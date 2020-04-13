Cuadernillo grado sexto semana 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED JORN...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE MATEMÁTICAS, GEOMETRÍA Y TECNO...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ACTIVIDAD RADICACIÓN
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Ejemplos: ACTIVIDAD GEOMETRÍA ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TECNOLOGÍA CONCEPTO DE NECESID...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESPAÑOL DOCENTE: MARTHA VARELA...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE A continuación, trabajaremos e...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Los símbolos, normas y signos...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE INGLÉS DOCENTE: ALBA HERNÁNDE...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 17: Imperativos: Los i...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 17. En esta página van...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE En esta parte deben escribir ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 15 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 18. En este punto debe...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 16 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE En esta parte vamos a aprende...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 17 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS NATURALES DOCENTE: H...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 18 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Por otro lado, el agua del pl...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 19 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE los planetas vecinos y es lo ...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 20 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RESOLVER Con la información a...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 21 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS SOCIALES DOCENTE: Jo...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 22 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE · Se aclara que, para la nota...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 23 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ARTES Y RELIGIÓN Docente: Pat...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 24 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE “En Barcelona, la gran ciudad...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 25 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RELIGIÓN GUÍA VIRTUAL No 3 Do...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 26 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Docente: Hug...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 27 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE A continuación, encontrará el...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 28 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE FECHA ACTIVIDAD REALIZADA DUR...
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 29 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE M 14 ABRIL M 15 ABRIL J 16 AB...
  1. 1. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 1 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED JORNADA DE LA TARDE GRADO SEXTO MATERIAL DE TRABAJO SEMANA DEL 13 AL 17 DE ABRIL
  2. 2. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 2 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE MATEMÁTICAS, GEOMETRÍA Y TECNOLOGÍA Docente: Johan Pineda Correo electrónico: colsantalibrada365@outlook.com MATEMÁTICAS POTENCIACIÓN
  3. 3. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 3 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
  4. 4. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 4 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ACTIVIDAD RADICACIÓN
  5. 5. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 5 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Ejemplos: ACTIVIDAD GEOMETRÍA ACTIVIDAD DIAGNÓSTICO II
  6. 6. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 6 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE
  7. 7. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 7 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE TECNOLOGÍA CONCEPTO DE NECESIDAD Una necesidad es la sensación de carencia unida al deseo de satisfacerla. Es decir, para que tengamos una necesidad debemos sentir que algo nos falta y además querer acabar con esa necesidad. El ser humano durante su evolución, y gracias al conocimiento tecnológico, aprendió a satisfacer sus necesidades en cierta forma, lo cual tiene un gran valor adaptativo y sirve a la supervivencia de la especie. Dentro de las necesidades diferenciamos entre primarias y secundarias: Las necesidades primarias son aquellas que son necesario satisfacer para poder sobrevivir: alimentación, vestido y vivienda. Las necesidades secundarias son aquellas que me permiten aumentar mi bienestar al cubrirlas. Una vez que el ser humano cubre las necesidades primarias, se centra en aquellas que le permitan aumentar su satisfacción y bienestar. ACTIVIDAD Mostrar mediante dibujos cuales son las necesidades primarias y secundarias que el ser humano busca satisfacer a través del conocimiento tecnológico. Fecha máxima para la entrega de las actividades: Abril 17 de 2020.
