cada una de las indicaciones dadas para realizar el trabajo durante esta semana: 1. No es necesario transcribir las guías en el cuaderno o en las hojas material de trabajo. 2. Les recordamos que, con cada uno de los dibujos realizados con la información o sucesos relevantes de cada capítulo, se obtendrá al final del año, un libro animado. El cual será valorado. Por lo tanto, se debe conservar el mismo tamaño y la orientación de la hoja. La medida es 16cm x 21 cm y la orientación es horizontal. 3. Intenta enviar un solo correo en el que se observen las evidencias solicitadas en las tres asignaturas (matemáticas, geometría y física), en lo posible enviar el material en un formato pdf o enumeradas cada una de las fotografías y hacer uso del correo institucional. 4. Les solicitamos no intercambiar o prestar los trabajos, ya que se copian los mismos errores. Además, es obvio que todos no alcanzamos las mismas comprensiones o argumentamos de la misma manera. 5. Es necesario que lea con detenimiento cada uno de los ejercicios propuestos en las guías y los desarrolle en su totalidad. La nota, depende no solo de la entrega de la evidencia sino de la calidad, la presentación y el desarrollo correcto de los algoritmos. 6. El plazo máximo de entrega de esta actividad es el 17 de julio de 2020. Feliz semana y manos a la obra… 1. Lee el capítulo No. 5 y 6 del libro: El asesinato del profesor de matemáticas, luego: a. Realiza el dibujo con las indicaciones dadas, representando el suceso que más te llamó la atención o la información central de los dos capítulos. El dibujo debe ser llamativo, hacer uso de colores y tener en cuenta la secuencia de los dibujos realizados anteriormente. Puedes hacer uso de criterios de dibujo vistos en clase de artes b. ¿Qué hicieron los estudiantes la noche antes de conocer si les realizaría una nueva prueba? ¿Qué piensas de tu actitud? c. ¿Qué características tenían las nuevas pruebas planteadas por el Fepe? d. Responde la pregunta de cada uno de los títulos ● ¿Qué hora es los 2/3 de los 3/4 de los 5/6 de las 12 de la noche? ● (15/3 + 1/3 +1/3 + 1/3) Matemáticas – Geometría – Física
  3. 3. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio 2. Resuelve los siguientes polinomios aritméticos ● 3 7 + 4 9 − 8 5 ● 2 7 + 5 3 + 3 2 ● 1 2 + 4 5 + 5 3 + 1 4 Lee con atención la información que te ayudará a resolver los ejercicios propuestos. ¿Cómo obtener una fracción de una cantidad? Por ejemplo, si queremos los 3/5 de 120 se debe operar de la siguiente manera 3 5 × 120 En este caso multiplicamos 3 x 120 =360 Luego dividimos 360 en 5. 360÷5 = 72 Esto quiere decir que los 3/5 de 120 será 72 ¿Cómo podemos sumar/restar tres o más fracciones con diferente denominador? Suma las siguientes fracciones 1 4 + 3 5 + 5 12 Lo primero que podemos hacer es buscar el mínimo común múltiplo, para eso descomponemos en los factores primos El m.c.m. (4,5,12) es 2x2x3x5=60 Ahora, colocamos 60 en cada uno de los denominadores y realizamos el siguiente procedimiento: Se tapa 4 en la descomposición, es decir 2x2. Y Nos queda 3X5 = 15. Este valor lo multiplicamos por el valor que está en el numerador 1x15=15 y ubicamos este valor en el numerador
  4. 4. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Luego se tapa el siguiente denominador, es decir 5, nos queda 2x2x3, esto es 12, y lo multiplicamos por 3. El resultado es 36 Finalmente tapamos 12, es decir, 2x2x3 y solo nos queda 5. Luego lo multiplicamos con 5 del numerador. 5x5=25. La expresión queda 15 60 + 36 60 + 25 60 Ahora sumamos los numeradores y dejamos el mismo denominador 15 60 + 36 60 + 25 60 = 76 60 Simplificando, el resultado será 19/15 GEOMETRÍA En las próximas semanas se abordará uno de los teoremas más importantes de las matemáticas, El Teorema de Pitágoras, inicialmente tendrás que realizar un conjunto de actividades introductorias que te permitirán comprender mejor el tema. Sigue cada uno de los pasos señalados. Actividad 1 Para esa actividad necesitas una regla y mucha precisión 1. Construye un triángulo rectángulo que tenga de base 4 cm de base y 3 cm de alto. 2. Toma una regla y mide el valor del lado desconocido. Regístralo aquí ____________ 3. Realiza el siguiente procedimiento ℎ = √32 + 42 4. Compara el resultado obtenido en la medición y el cálculo. ¿Qué puedes concluir?
