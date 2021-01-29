Decimo Semana 1 -2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESPAÑOL  Profesora​: Martha Varela Torres Correo electrónico​: ​andromedava@gmail.com Querido estudiante, recibe un frater...
desarrollo de las actividades Ahora sí, vamos con las actividades: ACTIVIDAD PARA LA PORTADA: 1. De acuerdo con el tema pr...
ENGLISH  Queridos estudiantes, esta semana iniciamos un nuevo año académico el cual trae muchos retos y enseñanzas para ca...
FIRST ACTIVITY Portada: ​En la primera página de tu cuaderno vas a escribir: 1. Santa Librada I.E.D. School 2. Name: ​(aqu...
  2. Look at the pictures and complete the sentences using Be going to. There is one example. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGO...
3. Look at the pictures and fill in the crossword puzzle with the past participle of the given verb.   SECRETARIA DE EDUCA...
  4. Read the following text and choose the most suitable answer. Hi, my name’s Andriy. I love football, I am a great fan ...
ARTES Y RELIGIÓN Profesora: Patricia Gaviria. Correo: ​patolingaviria8@gmail.com Buenas tardes, queridos estudiantes​. ​Le...
RELIGIÓN  ACTIVIDAD En el cuaderno de Religión En la primera página marca tu cuaderno con los siguientes datos: - Nombre c...
CONSTITUCIÓN Y DEMOCRACIA  SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ES...
ACTIVIDADES SEMANA 1 Actividad 1:​ Diagnóstico de la asignatura “Ciencias Económicas” para grado décimo. ¿Cómo hacerlo?: ​...
  2. 2. ESPAÑOL  Profesora​: Martha Varela Torres Correo electrónico​: ​andromedava@gmail.com Querido estudiante, recibe un fraternal saludo de bienvenida. A partir de hoy, vamos a tener la oportunidad de adentrarnos en un mundo de nuevos saberes y nuevas formas para entender el mundo. Sabemos que las circunstancias no son las mejores, pero lo que queda claro, es que sabremos hacer de las dificultades, oportunidades para aprender. Durante todo el año, trabajaremos, a través de distintos textos (escritos, visuales, audiovisuales) para fortalecer los procesos de comprensión e interpretación de textos, así como la creación, producción y argumentación, de tal manera que podamos profundizar en una amplia gama de conocimientos. A partir del desarrollo de cada guía, se estará realizando el concurso de Ortografía para escoger de cada curso, dos estudiantes que participarán por la jornada. Para este primer periodo, abordaremos los siguientes temas: - Gramática básica (oración y categorías gramaticales) - Literatura española: desde el origen del español hasta la literatura medieval - Tipologías textuales: reseña literaria, infografía, reflexión/argumentación - Coherencia y cohesión textual (signo de puntuación y conectores) El trabajo para esta semana, está compuesto de dos ejercicios, el primero será el diagnóstico que nos permitirá reconocer cómo estamos es términos de comprensión y producción textual; el segundo, es la elaboración de la portada-separador del primer periodo. También tendremos una hora de clase semanal para aclarar dudas. Nuestro primer encuentro será el día lunes a las 4:00 a 4:45 pm. El link será enviado a los correos institucionales. Recuerda tener en cuenta las siguientes indicaciones para la presentación de los trabajos: 1. El plazo máximo de entrega es el Jueves 5 de febrero 2. El trabajo se debe enviar al correo electrónico: ​andromedava@gmail.com 3. En el asunto del correo, deberás escribir: ​Nombre Apellido_curso_españolsemana1 4. La ortografía se tendrá en cuenta a la hora de evaluar 5. El trabajo debe ser desarrollado con letra legible (manuscrita) y en el cuaderno de español (grande, de cien hojas, cuadriculado) 6. Se deben guardar las fotos del trabajo en formato PDF para ser enviado y organizado de tal manera que facilite su lectura y revisión 7. Es importante leer con atención toda la guía para garantizar su comprensión y el SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero
  3. 3. desarrollo de las actividades Ahora sí, vamos con las actividades: ACTIVIDAD PARA LA PORTADA: 1. De acuerdo con el tema principal del período, Literatura española, desde el origen del español hasta la época medieval, elabora un dibujo que represente el tema. 2. En la misma hoja que hiciste el dibujo, debes escribir, ESPAÑOL PRIMER PERIODO ACTIVIDAD DE DIAGNÓSTICO: Observa con atención la siguiente imagen y luego resuelve: 1. ¿Cuál es la intención comunicativa de la imagen? Es decir, ¿qué quiere comunicar? 2. Ponle un título a la imagen y explica por qué le diste ese título 3. Elabora- inventa una pequeña historia que se relacione con la imagen 4. ¿Qué le agregarías a la imagen para que funcionara como un promotor de la lectura? Muéstrame cómo quedaría SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero
  4. 4. ENGLISH  Queridos estudiantes, esta semana iniciamos un nuevo año académico el cual trae muchos retos y enseñanzas para cada uno de ustedes, esperamos contar con su compromiso y dedicación para el desarrollo de las actividades propuestas para la estrategia “Aprende en Casa” Para esta semana las actividades estarán divididas en dos partes: La primera es la elaboración de la portada y el separador del primer periodo y la segunda es un diagnóstico que nos permitirá revisar cómo está nuestro conocimiento en la asignatura de inglés en este momento. El envío de estos trabajos se debe realizar a través del correo electrónico, por favor tener en cuenta la siguiente información:  SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero ★ Teacher:  Alba Lucía Hernández Caicedo.   ★ email:  albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com  ★ Plazo máximo de entrega:  Jueves 4 de febrero.  ★ ¿De qué manera se debe nombrar el archivo que voy a enviar?  “ASUNTO” (en el correo): NombreApellido_curso_materia semana 1 Ejemplo: CamiloDiaz_1001_Englishweek1  ★ ¿Cómo se debe presentar la evidencia? Así no: Registro fotográfico del trabajo guardado en formato PD​F, que sea legible y que el docente pueda leer cada hoja de manera vertical. Así:
  5. 5. FIRST ACTIVITY Portada: ​En la primera página de tu cuaderno vas a escribir: 1. Santa Librada I.E.D. School 2. Name: ​(aquí va tu nombre) 3. Grade:​ 1001 4. Teacher: ​Alba Hernández 5. Subject:​ English 6. Year:​ 2021 Separador de primer periodo: ​En la segunda página de tu cuaderno vas a escribir en letra grande FIRST TERM ​y vas a realizar un dibujo que represente la cultura Americana Y la cultura Inglesa. Recomendación: ​No es obligatorio tener un cuaderno nuevo, si el del año pasado tiene aún hojas limpias pueden utilizar el mismo. En caso de que tengan la posibilidad de imprimir los talleres, los pueden resolver allí mismo y van archivando las hojas en una carpeta. SECOND ACTIVITY DIAGNOSTIC 1. Read the following text and choose the correct answer. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero Hello Friends,  My name is Susan. I’m twelve             years old and I live in London.  I would like to talk about my               future ideas. When I grow up,             I want to be a vet, because I                 like animals. My favourite         subject is Biology and I often             go to Natural Museum and the             zoo near my home.  When I leave school, I think I’ll go to university                       and I’ll learn how to cure animals. Later I think I’ll                       work at London Zoo.  I don’t want to get married too soon, so I think I’ll                           wait until I’m thirty. I hope my partner will be a kind,                         friendly and handsome man. I don’t want to be rich or                       famous, but I want to be important and happy. I                     think I’ll live in a big city.  I don’t think that the world will change very much.                       We’ll probably have electric cars and very clever                 Circle the correct answers.  Susan …  1 … wants to be a ​teacher / a nurse / a vet​.  2 … thinks she’ll go to Natural ​Museum / a  hospital / university.  3 … wants to get married when she’s ​thirty /  three / thirteen.  4 … hopes her partner will be ​kind / rich /  famous.  5 … wants to be ​important / handsome /  unfriendly.  6 … wants to live in ​a village / small town / big  city.  7 … thinks she’ll work at ​Natural Museum /  London Zoo / university.  8 … thinks people will have ​wars / electric cars  / diseases.  9 … hopes people won’t have ​diseases / electric  cars / clever computers. 