  8. 8. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 8 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ESPAÑOL DOCENTE: MARTHA VARELA Correo electrónico: andromedava@gmail.com
  9. 9. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 9 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE A continuación, trabajaremos en el concepto de COMUNICACIÓN y sus elementos. Lee con atención y resuelve las actividades que aparecen al final. ¿Qué es la comunicación? Es un proceso de interacción entre dos a más personas, en el que se transmite información. Se puede definir también como el intercambio de sentimientos, ideas, pensamientos, que se da a través de diferentes maneras, ya sea de manera oral, escrita o con señas. Todo evento comunicativo siempre tiene un objetivo y varía según las necesidades tanto del emisor como el receptor, a ese objetivo le llamamos: intención comunicativa. Los elementos de la comunicación Y ahora ya sí que vamos a descubrir cuáles son los elementos de la comunicación. Una vez que conocemos el proceso, es la ocasión de aprender en profundidad de qué elementos está compuesto: Emisor El emisor es el sujeto que comparte el mensaje. Esta fuente puede ser un ente inanimado o animado, y al que se le requiere una única cualidad, que sea capaz de suministrar información por algún tipo de canal que llegue a un receptor. Receptor El receptor también puede ser animado o inanimado. En este caso es el encargado de recibir el mensaje que ha enviado el emisor. Este lo descodifica una vez lo recibe. Por ello puede ser un individuo, un ser vivo, o incluso un objeto o artefacto. Sea como fuere, es necesario que el receptor comparta el contexto, los códigos, o el marco de referencia con el emisor. De lo contrario, no será capaz de decodificar el mensaje. Mensaje Este es definido por la información que el emisor comunica al receptor. En este sentido, pueden ser diversos tipos de información, como datos, sentimientos, ideas, etc. Como hemos dicho, debe estar codificado de forma que el receptor sea capaz de recibirlo y decodificarlo. Para ello, se han de usar símbolos y signos que permitan llevar al individuo que lo recibe a interpretarlo con éxito. Contexto El contexto hacer referencia al entorno que rodea al emisor y al receptor. O sea, que el lugar en que se realiza el intercambio de información recibe este nombre. Así que puede ser cualquier lugar común, que no necesariamente tiene por qué facilitar dicho intercambio. Código
  10. 10. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 10 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Los símbolos, normas y signos que, combinados, estructuran un mensaje, reciben el nombre de código. Este puede ser el lenguaje escrito o hablado, los sonidos como un bufido o un ladrido de un perro, o incluso señas, avisos, etc. El código necesita un proceso de codificación, que es labor encargada del emisor del mensaje, así como uno de descodificación, de lo que se encarga el receptor. Es decir, que solo si es común, o al menos contiene suficientes signos en común, podrá lograr el éxito de la comunicación. Es decir, dos personas que hablen el mismo idioma se pueden comunicar perfectamente. Si por el contrario el mensaje lo lanza un humano hacia un perro, tal vez este no entienda todos los signos, pero sí los suficientes para decodificar parte del mensaje. Canal El canal de la comunicación es el medio por el que se transmite y se recibe un mensaje. Pueden ser personales, verbales o no verbales, interpersonales, escritos, etc. Incluye cualquier medio, como papel, televisión, un teléfono, etc. Actividad 1. Explique con sus palabras, la importancia del código para que la comunicación sea efectiva. 2. Elabore el dibujo que represente los distintos códigos y los distintos canales que se pueden encontrar en la actualidad 3. Relacione y explique los elementos comunicativos de una conversación por teléfono.
  11. 11. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 11 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE INGLÉS DOCENTE: ALBA HERNÁNDEZ Correo electrónico: albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com Estudiantes Grado Sexto A continuación encontrarán las actividades para ser realizadas en la cuarta semana de trabajo virtual (abril 13 al 17). No olviden tomar una foto de las actividades desarrolladas, POR FAVOR QUE LAS FOTOS TENGAN BUENA ILUMINACIÓN, ESTÉN BIEN ENFOCADAS, EN ORDEN Y EN UNA SOLA DIRECCIÓN. Enviarlas a mi correo a más tardar el día 17 de abril. Cualquier inquietud por favor escribirme al correo albacolegiosantalibrada@gmail.com ACTIVITY #3 En esta semana trabajaremos vocabulario de colores, pronombres personales y apariencia, adicionalmente veremos imperativos. Todas las actividades son del libro, sin embargo, aquí están las imágenes para aquellos estudiantes que aún no cuentan con el texto. Trataré de dar una explicación en español en cada punto para facilitar un poco el trabajo. Página 16: Para este punto deben responder cada una de las preguntas. Debido a la falta de espacio este punto puede ser desarrollado en el cuaderno.