  5. 5. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Actividad 2 Lee con atención. ¿Quién fue Pitágoras? Pitágoras de Samos, también conocido simplemente como Pitágoras, fue un filósofo y matemático de la Antigua Grecia considerado uno de los grandes pensadores de la doctrina presocrática, es decir, de la anterior o no influenciada por el pensamiento del gran filósofo griego Sócrates. Se lo considera como el primer matemático puro ya que esta disciplina ocupó mayoritariamente (aunque no exclusivamente) sus intereses, y aún conservamos algunos de sus teoremas y postulados, especialmente en la geometría y la aritmética. Sus aportes al pensamiento occidental fueron claves y centrales a pesar de que no se conservó ningún texto de su autoría y de que resulta difícil discernir su pensamiento del de sus discípulos (que citaban a su maestro de manera más o menos indiscriminada). Se asume que Pitágoras habría acompañado a su padre en sus numerosos viajes de negocios, lo cual le habría brindado la oportunidad de cultivarse desde épocas muy tempranas, aprendiendo así a tocar la lira, recitar a Homero y escribir poesía. Se suele mencionar a tres filósofos entre sus mentores: Ferécides de Siros, Tales de Mileto y su pupilo Anaximandro, todos nombres de importancia en el panorama del saber de la época. Sin embargo, en la antigüedad se pensaba que la sabiduría de Pitágoras provenía de sus numerosos viajes por los reinos de Arabia, Fenicia, Egipto, Babilonia e incluso India, de los cuales habría heredado el vegetarianismo, el secretismo, el rechazo por las ropas confeccionadas con animales y cierta vocación por la pureza. Principios pitagóricos ● Los pitagóricos creían que la filosofía era el camino hacia la purificación espiritual. ● Pitágoras y sus discípulos se guiaban filosóficamente por los siguientes principios: ● La realidad, en su percepción más profunda, es de tipo matemática. Las cosas son números. ● La filosofía puede ser un camino hacia la purificación espiritual. ● El alma humana puede elevarse lo suficiente para fusionarse con lo divino. ● Ciertos símbolos de naturaleza mística son signos como sagrados. Áreas de interés de Pitágoras Las principales áreas de interés de Pitágoras y los pitagóricos fue la matemática (sobre todo geometría y aritmética), considerada como la base de todo tipo de saber. También tenían interés por la música, la astronomía y la metafísica. Sus preceptos eran tanto científicos como religiosos. Aportes de Pitágoras Los principales aportes de Pitágoras fueron: ● Matemática. Pitágoras formuló el conocidísimo teorema que lleva su nombre, según el cual “la suma del cuadrado de los catetos es igual al cuadrado de la hipotenusa”. Se le atribuye también la construcción geométrica de los primeros sólidos perfectos, el descubrimiento de los números perfectos y números amigos, así como números poligonales. Su trabajo con triángulos y con la raíz cuadrada fue fundacional. ● Astronomía. Fue de los primeros en señalar que el lucero del alba y el lucero vespertino son el mismo planeta, Venus; también enseñaba que la Tierra era el centro del universo (modelo geocéntrico) y que la luna la orbitaba alrededor del ecuador, aunque estos descubrimientos también se le atribuyen a Parménides. ● Música. Se le atribuye el descubrimiento de las leyes de intervalos musicales regulares, así como la invención del monocordio, además de la enseñanza de un uso ético y medicinal de la música. De allí se implementó, además, la noción de que
  6. 6. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio existe una armonía recíproca entre los distintos sistemas del universo y que, en ese sentido, astronomía, música, salud y otras áreas se emparentaban. Reconocimientos de Pitágoras Más allá de las teorías que llevan su nombre todavía, se homenajea el nombre de Pitágoras con un cráter lunar (Pythagoras) y un asteroide (6143) del sistema solar. Fuente: https://www.caracteristicas.co/pitagoras/#ixzz6RecM37eY Responde ¿Qué elementos te parecen importantes sobre la vida y obra de Pitágoras? ¿Por qué crees que a pesar del tiempo se mantienen sus postulados matemáticos? FÍSICA En las últimas semanas se abordaron diferentes personajes que nos enseñaron su percepción sobre el movimiento de los cuerpos, se revisaron los trabajos de Aristóteles, Galileo Y Newton. Este último personaje logró consolidar tras leyes que aun se mantienen vigentes para explicar este fenómeno físico. Esta semana trabajaremos sobre la primera Ley del Movimiento de Newton 1. Lee con atención: La idea aristotélica de que un objeto en movimiento debe estar impulsado por una fuerza continua fue demolida por Galileo, quien dijo que, en ausencia de una fuerza, un objeto en movimiento continuará moviéndose. La tendencia de las cosas a resistir cambios en su movimiento fue lo que Galileo llamó inercia. Newton refinó esta idea de Galileo, y formuló su primera ley, que bien se llama ley de la inercia. En los Principia de Newton (traducido del original en latín): Todo objeto continúa en su estado de reposo o de movimiento uniforme en línea recta, a menos que sea obligado a cambiar ese estado por fuerzas que actúen sobre él. La palabra clave de esta ley es continúa: un objeto continúa haciendo lo que haga a menos que sobre él actúe una fuerza. Si está en reposo continúa en un estado de reposo. Esto se demuestra muy bien cuando un mantel se retira con habilidad por debajo de una vajilla colocada sobre una mesa y los platos quedan en su estado inicial de reposo. La propiedad de los objetos de resistir cambios en su movimiento se le llama inercia. Se llama inercia a la propiedad de los objetos materiales de comportarse en esta forma predecible. Comprendemos muchas cosas y tenemos nombres y etiquetas para ellas. Hay muchas cosas que no comprendemos, y también les ponemos nombres y etiquetas. La educación no consiste tanto en conocer nombres y etiquetas nuevas, sino en aprender qué fenómenos comprendemos y cuáles no. Responde: 1. ¿Qué es la inercia para Newton? 2. Realiza la siguiente experiencia
  7. 7. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Materiales: - Una moneda. - Un vaso. - Una tarjeta o carnet. Procedimiento Ponemos la tarjeta encima del vaso, plana. Ponemos encima de la tarjeta la moneda. Damos un golpe seco y fuerte a la tarjeta. 3. ¿Qué pasará con la moneda? ¿Sale disparada con la tarjeta o cae en el vaso? 4. Explica en un párrafo de mínimo 10 renglones la situación observada teniendo en cuenta el principio de inercia enunciado por Newton 5. ¿Es correcto decir que la inercia es la razón por la cual un objeto en movimiento continúa moviéndose cuando no hay fuerza que actúe sobre él? Libro: El asesinato del profesor de Matemáticas Capítulo (¿Qué hora es los 2/3 de los 3/4 de los 5/6 de las 12 de la noche?) 5 Aquella noche Adela empezó a leer una novela policiaca. Llevaba veinte páginas cuando puso cara de fastidio.
  8. 8. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio —El asesino es el tal Jones, seguro —rezongó. No supo si leer la novela entera, viendo lo previsible que era, o si mirar directamente el final y, si acertaba, pasar de perder el tiempo. Como seguía deprimida por lo de las matemáticas hizo esto último. Miró el último capítulo. El asesino era Jones. —Lo sabía —suspiró. Dejó el libro a un lado y se asomó a la ventana. Su padre estaba a punto de llegar y lo primero que haría sería preguntarle por el examen de matemáticas. ¿Qué le diría? Estaba segura de haber aprobado el resto de las asignaturas. Si el Fepe cumplía su palabra y les daba una segunda oportunidad para redondear aquellos dichosos cuatros… A lo mejor un día se acordaba con simpatía de sus casi trece años. A lo mejor. Pero lo que era ahora… Frente a su casa, en la esquina, vio la luz de la habitación de Luc encendida. Lo imaginó haciendo lo mismo que ella: devorando una novela de ciencia ficción. Pero no, Luc no leía en ese momento una novela de ciencia ficción, sino de fantasía. Un mundo imaginario poblado de seres extraordinarios se enfrentaba con la amenaza de un eclipse que congelaría el gran lago de la capital en segundos. Llevaba apenas treinta páginas de la historia. —Construyen un espejo en lo alto de un monte lejos del eclipse, porque un eclipse no es total en todas partes, y envían los rayos solares reflejados hacia la ciudad para mantener caliente el lago. Si tenía razón, el libro perdía interés. Y si no lo tenía… Le costaba cada vez más encontrar buenas novelas de ciencia ficción y fantasía. No estaba de humor para aguantar novelas idiotas, así que buscó el final directamente, arriesgándose según su instinto. No tardó en hallar la frase: «Gracias al monumental espejo construido en la cima de Pico de Gash, los mireianos pudieron salvarse y…» —Si es que estaba chupado —cerró el libro, mitad orgulloso, mitad cansado, y agregó—: ¿Por qué no puedo ver las mates tan claro como veo todo lo demás? La vida de un estudiante era un asco. Alguien llamó a la puerta de su habitación y se puso en pie de un salto sentándose en su mesa de trabajo, en la que había un libro escolar abierto. —¿Sí? Su padre entró. —¿Qué tal el examen de matemáticas? —le preguntó sin ambages. —No sé. Justito, como siempre. Puede pasar cualquier cosa. El hombre plegó los labios. —¡Ay, Señor, Señor! —abatió sus hombros. Cerró la puerta de nuevo, sin más, y lo dejó solo. Luc pensó en Adela y en Nico.