  6. 6.   2. Look at the pictures and complete the sentences using Be going to. There is one example. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero computers.  I hope we won’t have wars and diseases. Life will be                         easier and people will live longer. We’ll take care                   nature and animals.  What about you? What are your plans for future? 10 … thinks that life in the future will be  difficult / worse / easier.  Ben and Tim ​...are going to study for the exam….. Mom............................... ...................................... We.................................. ....................................... I .............................. ................................ The children ..................... .......................................... Liz................................. ...................................... My friends ...................... ....................................... You............................ ...................................
  7. 7. 3. Look at the pictures and fill in the crossword puzzle with the past participle of the given verb.   SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero Andy ................................ .......................................... Mr. Brown ..................... ...................................... The teacher ..................... ......................................... I................................... ...................................
  8. 8.   4. Read the following text and choose the most suitable answer. Hi, my name’s Andriy. I love football, I am a great fan of AC Milan. I have also been interested in cars since I was a child. I’m crazy about driving and I also enjoy fixing cars. When I was ten, I had many toy cars. I would play with them, repair the ones my friends broke. I also used to help my dad fix his car. So, eventually I decided to become a mechanic and open up my own shop. My parents are happy with my choice, too. They think it’s important that I pursue a career that I like. I have a bright career now and I really enjoy it. I’m planning to get married soon. My girlfriend is also interested in cars. Who knows, maybe we can run the car shop together with our kids in the future. 1. Andriy has been interested in cars since ----. A) 2007 B) he was born C) his started driving D) very young age 2. What would be the best "title" for this paragraph? A) Andriy’s career choice B) Cars in our life C) Andriy and AC Milan D) Andriy and his friends 3. Which of the following statements is wrong? A) Andriy likes AC Milan football club B) Andriy's friends would brake his toys C) Andriy's girlfriend likes cars D) Andriy is a football player 5. Tick the best answer to each situation SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero
  9. 9. ARTES Y RELIGIÓN Profesora: Patricia Gaviria. Correo: ​patolingaviria8@gmail.com Buenas tardes, queridos estudiantes​. ​Les deseo lo mejor durante este proceso, cuentan con mi apoyo para cualquier inquietud que tengan, estaré presta a darle solución. RECOMENDACIONES: - Evidencias enviadas únicamente al correo que encuentran en la parte superior. - Digitar bien el correo para evitar situaciones que puedan perjudicar la nota. Escribir en ​ASUNTO: el nombre de la actividad y el nombre completo del estudiante. ​PLAZO DE ENTREGA​: 4 de Febrero. - Fotos bien enfocadas y al derecho. - Leer las cartillas de manera cuidadosa, para evitar que hagan cosas que no se están pidiendo en ellas, ya que esto perjudica la nota de la actividad. ARTES En el cuaderno de ARTES: En la ​primera página marca tu cuaderno con los siguientes datos: Nombre completo del estudiante (nombres y apellido). Profesora: PATRICIA GAVIRIA.GRADO DÉCIMO. Año: 2021 En la segunda página - Hacer la portada de artes para el primer periodo. Esta portada debe