  12. 12. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 12 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 17: Imperativos: Los imperativos son usados para dar órdenes o consejos, estas frases siempre empiezan con un verbo. Ejemplos: Open your books – Abre el libro Turn off your cell phone – Apaga el celular Work with a partner - Trabaja con un compañero Write your name – Escribe tu nombre Después del cuadro con los ejemplos deben responder ¿Qué órdenes son dadas por los papas y qué órdenes son dadas por los profesores?. Escribir P para papás y T para profesor.
  13. 13. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 13 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 17. En esta página van a leer el texto y van a subrayar las órdenes y los consejos, teniendo en cuenta la explicación anterior de imperativos.
  14. 14. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 14 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE En esta parte deben escribir en la columna uno 3 órdenes que puede dar la profesora a Sue y Tina y en la columna 2 escribir 3 consejos que les puede dar la profesora. Página 29: Punto 13 escribir los colores. Punto 14 unir la instrucción con el elemento del salón de clase
  15. 15. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 15 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Página 18. En este punto deben escribir la letra de la foto que describe cada pronombre personal. ¿Qué pronombre hace falta? Dibujarlo en el cuaderno
  16. 16. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 16 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE En esta parte vamos a aprender vocabulario sobre la apariencia personal. Primero deben buscar el significado de todas las palabras que están en cada uno de las fotos, seguido a esto cada uno va a subrayar la palabra que lo describe. En la parte que dice Grammar peek encontramos los pronombres personales, deben poner en un círculo todos los pronombres personales que están en ese pequeño texto de 4 renglones. En la última parte deben escribir un pronombre personal para cada grupo de nombres.
  17. 17. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 17 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS NATURALES DOCENTE: HUGO ACOSTA Correo electrónico: hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co GUIA DE TRABAJO · 3 EL AGUA COMO FUENTE DE VIDA El agua es una sustancia líquida desprovista de olor, sabor y color, que existe en estado más o menos puro en la naturaleza y cubre un porcentaje importante (71%) de la superficie del planeta Tierra. Además, es una sustancia bastante común en el sistema solar y el universo, aunque en forma de vapor (su forma gaseosa) o de hielo (su forma sólida). En nuestro planeta, el agua se encuentra contenida en los mares y océanos (96,5%), en los glaciares y casquetes polares (1,74%), depósitos acuíferos y permafrost (1,72%) y del resto (0,04%) repartido entre lagos, humedad de los suelos, vapor atmosférico, embalses, ríos y en el cuerpo mismo de los seres vivos. El agua es indispensable para la vida como la conocemos, y en su interior tuvieron lugar las primeras formas de vida del mundo. También ha ocupado un lugar central en el imaginario de las civilizaciones humanas, por lo general atribuida a alguna deidad o como el mítico diluvio con que los dioses arrasan a las culturas descarriadas. También se la consideró uno de los cuatro elementos de la naturaleza.