  9. 9. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Precisamente Nico estaba jugando con un videojuego que le había prestado su vecino. Era bastante sencillo, pero, como no lo conocía, todavía andaba luchando con los esqueletos del mundo de ultratumba para conseguir almacenar armas y talismanes con los que avanzar hasta el final. Ya le habían matado una vez. En ese instante aparecieron dos esqueletos por la derecha, dio un salto atrás, chocó con la pared… y ésta se lo engulló sin dejar rastro. Era otra trampa. Estaba muerto. Vuelta a empezar. Una oportunidad más. Siempre. Recordó a Felipe Romero. —Vais a ver, sacos de huesos —se enfadó con su propia inexperiencia teniendo en cuenta lo simple que era el juego. Pero seguía pensando en el examen de matemáticas y en la posibilidad de que el Fepe les diera una segunda oportunidad. Tal vez eso lo cambiara todo. ¿Quién dijo aquello de que en la vida lo último que se pierde es la esperanza? Capitulo (15/3 + 1/3 +1/3 + 1/3) 6 Se reunieron muy nerviosos en el patio tras las dos primeras horas de clase. Ni rastro del Fepe. La primera reunión de profesores para comentar las distintas notas y cotejar resultados alumno por alumno ya tenía que haberse celebrado. Ahora mantenían la secreta ilusión de que fuera posible enmendar sus errores. —No creo que nos haga un nuevo examen —dijo Luc. —No, eso no, pero a lo mejor nos monta unas pruebas rápidas aquí mismo, como hizo ayer —consideró Nico. —Pareces de mejor humor —sonrió Adela—. ¿Sabéis una cosa? Ayer les hice lo de adivinar el número a mis padres, ¡y no fallé ni una vez! Se quedaron pasmados. —Yo hice lo del número de monedas par o impar —la secundó Nico—. También me salió de fábula. —Yo le puse a mi hermana la multiplicación del cero y me quedé con ella — recordó Luc. Parecían satisfechos de sus pequeñas victorias. —¿Por qué no nos contó esas cosas en clase? —lamentó Adela—. ¿Por qué en clase todo son problemas, fórmulas y cosas así? Si enseñaran matemáticas jugando sería diferente, seguro. Luc y Nico asintieron con la cabeza. Estaban de acuerdo. Felipe Romero apareció de pronto caminando a buen paso, con el rostro animado y mucho nervio en sus movimientos. Parecía buscarles también a ellos, porque al verles
  10. 10. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio levantó una mano y fue en su dirección. Los tres se quedaron sin aliento viéndole avanzar con su largo pelo ondeando al viento y su aspecto desmadejado. —La suerte está echada —proclamó Adela, repitiendo una frase del protagonista de una de sus novelas policiacas favoritas. Felipe Romero se detuvo frente a ellos. No dejó de exhibir su sonrisa de triunfo. Mantuvo el suspense todavía unos segundos. —¿Qué, qué? —le alentó Adela, muy nerviosa. —Voy a daros esa segunda oportunidad —proclamó. —¿En serio? —se quedó pálido Nico. —¿Hemos aprobado todo lo demás? —abrió la boca Luc. —Sí, pero esto es un secreto entre los cuatro, ¿de acuerdo? Oficialmente yo no os he dicho nada. No puedo hacerlo. —¿Y qué les ha dicho usted cuando le han preguntado por nuestras notas en matemáticas? —quiso saber Adela. —Pues que anoche estaba enfermo y no pude corregir los exámenes —se resignó —. Ni que decir tiene que me han puesto a caldo. —Se la ha jugado por nosotros —exclamó Adela emocionada. —¿Vale la pena o no? —la interrogó el maestro. —Desde luego es un tío legal —dijo Nico. —Nadie ha hecho nunca algo así por mí —atestiguó Luc. —Pues ahora depende de vosotros que la jugada me salga bien o no. ¿Queréis la segunda oportunidad? —Sí —manifestaron los tres sin dilación. —Os advierto que no será fácil —les previno—, pero también os digo que será lo que os dije ayer: un juego. —¿No nos hará un examen? —No, Adela. Los exámenes os bloquean, ¿no? Pues nada de exámenes. Esto va a ser distinto, aunque también habrá un límite de tiempo y os juro que os haré sudar la gota gorda. Nada de cinco problemas. Van a ser quince. —¿Quince? —casi gritaron al unísono. —Habrá ocho pruebas matemáticas y siete de ingenio, de aprender a pensar y a razonar. Si no resolvéis una prueba de ingenio, no podréis llegar a la siguiente pista y al siguiente problema. Ése es el truco. Pero, desde luego, para una experta en criminales — miró a Adela—, un experto en máquinas y batallas galácticas —miró a Luc— y un resolutivo y rápido jugador de videojuegos —miró a Nico—, esto debería ser pan comido. Coser y cantar. Alucinaban. Primero por lo de la segunda oportunidad, después por el entusiasmo del Fepe y tercero por lo de las quince pruebas.