ocupar toda la hoja de tu cuaderno. - Debes hacer un dibujo relacionado con el ARTE, (puede escoger un dibujo relacionado con la danza, la pintura o el teatro​). O bien, hacer una composición incluyendo estas tres ramas del Arte. - Letra doble o sencilla gruesa que diga ​ARTES O ARTÍSTICA​. Esta letra debe en ir en negro, esto para resaltar los colores del dibujo. - Hacer un fondo que se relacione con el dibujo o colorear el fondo de manera suave. Puedes hacer combinaciones de color. - El dibujo, letra y fondo son obligatorios, la creatividad e imaginación para realizarlas, son tu propio aporte. - Puedes colorear y/o pintar. Te dejo dos ejemplos para que te hagas una idea de cómo hacer la portada. Haz tu propia portada, usa tu imaginación y creatividad. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero
  10. 10. RELIGIÓN  ACTIVIDAD En el cuaderno de Religión En la primera página marca tu cuaderno con los siguientes datos: - Nombre completo del estudiante (nombres y apellidos) - Profesora: PATRICIA GAVIRIA - GRADO DÉCIMO - Año: 2021 En la segunda página Hacer la portada para el primer periodo. Esta portada debe ocupar toda la página. Recuerda que debe tener los siguientes requisitos: - El tema para la portada, debe tener relación con los ​SÍMBOLOS RELIGIOSOS​. Recuerda que el dibujo debe ocupar la mayor parte de la página y deben ser coloreados. - En la misma página, debes escribir ​RELIGIÓN con letra doble, de tal manera que puedas colorearla o decorarla por dentro (puedes utilizar marcadores, escarcha, colores, etc.), o bien puede ser letra gruesa, negra, para contrastar con los colores del dibujo. Escoge la opción que más se acomode a tu composición. - Hacer un fondo que se relacione con el dibujo o colorear el fondo de manera suave. - El dibujo, la letra y el fondo son obligatorios. Usa tu imaginación y creatividad. NOTA: No se permite utilizar stickers, ni dibujos pegados a la hoja, debe realizarlo tú mismo. Recuerda que no los debes calcar.         SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero
  11. 11. CONSTITUCIÓN Y DEMOCRACIA  SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero ★ Docente:   Jonathan Martínez Parada.   ★ Correo electrónico:  jjadagiomp.7@gmail.com  ★ Plazo máximo de entrega:  Jueves 4 de febrero.  ★ ¿De qué manera se debe nombrar el archivo que voy a enviar?  “ASUNTO” (en el correo): NombreApellido_curso_constituciónsemana1 Ejemplo: LinaPérez_1001_constituciónsemana1  ★ ¿Cómo se debe presentar la evidencia? Así no: Así tampoco: Registro fotográfico del trabajo guardado en formato PD​F, que sea legible y que el docente pueda leer cada hoja de manera vertical. Así: O así:
  12. 12. ACTIVIDADES SEMANA 1 Actividad 1:​ Diagnóstico de la asignatura “Ciencias Económicas” para grado décimo. ¿Cómo hacerlo?: ​Debes ingresar al siguiente enlace: ​https://forms.gle/i95zUFE6c72Y2Ttp7 y diligenciar las preguntas relacionadas con los contenidos temáticos de la asignatura para identificar los conocimientos o aprendizajes relacionados y así, poder determinar como curso, el camino de aprendizaje que seguiremos a través de la estrategia “Aprende en Casa” durante el primer periodo. Actividad 2: Realizar la portada del primer periodo de las asignaturas de ​“Ciencias Económicas” y “​Ética y cátedra para la paz”​. ¿Cómo hacerlo?: ​Dibuja y colorea tu propia portada en el cuaderno respectivo (una página) empleando colores, marcadores, recortes o lo que tengas a disposición, que contenga los siguientes elementos: ★ Nombre completo del estudiante, nombre del profesor, curso, asignatura y un recorte o dibujo relacionado con la asignatura. Por ejemplo: ★ Puedes realizarlo con el diseño y la decoración que quieras. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 12 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA” CUADERNILLO Semana 1, del 1 al 4 de Febrero