  18. 18. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 18 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Por otro lado, el agua del planeta se encuentra sometida a un ciclo natural conocido como el ciclo hídrico o hidrológico, en el que las aguas líquidas se evaporan por acción del sol y ascienden a la atmósfera en forma gaseosa, luego se condensan en las nubes y vuelven a precipitarse al suelo como lluvia. Este circuito es vital para la estabilidad climática y biológica del planeta. Composición del agua El agua es el solvente universal, la mayoría de sustancias pueden disolverse en ella. Una molécula de agua contiene únicamente dos elementos: un átomo de oxígeno y dos de hidrógeno (H2O), enlazados covalentemente. Esto se descubrió en 1782 gracias a Henry Cavendish, pues desde épocas antiguas el agua se pensaba como un elemento. Se trata del solvente universal, pues la mayoría de las sustancias pueden disolverse en ella (excepto los hidrófobos, solubles en lípidos). El agua es sumamente adhesiva (razón por la cual moja las cosas), debido a la polaridad que tienen sus moléculas, capaces de hasta cuatro enlaces de hidrógeno con átomos o moléculas circundantes. Es la razón también de que tantas cosas se disuelvan bien en el agua. Por último, el agua es un excelente conductor de la electricidad y del calor, excepto en el caso del agua pura, cuya ausencia de minerales y de iones la convierten en aislante eléctrico y en una sustancia diamagnética. Función del agua El agua cumple funciones vitales en el planeta y en los distintos ecosistemas, acuáticos o no, ya sea como medio vital, transporte de nutrientes o insumo básico para la fotosíntesis vegetal. De igual forma, en el cuerpo humano cumple con los siguientes roles vitales: ● Constituye el medio vital para la mayoría de las células del cuerpo. ● Transporta las sustancias disueltas y compone un enorme porcentaje de la sangre y de otras sustancias de transporte. ● Permite la excreción de los desechos, tanto en la orina como en las heces, el sudor y otras excreciones. ● Mantiene la temperatura corporal homogénea y permite el enfriamiento. ● Brinda electrolitos y minerales indispensables para el funcionamiento eléctrico del organismo. Por otro lado, las grandes masas de agua en el mundo permiten la recreación humana (como las playas), le sirven de insumo a numerosas industrias y como insumo para el aseo cotidiano, entre muchas otras funciones de interés. Importancia del agua El agua hidrata los suelos, haciéndolos fértiles para la vida vegetal. La presencia masiva de agua líquida en el planeta es una de sus principales diferencias respecto a
  19. 19. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 19 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE los planetas vecinos y es lo que permitió el nacimiento y florecimiento de la vida. Recordemos que los primeros pasos de la evolución ocurrieron a nivel microscópico en los mares. Por otro lado, el agua, el hielo, el vapor y su ciclo hidrológico mantienen la estabilidad climática y atmosférica, permitiendo el enfriamiento del planeta, que recibe diariamente la luz solar. También hidrata los suelos, haciéndolos fértiles para la vida vegetal y para la actividad agrícola, y mantiene circulando las sustancias residuales que, tarde o temprano, se distribuyen en cantidades menos nocivas en el ambiente. Agua potable Se conoce como agua potable a toda la que sea apta para el consumo humano, tanto para beber como para preparar alimentos o comidas. Existen valores máximos de pH, minerales, sales y microorganismos que distinguen el agua potable de la no apta para consumo. Esto significa que el agua potable es poca, en comparación con las grandes masas de agua no potable, como la del mar o de la lluvia. Por suerte existen iniciativas de potabilización del agua, que combaten el constante flujo de sustancias tóxicas y contaminantes que los seres humanos arrojamos a las grandes masas de agua, producto de la industria o de la vida urbana. Las plantas de desalinización, ozonización, irradiación y otros mecanismos de potabilización se encargan de ello. La importancia del agua El Día Mundial del Agua se celebra cada 22 de marzo para recordar la relevancia de este líquido esencial. A pesar de que todas las actividades sociales y económicas dependen en gran medida del abastecimiento de agua dulce y de su calidad, 2 200 millones de personas viven sin acceso a agua potable. Esta celebración tiene por objetivo concienciar acerca de la crisis mundial del agua y la necesidad de buscar medidas para abordarla de manera que alcancemos el Objetivo de Desarrollo Sostenible No 6: Agua y saneamiento para todos antes de 2030. Agua y cambio climático, el gran desafío Este año se centra en el binomio agua y el cambio climático, y cómo los dos están inextricablemente vinculados. La campaña muestra cómo el uso que hagamos del agua puede ayudar a reducir las inundaciones, las sequías, la escasez y la contaminación, así como a combatir el cambio climático. Al adaptarse paulatinamente a los efectos que el cambio climático puede ocasionar sobre el agua, protegeremos la salud y salvaremos vidas. En sentido inverso, si nosotros usamos el agua de manera más eficiente, también reduciremos los gases de efecto invernadero. De esta forma, nuestro mensaje clave para este día se resume en 3 puntos relevantes: ● No podemos darnos el lujo de esperar. Los responsables de la política climática deben poner el agua en el centro de los planes de acción. ● El agua puede ayudar a combatir el cambio climático. Existen soluciones de agua y saneamiento sostenibles, asequibles y escalables. ● Todos tienen un papel que desempeñar. En nuestra vida diaria, hay pasos sorprendentemente fáciles que todos podemos tomar para abordar el cambio climático.