  11. 11. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio O se había vuelto loco… o hablaba en serio. Y daba toda la impresión de ser esto último. —¿Cuándo lo haremos? —preguntó Adela. —Mañana sábado nos veremos en el descampado a las nueve de la mañana y os llevaré la primera pista y el primer problema. He de poner el resto en las distintas partes de la gymkhana matemática que vais a llevar a cabo. —¡Ay, Dios! —gimió Nico. —¿No puede adelantarnos algo? —propuso Luc. —Está bien —se resignó el profesor—. Venid aquí. Fueron a un rincón del patio. Había demasiada animación en todas partes por el fin de los exámenes, la inminencia del fin de semana que empezaba por la tarde y la aún más fuerte de las vacaciones de verano a la vuelta de la esquina. Cuando estuvieron tranquilos y apartados de todo el mundo, Felipe Romero comenzó su exposición: —Imaginaos que me matan —dijo con una sonrisa irónica—. ¿Qué se hace en estos casos? —Se interroga a los sospechosos —fue rápida Adela. —¿Por qué no resolver el caso con matemáticas? A fin de cuentas todo es cuestión de ellas, además de física y química. Sólo el asesino ha estado a la misma hora y en el mismo lugar que el asesinado. Hay un motivo, una emoción, una energía. Lo que os propongo es simple: me inventaré a alguien que quiera matarme, lo cual no es difícil teniendo en cuenta la de gente que me tiene manía. —Y que lo diga —apostilló Nico. Adela le dio un codazo. —No, no te preocupes, Adela. Nico tiene razón —se encogió de hombros—. No podemos gustar a todo el mundo por igual, ni caerles bien a los demás al cien por cien. Es ley de vida —recuperó el hilo de su explicación—. Así pues, una persona me asesina. Yo os dejaré pistas en diversas partes que conozcáis para dar con los ocho problemas matemáticos que os darán las ocho respuestas de cuya combinación saldrá el nombre de mi asesino. Es muy sencillo. —¿Sencillo? —puso cara de espanto Nico. —Si fallamos en una pista no daremos con el siguiente problema. O sea, que si no resolvemos la primera ya ni vamos a llegar al segundo punto —dejó sentado Luc. —Ése es el reto —dijo Felipe Romero. —Pero serán sencillas, ¿no? —manifestó insegura Adela. —Creo que sí, pero todo depende de vosotros. Hemos pasado un curso entero haciendo esas cosas más o menos igual —insistió el maestro—. En este caso, sin embargo, no perdáis de vista lo esencial: jugad. No penséis en problemas, sino en acertijos y adivinanzas.
  12. 12. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Las pistas para dar con los problemas son de pura deducción, no de matemáticas. —Pero entonces… —Las reglas son mías —recordó él—. ¿O creéis que porque me caéis simpáticos voy a ponéroslo fácil? ¿A cuántos conocéis que hayan tenido una segunda oportunidad para aprobar matemáticas en junio? Eso sí era de una lógica aplastante. Era todo o nada. Jugar o… suspender. —Usted disfruta con esto, ¿vale? —dijo Adela con los ojos brillantes. —Como un enano —reconoció Felipe Romero. —La persona que le habrá matado, ¿la conoceremos? Lo digo porque a lo peor no sabemos quién es y pensamos que nos hemos equivocado y… —vaciló Luc. —No os preocupéis por ello. No es importante, pero… sí, voy a poner a alguien que conozcáis para darle más emoción al asunto. —El Palmiro o su ex —aventuró Nico. Adela volvió a darle un codazo. ¡Vale ya, tía! —se enfadó su amigo—. ¿Qué he dicho? Sonó el timbre del final del recreo. El profesor de matemáticas se separó de su lado. —¿De acuerdo entonces? —De acuerdo —aceptó Luc. Felipe Romero les enseñó
  13. 13. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Profesora: Martha Varela Torres Correo electrónico: andromedava@gmail.com Estimado estudiante, esta semana abordaremos el tema del Siglo de Oro, Barroco y el Romanticismo en España. Trabajaremos el concepto, el contexto histórico y las características generales y literarias. Entonces, prepárate para aprender. EL SIGLO DE ORO ESPAÑOL Durante el Siglo de Oro, España fue testigo de un relativo fortalecimiento político, en parte, dominado por el espíritu de la Contrarreforma, contraria a la Reforma de Lutero, y la Santa Inquisición de la Iglesia. Por este motivo, se caracterizó por ser un período católico de florecimiento del arte y la literatura en España. ¿Quién acuñó el término «Siglo de Oro»? Luis José Velázquez, marqués de Valdeflores (1722-1772), durante el siglo XVIII, lo empleó por primera vez en 1754 en Orígenes de la poesía castellana para referirse, eso sí, únicamente al siglo XVI. A posteriori, se amplió la definición para incluir no sólo el Renacimiento del siglo XVI, sino también el Barroco del siglo XVII, es decir, todo el período de apogeo de la cultura española. Los Reyes Católicos fundaron un estado fuerte, pero dominado desde el punto de vista ideológico por la Inquisición, lo que supuso la expulsión de los judíos no conversos en 1492. Se conquista en este mismo año el Reino de Granada y se produce la reconquista de las nuevas tierras en el territorio español. Asimismo, se descubre América. Durante el apogeo cultural y económico de este período, España alcanza un gran prestigio a nivel internacional. En este período, se cultivaron sobre todo las artes, la música, la arquitectura y la literatura. Características En el campo de la literatura, que es el que nos ocupa, España destacó por su gran influencia mediante estéticas y géneros literarios propios del país. Por un lado, las estéticas destacaron por el desarrollo del realismo frente al idealismo de la literatura del Renacimiento, donde surgen géneros como la novela picaresca (Lazarillo de Tormes, anónimo o La vida del Buscón de Francisco de Quevedo) o la novela polifónica (Don Quijote de la Mancha). Durante este período se experimenta una vulgarización literaria y, como consecuencia, se produce una vulgarización de los saberes humanísticos mediante el cultivo de géneros populares y poco clásicos. A su vez, a esto podemos sumar el auge de la comedia nueva, creación de Lope de Vega (Arte nuevo de hacer comedias en este tiempo, 1609), donde se fomentaba la ruptura de las famosas unidades de tiempo, lugar y acción de la época clásica. A finales del siglo XVI (y, por ende, del Renacimiento) surge, por un lado, la Mística, una corriente literaria en la que se crea cada obra como medio para expresar la religiosidad, lo que supone para los autores de esta época como Santa Teresa de Jesús, San Juan de la Cruz o San Juan de Ávila la unión del alma con Dios, y, por otro, la Ascética, otra corriente literaria que busca purificar el espíritu, con autores como Fray Luis de León o Fray Luis de Granada. Hay que tener en cuenta que los temas literarios del siglo XVI provenían de la literatura de la Edad Media, la tradición pluricultural del Romancero y de la influencia italianizante (del Español
  14. 14. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Renacimiento). En el teatro, por ejemplo, se cultivaron el entremés y la novela cortesana, representados en los corrales de comedias. Tras este humanismo y realismo popularizador, surge una nueva reacción: el Barroco, un movimiento que responde también a la época de crisis política, económica y social en la que estaba sumergida España. La lengua evoluciona de tal forma que se vuelve más oscura, menos clara y popular, en el siglo XVII. De hecho, se ve afectada por las estéticas barrocas del Conceptismo y el Culteranismo, que a través de la expresión de la forma o del contenido (o de ambas) buscaba ensalzar lo noble sobre lo vulgar. Surgen producciones moralizantes y burlescas para mofarse de la situación de la época, como las de Francisco de Quevedo y Baltasar Gracián. Calderón de la Barca crea el auto sacramental, que contrasta con el entremés del siglo anterior y todo porque estos autores barrocos del Siglo de Oro español no hacen otra cosa que imitar a los admirados autores renacentistas, aunque refinando y estilizando sus obras. Géneros Poesía Prosa Teatro Renacimiento (siglo XVI) -Influencia italiana y petrarquismo (a principios) y coexistencia de la tendencia italiana y la castellana (a finales) -Influencia de los clásicos -Corrientes mística y ascética (a finales) -Romancero -Soneto (estrofa) -Crónicas (influencia del descubrimiento de América -Realismo, ficciones caballerescas (libros de caballerías) -Novela sentimental abre paso a la novela picaresca -Menos cultivado -Nacimiento del entremés (pieza de teatro en un acto que se solía representar entre la primera y la segunda jornada de las comedias del teatro clásico español) Barroco (siglo XVII) -Conceptismo (importancia en el contenido) y culteranismo (relevancia a la forma) -Expresión más difícil y cortesana -Soneto (estrofa) -Novelas picarescas, satirización de las novelas de caballería, novela cortesana -Temas de crítica social por la decadencia de la época -Soneto (Lope de Vega) -Ruptura con lo clásico y con las unidades de acción, lugar y tiempo -Mezcla y contrastes: lo trágico y lo cómico
  15. 15. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 15 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio BARROCO Concepto de la historiografía del arte, de la literatura y de la música, y genéricamente de la historia de la cultura, que se utiliza para clasificar y definir las manifestaciones culturales de la época del Barroco (aproximadamente el siglo y medio entre 1600 y 1750) localizadas en España Contexto histórico España disfruta de un largo y fructífero Barroco, plagado de grandes figuras de la pintura universal y de interesantes Escuelas regionales que prolongan su influencia hasta bien entrado el siglo XVIII. El siglo XVII fue de profunda crisis económica en la península; sin embargo, recibió el apodo de Siglo de Oro en el terreno religioso, cultural, artístico, literario, etc. La Reforma católica tuvo sus principales teólogos en España y sus postulados rigieron la codificación artística en nuestro país más allá que en cualquier otra nación del ámbito católico europeo. A esta situación contribuyó el hecho de que el absolutismo monárquico predominante en toda Europa se viera más atenuado ante el poder eclesiástico. Tal situación influye de manera determinante sobre las artes, que serán encargadas en un 90% por la Iglesia, lo que marca el predominio del tema religioso en detrimento de la mitología, pinturas de guerra y profanas. Características literarias Entre los rasgos más significativos del barroco literario español resulta relevante la contraposición entre dos tendencias denominadas conceptismo y culteranismo, cuyos máximos representantes fueron, respectivamente, Francisco de Quevedo y Luís de Góngora. Los conceptistas se preocupaban esencialmente por la comprensión del pensamiento en mínimos términos conceptuales a través de contrastes, elipsis y otras y otras figuras literarias. Por el contrario, los culteranos buscaban la delectación de una minoría culta mediante el recurso a metáforas, giros e hipérboles, con modificación de las estructuras fraseológicas, en busca del máximo preciosismo. Característica del barroco hispánico fue también la contraposición entre realismo e idealismo, que alcanzó su máxima expresión en la que estaría llamada a convertirse en una de las cumbres de la literatura universal, El ingenioso hidalgo don Quijote de la Mancha (primera parte, 1605; segunda, 1615), de Miguel de Cervantes. En esta época se distinguió además una línea clasicista diferenciada en dos corrientes básicas: la escuela sevillana, en la que destacó Rodrigo Caro, y la escuela aragonesa, cuyos representantes de mayor entidad fueron los hermanos Bartolomé Leonardo y Lupercio Leonardo de Argen sola, cultivadores de una lírica doctrinal y moralizante. En el ámbito de la prosa narrativa del período barroco halló su marco la figura de Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, autor también de poemas y comedias, que ha sido considerado unánimemente como la gran figura a lo largo de la gestación y la evolución de las letras españolas. En el Quijote, Cervantes creó el prototipo a partir del cual nacería la novela moderna. Concebida en principio para satirizar las novelas de caballerías, los dos protagonistas de la obra, don Quijote y Sancho, han perdurado como símbolos de dos visiones enfrentadas del mundo: la idealista y la realista. ROMANTICISMOS LITERARIO EN ESPAÑA El Romanticismo en España es tardío y breve ya que el realismo tuvo mayor fuerza y predominó desde mediados del siglo XIX. Así que podríamos considerar que el romanticismo literario se desarrolla desde en la primera mitad del siglo XIX y el posromanticismo hasta la década de los 70 del siglo XIX. El romanticismo literario español es confuso y complejo. Se pueden considerar dos tipologías en la literatura: el romanticismo tradicional y el liberal. El romanticismo tradicional defiende valores tradicionales
  16. 16. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 16 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio normalmente asociados a la Iglesia y a la Patria. Y el romanticismo liberal o revolucionario se apoya en el historicismo y la dialéctica hegeliana. El Romanticismo se caracteriza por la creación de obras profundas e íntimas y su lema como movimiento cultural es la libertad en todos sus frentes. El Romanticismo es una reacción contra el espíritu racional y crítico de la Ilustración y el Clasicismo, y favorecía, ante todo. En el mundo de la literatura, el Romanticismo fue un movimiento cultural que se produce al final del siglo XVIII, pero que no termina de establecerse del todo en la cultura, hasta el siglo XIX y partiendo de varios países europeos. El romanticismo literario se caracterizaba por la entrega a la imaginación, a la subjetividad, a la libertad de pensamiento, expresión y a su amor a la naturaleza de manera expresa. Básicamente, fue un estilo de vida que se contraponía las normas de la época y que se expresaba a través de la literatura. En una época en donde la razón y la intelectualidad tenían los papeles más importantes, la imaginación, y la sensibilidad era una forma de expresar el desacuerdo con los parámetros que dictaban la sociedad. En esa época, el ser humano, necesitaba salir de generaciones de normas y dictaduras que les hacía pensar de una determinada manera. Debido a eso, el romanticismo, se caracterizaba por los sentimientos, la razón de ser y los impulsos del ser humano, basados en la libertad. El término “romanticismo”, proviene de “romance” o “semejante al romance” y ése término no fue puesto por aquellos que lo practicaban, sino por aquellos que trataban de burlarse de la tendencias de las personas comportarse y a sentir como ocurría en las novelas románticas. En esa época estaban muy de moda, las novelas románticas y semejar los sentimientos de los seres humanos, con los de los personajes ficticios de una novela, fueron concluyentes, para establecer el periodo del romanticismo. Características del Romanticismo: Rechazo del Neoclasicismo: que se inspiraba en temas de la Antigüedad Clásica. La literatura romántica recupera la Edad Media y el Renacimiento en sus temáticas y las referencias a nombres y espacios reales. En el estilo literario este abandono del Neoclasicismo se traduce en una mezcla del verso y la prosa o la alternancia de lo cómico y lo dramático en el teatro. Nuevo lenguaje: Aparece un nuevo estilo más enfático y expresivo con el uso de las formas, exceso verbal e ironías. Aparece un vocabulario romántico con el uso de expresiones como “sonrisa infernal”, “gasas transparentes”, ” profundos fosos”, “maldición”… Temas románticos: Subjetivismo, amor y sentimientos, ansia de felicidad y posesión de lo infinito, naturaleza e historia, la religión, conflictos sociales, rechazo de la vida y culto a la muerte (tumbas, cementerios, almas, espíritus…) Pesimismo y atracción por lo nocturno y misterioso. El “yo” antes de todo: Como decíamos anteriormente en este tipo de estilo literario lo que va a prevalecer en el mundo es ese fanatismo desenfrenado por la superación del mundo a través del yo, en donde el hombre se va a aislar de forma consciente para poder pensar y dejar aflorar todos sus sentimientos de manera natural en la soledad. Allí nacerán el sufrimiento, el dolor y la propia pasión que el autor va a reflejar en todos sus textos y obras. Es por eso que la razón queda desplazada por todos los sentimientos generales. Esto lleva sin duda a otra característica propia de este movimiento como lo es el Irracionalismo.