  20. 20. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 20 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RESOLVER Con la información anterior resuelva en el cuaderno, enviar evidencia fotográfica antes del viernes 17 de Abril al correo hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu.co 1. ¿Qué es el Agua? 2. ¿Qué componentes tiene el agua? 3. Escriba 10 funciones del agua por lo cual se hace importante. 4. Explique y dibuje 5 acciones que usted puede realizar desde su casa para el cuidado del agua.
  21. 21. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 21 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE CIENCIAS SOCIALES DOCENTE: Jonathan Martínez Correo electrónico: jjadagiomp.7@gmail.com ACTIVIDAD SEMANA 4. PLAZO MÁXIMO DE ENTREGA: VIERNES 17 DE ABRIL (POR FAVOR, LEA DETALLADAMENTE TODA LA INFORMACIÓN) Actividad: Los estudiantes que NO hayan enviado las actividades correspondientes a la semana 1, 2 o 3, o que hayan tenido bajo desempeño en cualquiera de las mismas, es decir, nota inferior a 3,0, deben enviar o reenviar las actividades pendientes o mejoradas, con el fin de cumplir en un 100% con los desempeños académicos establecidos en el área. Enviar UN SOLO CORREO que incluya las evidencias de las asignaturas del área así: ASUNTO (en el correo): NombreApellido_curso_cienciassocialessemana4 Ejemplo: JuanPerez_11_cienciassocialessemana4 NOTA: SEPARAR CON TÍTULOS LAS ACTIVIDADES DE LAS DIFERENTES ASIGNATURAS, DE MANERA QUE SE PUEDAN DIFERENCIAR CLARAMENTE. · Los estudiantes que no tengan actividades pendientes deben repasar y profundizar las temáticas abordadas de manera autónoma para poder abordar con mayor facilidad el tema de la semana 5.
  22. 22. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 22 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE · Se aclara que, para la nota final del primer periodo, estas notas se suman y promedian a las que ya se tenían del trabajo presencial, por lo que aún no se puede determinar la aprobación o no de la asignatura. A continuación, se relacionan los estudiantes del curso, las actividades y notas, producto de las tres semanas de trabajo no presencial. Las celdas en color amarillo indican que no se presentó evidencias del trabajo relacionado Las celdas en color gris indican que se debe mejorar y reenviar el trabajo relacionado En caso de haber presentado una actividad y ésta no se encuentra relacionada en el informe de notas, por favor reenviarla.
  23. 23. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 23 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE ARTES Y RELIGIÓN Docente: Patricia Gaviria Correo electrónico: patolingaviria8@gmail.com. GUÍA 3- SEMANA 4 Recuerda que las fotografías que envíes como evidencia, deben ser con buena iluminación. En la fotografía del trabajo del block se debe tomar, incluyendo el marcado con el nombre. Igualmente debes marcar con esfero las hojas del cuaderno donde hagas la actividad. Tienes plazo de entregarlas hasta el 17 de abril. Si la terminas antes puedes enviarla al correo o al Messenger (me encuentras en el Facebook, como Patricia Gaviria), sin problema. Al enviar al correo, pon tu nombre completo y curso, para saber a quién se va a evaluar. Si aún tienes trabajos pendientes de mis asignaturas, envíalos igualmente (fotografías). ARTES OBJETIVO Descubrir y desarrollar su imaginación y creatividad, a partir de la interpretación de cuentos. - Lee el siguiente cuento donde se describe el trabajo artístico de uno de los pintores más reconocidos del siglo XX. En otra ocasión te diré de quién se trata. La idea es que no sepas cómo eran sus obras, pues en esta ocasión, tú serás el artista que realizará la obra, según lo que entiendas y cómo interpretes el cuento.