  17. 17. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 17 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio El ser no racional hace que se deje lugar también a las fantasías y a que la imaginación sea mucho más grande de lo que era antes, por eso nacen obras en donde la fantasía forma parte haciendo mucho hincapié en un género nuevo como por ejemplo lo fue el terror. Las características de la novelas, fueron la mecha que encendió la bomba del romanticismo, con virtudes que hicieron a la sociedad, dudar de su propia existencia. Libertad: El héroe de todas las historias es una persona libre completamente de la sociedad donde se hace necesario volar y dejar todo para que la propia expresión sea la verdadera protagonista. Así es como se convierte en un ser muy rebelde en donde se rechazan todas las reglas establecidas. Idealismo: Junto con todo lo anterior, nace la idealización del mundo. El estilo romántico es de aquellos que se encuentran en desacuerdo con lo que sucede e idealizan el mundo de manera tal que hacen que todo lo que sucede hoy en día no sea lo correcto. Por eso mismo se evaden del mundo actual y viven muchas veces en mundos paralelos pensando que el pasado ha sido mejor o que el futuro lo será cuando se alcancen todas las características y libertades que ellos consideran que debe tener el mundo perfecto. Naturaleza: La naturaleza toma una especial importancia para los románticos ya que los une con la vida y hace que sus estados de ánimo en general cambien o se fundan lo que hace que difieran de los sentimientos que tienen en la gran ciudad. Allí se pueden pasar noches y varios días en completa soledad con sus propios sentimientos. ACTIVIDAD 1. Elabora un mapa mental de cada movimiento, tratando de dejar claro y lo más conciso posible, el concepto, las características literarias y los temas de cada uno- 2. De acuerdo con la información dada, explica cuál sería el objetivo de cada movimiento. 3. De cada movimiento, escoge dos características y elabora un ejemplo propio que la ilustre 4. Del Libro abordado en la asignatura de Matemáticas, escribe un párrafo, mínimo de ocho renglones de cada capítulo leído esta semana en el que expliques lo que aprendiste de cada uno. PARA TENER EN CUENTA - Los tres primeros puntos, se desarrollan en el cuaderno de Español - El cuarto punto se desarrolla en el cuaderno de Producción Textual - Los ejemplos del tercer punto, y los párrafos del cuarto, deben ser una construcción propia, de lo contrario, tendrá como nota uno(1).
  18. 18. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 18 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Docente: Alba Hernández Correo: albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com Queridos estudiantes, espero que este tiempo de vacaciones les haya servido para recargarse de energía y continuar este segundo semestre con mucho ánimo. Esta semana empezaremos a trabajar con el tema Tag question, la explicación está en español para una mejor comprensión. Les pido el favor de enviar los trabajos en un solo documento y en una sola orientación de preferencia utilice la aplicación camscaner, o el programa que considere necesario para mandar un solo documento en pdf o Word con fotos legibles y en un solo correo. Recuerden que el plazo máximo de entrega es el viernes 17 de julio. TAG QUESTIONS ¿Qué son y para qué sirven?: Question tags son unas preguntas cortas que se hacen al final de oraciones en inglés para que el interlocutor (la persona con la que hablamos) compruebe o descarte la información de la oración expresada. Ahora vamos a explicar más en detalle para ayudarte a comprender totalmente: Algunas veces cuando hablamos en inglés con otra persona necesitamos información que definitivamente desconocemos; en ese caso, utilizamos los tipos de preguntas de sí o no (yes/no questions) y otras veces las preguntas informativas (wh questions) Pero en algunos casos nosotros creemos saber la información y solo necesitamos reconfirmarla, como cuando al final de una oración decimos: ¿verdad?, ¿cierto? ¿sí?, ¿o no?, ¿no es así? Aquí es donde debemos usar las tag questions, que no son más que pequeñas preguntas al final de una oración afirmativa o negativa para comprobar si estamos en lo cierto o no. Ejemplo: You are Megan, aren’t you? / Tú eres Megan, ¿o no? Reglas y ejemplos de las Tag questions En español estas preguntas simplemente se hacen agregando terminaciones como ¿verdad?, ¿cierto?, ¿sí?, ¿o no?, ¿no es así? al final de las frases. Sin embargo, en inglés es bastante diferente; por lo tanto, para hacer estas frases se deben tener en cuenta varios aspectos. A continuación, veremos cómo se hacen estas Tag Questions. Inglés
  19. 19. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 19 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio La estructura es: Para oraciones afirmativas: Oración afirmativa + coma + auxiliar negativo + subject pronoun? o Annie is the tallest in class, isn’t she? / Annie es la más alta de la clase, ¿verdad? Para oraciones negativas: Oración en negativo + coma + auxiliar en afirmativo + subject pronoun? o Annie isn’t the tallest in class, is she? / Annie no es la más alta de la clase, ¿verdad? Los 4 pasos que debes seguir para usar las Questions Tags Paso 1: primero debes analizar el tiempo verbal en el que vas a hacer tu oración, ya que dependiendo de esto, se usa un auxiliar diferente en cada caso. Ejemplos: Verb to be in present (am, is, are): o That woman is our new boss, isn’t she? / Esa mujer es nuestra nueva jefe, ¿no es así? Excepción: cuando vayas a usar el auxiliar AM en NEGATIVO, ten presente que este no existe en Question tag; por lo tanto, se reemplaza por: AREN’T I ?, (aunque suene un poco extraño). Ejemplo: I am your favorite student, aren’t I? / Soy tu estudiante favorito, ¿verdad? Simple present (do-does): o That restaurant opens at 8:00, doesn’t it? / Ese restaurante abre a las 8:00, ¿no? Present continuous (am, is, are): o My brother is washing the dishes, isn’t he? / Mi hermano está lavando los platos, ¿no es así?
  20. 20. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 20 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Verb to be in past (was-were): o Johnny was here a while ago, wasn’t he? / Johnny estuvo aquí hace un momento, ¿verdad? Simple past (did): o You liked the party, didn’t you? / Te gustó la fiesta, ¿cierto? Past continuous (was-were): o Peter and Monica were playing rugby last week, weren’t they? / Peter y Mónica estuvieron jugando rugby la semana pasada, ¿verdad? Future (will): o Daniela will come next year, won’t she? / Daniela vendrá el año que viene, ¿no? Present perfect (have-has): o The doctors have worked here for five years, haven’t they? / Los médicos han trabajado aquí durante cinco años, ¿verdad? Past perfect (had): o We had already studied this topic, hadn’t we? / Ya habíamos estudiado este tema, ¿no? Modals (can, could, should, would, must): o You can swim, can’t you? / Puedes nadar, ¿verdad? Paso 2: en seguida debes recordar que tu tag question debe ir en el sentido opuesto de tu frase inicial. Si la primera parte es afirmativa, la segunda parte es negativa y viceversa. Ya que es como si dudáramos de lo que aseguramos al comienzo y queremos confirmar. Si el auxiliar es negativo, usualmente va en contracción. Ten en cuenta que nunca debes iniciar con una pregunta y luego una tag question, este es un error muy común que se comete. Ejemplo oración en afirmativo + tag en negativo: this movie is extremely boring, isn’t it? / Esta película es extremadamente aburrida, ¿o no? Ejemplo frase en negativo + tag en afirmativo: this movie isn’t interesting, is it? / Esta película no es interesante, ¿o sí?
  21. 21. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 21 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Paso 3: después debes recordar que debes cambiar el sujeto de la frase, ya que no debes repetir el que usaste en un comienzo sino el sujeto pronombre del inglés. o Jessica – she o Daniel – he o This tv show – it o Miami – it o My sisters and I- we o The soldiers – they Ejemplo: Jessica is working now, isn’t she? / Jessica está trabajando ahora, ¿no es así? Miami is always sunny, isn’t it? / Miami siempre está soleado, ¿no es así? PRACTICE 1. Complete the sentences with a correct form of a Tag question. The sentences are in present simple. 1. Andrea is good at swimming, _____________? 2. Camilo and Fernando are happy in Art’s class, _______________? 3. Carlos isn´t your best friend, _______________? 4. María and Juliana aren´t good students, _______________? 5. Students like to be on facebook all day, ______________? 6. Young people don’t like share time with family, _______________? 7. Katherine lives in Santa Librada, _______________? 8. Your sister doesn’t study in our school, _______________? 9. Melisa was in the hospital, _______________? 10. My father wasn’t in the house, _______________? 11. Tatiana and Hernando weren’t a couple, _______________? 12. Your little brothers were in the kindergarten, _______________? 13. Tatiana took a selfie and uploaded on Instagram, _______________? 14. Mario didn’t watch the movie, _______________? 15. Juan can speak in French, _______________?
  22. 22. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 22 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio 2. Match the sentences to their question tags. There is one example:
  23. 23. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 23 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio 3. Circle the correct answer. 1. He’s a doctor, isn’t he / is he? 2. He works hard, doesn’t he / does he? 3. You haven’t been to London yet, haven’t you / have you? 4. That would make him 21, wouldn’t it / would it? 5. You wouldn’t tell my Mum, wouldn’t you / would you? 6. Madonna is American, isn’t she / is she? 7. You aren’t coming, aren’t you / are you? 8. I’ve got a problem, haven’t I / have I? 9. Peter will join us for dinner, won’t he / will he? 10. You fancy her, don’t you / do you?
  24. 24. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 24 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio La fotografía que envíes como evidencia deben estar bien enfocadas. Por favor marca con tu nombre completo, las hojas donde realices cada una de las actividades. No envíes por partes, envía las actividades completas. Escribir de qué se trata la actividad que presentas. ARTÍSTICA GUÍA VIRTUAL 13 – 13 al 17 de julio Escribe la siguiente información en el cuaderno y recorta y pega las imágenes) LA COMPOSICIÓN ARTÍSTICA: Es la disposición, colocación y ordenamiento equilibrada de los elementos dentro de un espacio determinado. Al realizar una composición, establecemos comparaciones y relaciones entre los elementos (formas, color, luz, texturas, etc.) para conseguir así, un Equilibrio Visual correcto. ELEMENTOS DE LA COMPOSICIÓN ARTÍSTICA Son los componentes básicos para crear una obra de arte. Entre los principales tenemos: - EL PUNTO: Es el elemento básico de la expresión gráfica. - LA LÍNEA: Se define como el desplazamiento de un punto en el espacio. Pueden ser horizontales, verticales, diagonales, quebradas, mixtas, etc. - LA FORMA (PLANO): Espacio limitado por un contorno o silueta y que tiene una estructura. Existen formas bidimensionales, (largo y ancho) y tridimensionales (largo, ancho y alto. - EL ESPACIO: Es un lugar donde ubicamos todos los elementos de una composición, obra de arte o dibujo. Otro elemento para crear espacio, es la perspectiva, que da sensación de profundidad. - LA TEXTURA, que ya vimos anteriormente. - EL COLOR: Es el elemento más expresivo del arte. Es una sensación que percibimos, gracias a la existencia de la luz.
  25. 25. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 25 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio a. Color Plano: (Corta y pega la imagen en el cuaderno) Es el resultado de aplicar las tintas, pinturas o lápices sobre una superficie de forma continua, con la misma intensidad, sin degradaciones ni otros efectos de claroscuro o tonalidades. Es decir, se aplican de manera uniforme y pareja. b. Color Modulado (color volumen): Son aquellos en los que hay degradaciones y variaciones de saturación, tono u oscuridad y luminosidad. Se usan, sobre todo, para crear ilusión de volumen. ACTIVIDAD Continuaremos con la parte 2 de 3 del trabajo en el block. INDICACIONES: 1. Delinea las piezas del rompecabezas y los dibujos dentro de ellas, sí aún no lo has hecho.
  26. 26. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 26 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio 2. Esta vez, vamos a trabajar únicamente el fondo de la composición (donde están las X rojas, como se ve en el ejemplo) Por lo tanto, lo que está por dentro de las piezas de rompecabezas NO lo trabajaremos aún, lo dejaremos sólo delineado. 3. El fondo debe ir totalmente negro, es decir aplicaremos el concepto de color plano. Recuerda se debe ver totalmente plano, sin variaciones. En la próxima cartilla, te daré las indicaciones para terminar el trabajo. RELIGIÓN En el cuaderno de religión: TEMA: ¿Quién soy yo? OBJETIVO: - Reconocer hasta qué punto las redes sociales impulsan el desarrollo de la identidad personal en los jóvenes Dibuja o pega en el cuaderno, la siguiente imagen: Mínimo 6 x 8 cm Escribe y contesta las siguientes preguntas, basadas en la imagen 1. Ponle un título a la anterior imagen. Justifica 2. Explica de qué se trata la imagen. Mínimo 3 renglones 3. Estás de acuerdo con lo que nos muestra la imagen. SI- NO- Por qué. Mínimo 3 renglones 4. Crees que los adolescentes han perdido su identidad a causa de las redes sociales. Explica 5. De qué manera las redes sociales moldean a los jóvenes en la actualidad 6. Qué estarías dispuesto a hacer por ganar Likes en una red social. Justifica sea cual sea tu respuesta 7. Qué tan real es lo que muestran las personas en las redes sociales. Explica 8. Crees que, al registrarnos en una red social, estamos entregando nuestra vida, nuestros datos y gustos, nuestros sentimientos, etc. a esta. ¿De qué manera? Justifica tu respuesta
  27. 27. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 27 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio Padres y madres libradistas: Como se ha venido trabajando en las semanas anteriores, el ideal de esta actividad no es que la envíen al correo o la suban al blog, lo ideal es que como familia pongan en práctica las recomendaciones que se les irán enviando semanalmente junto con el cuadernillo académico, y así tengan más elementos/herramientas para mejorar los procesos a nivel personal y familiar. El tema de esta semana es: HIJOS QUE AGREDEN A SUS PADRES: 5 SOLUCIONES PARA ERRADICAR LA VIOLENCIA DE RAÍZ Características de los niños agresivos con sus padres: – Pueden iniciar muy pequeños y la violencia se sale de control en la pubertad o adolescencia – Sus padres pueden ser personas bien educadas y con grados académicos altos – Tienen un buen nivel social – No tienen obligaciones – Han dejado la escuela o van muy mal – No hacen deporte – Se levantan tarde – La madre suele ser la más violentada – Son chantajistas sentimentales – No tienen límites establecidos – Carecen de autodominio – Pueden ser hedonistas-nihilistas – Pudieron aprender la violencia del padre – No niegan ser violentos, al contrario, la describen fríamente o culpan al padre /madre de provocarlos. Normalmente “los padres viven con temor, pues el tema aún es tabú”. Este es un problema social propio del siglo actual, pues gran parte del problema suele ser que la familia no tiene un concepto claro de la autoridad y su sistema disciplinario o de límites es permisivo, son más amigos que padres, y crean “adolescentes caprichosos que no toleran la frustración” Un adolescente al que hay que decirle sí a todo, vive el presente y «explota» si no se le complace. Ningún niño se le debe permitir el uso de los golpes o la violencia física hacia cualquier persona o animal, y mucho menos ejercerla hacia sus padres. Prevención: Educar a los hijos con límites claros y esforzarnos cada día por ellos en edades tempranas se ha vuelto una necesidad imperante, lo mismo que criarlos en el respeto y el amor. Orientación
  28. 28. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 28 de 28 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE SL-GA- MAT-01 Semana del 13 al 17 de Julio 1 Identificación y manejo de emociones A todos nos hace mucho bien saber qué son las emociones e identificarlas para poder actuar de manera funcional en nuestro entorno. Nuestros hijos hoy más que nunca requieren que les enseñemos con ejemplo y a reconocer las palabras que nombran las emociones. Ellos deben ver cómo nosotros procesamos los sucesos que nos hacen enojar o sentir frustración, y entonces podrán imitar y reaccionar de manera más favorable. 2 Privilegiar el diálogo ante cualquier situación Nuestro hogar es el mejor refugio para animar y empoderar a sus integrantes a expresarse, argumentar, poder escuchar a otros, buscar soluciones y ser respetuosos ante ideas distintas. Toma un tiempo para sentarse en familia y discutir juntos las cosas que suceden, los retos, las alegrías y todo aquello donde la familia pueda opinar y ser escuchada. 3 Ser un ejemplo de autodominio y respeto Si la familia -y especialmente el padre-, son violentos, el niño en formación y el adolescente sin límites replicarán estas conductas directamente sobre los más vulnerables del hogar: la madre, hermanos más pequeños, o mascotas. 4 Ser respetuoso y considerados hacia la madre o la persona que no sea figura de autoridad La madre es el primer flanco débil en la casa, inclusive antes de los hijos, de ahí que el padre siendo la figura de autoridad, deba dar el ejemplo de respeto y consideración hacia la madre (o persona que no sea figura de autoridad) y por tanto, todos los demás están implícitamente obligados a hacer lo mismo. 5 Estar atentos a cualquier expresión de violencia dentro del hogar Los video juegos, programas de TV, caricaturas e inclusive otros familiares o compañeros de escuela, pueden ser el origen, ejemplo y enseñanza del uso y normalización de la violencia como forma cotidiana para relacionarse. No lo permitas, mantente alerta. La violencia intrafamiliar en cualquiera de sus facetas es importante prevenirla, evitarla y sobre todo erradicarla en nuestros hogares. Si tiene dudas, necesita realizar una consulta o necesita ayuda frente a cualquier tema la puede realizar a través de nuestro blog https://orientacionescolarsantalibrada.blogspot.com/, en el correo iedsantalibradajt@gmail.com o el WhatsApp 3234343211 en horarios de 12:00 pm a 6:00 pm. Cordialmente, Tatiana Villamil Docente Orientadora JT