  24. 24. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 24 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE “En Barcelona, la gran ciudad, vivía un niño llamado Joan. A Joan le gustaba mucho pintar animales, perros, peces, gatos y pájaros. Lo que le llamaba más la atención eran los ojos de los animales, porque a través de su expresión sabía si estaban contentos o tristes, si tenían hambre o frío, si querían jugar o estaban cansados, así que les pintaba los ojos de todas las formas posibles: ojos grandes, ojos pequeños, ojos amarillos, ojos abiertos, ojos azules cerrados, ojos misteriosos y ojos de muchos colores. No penséis que sólo sabía pintar ojos. Joan, dibujaba a todos los animales, pero no como eran, sino que los hacía más bellos, les ponía tres colas y cinco ojos, dos narices y siete patas o cuatro orejas y ocho pelos. Así fue que los animales se divertían más dentro de los cuadros de Joan que por las calles de la ciudad, y no quisieron salir nunca más de ese mundo tan alegre y fantástico donde podían volar y jugar siempre… Era el mundo de la fantasía y la ilusión. Joan amaba la naturaleza, por eso llamó a las flores, a las hojas, a los árboles y a todos los insectos para que disfrutaran también de ese mundo de felicidad, ah! y también a las piedras pesadas y grises a las que les dijo: - “yo, os pintaré de colores para que estéis bellas.” Cogió los colores que utilizaba, que como veis eran pocos, y pintó a las piedras grandes y pequeñas de amarillo, rojo, verde, azul y naranja. – ¡Nunca las piedras han estado tan bonitas! Un día, nuestro amigo, se llevó a los animales y a los insectos a París. Subieron a una gran torre de hierro y les enseñó la inmensidad del Universo, les presentó la luna y el sol, las estrellas, los planetas y satélites, así como también las grandes constelaciones o agrupaciones de estrellas. Y les dijo: - “A partir de ahora, formarán parte de nuestro mundo, podréis viajar con la imaginación a través del cosmos y descubriréis nuevos mundos y tendréis grandes aventuras, porque todo esto es posible si de verdad lo deseáis.” Otro día, hicieron otro viaje, fueron a una isla llamada Mallorca. Era un lugar tranquilo y luminoso. Joan pensó: - todos los animales, las plantas y las estrellas estarán muy a gusto”. Los personajes que habitaban Mallorca eran los humanos: hombres, mujeres y niños, parecían extraños, pero eran una gente buena, tranquila y divertida que disfrutaba del mundo mágico de Joan. Pronto todos formaron un gran grupo donde el respeto por la libertad de los otros era la única condición. Eso era un mundo feliz”. En el block: LEE ATENTAMENTE LA ACTIVIDAD: Después de haber leído el cuento, te darás cuenta que los personajes mencionados no son reales, vienen de un mundo imaginario, irreal, deberás crear los personajes y el mundo en el que vivían. ¿Cómo los imaginas? ¿Cómo serían esos personajes? Recuerda que debes usar tu creatividad e imaginación. El dibujo debe realizarse en el block y debe ocupar todo el espacio de tu hoja, no debes dejar espacios en blanco. Debes utilizar colores y/o plumones de colores. El trabajo debe ser lo más colorido posible. NOTA IMPORTANTE: Si presentas tu trabajo a blanco y negro o si haces personajes copiados de la vida real o los copias de otros dibujos, se evaluará con la mitad de la nota. Ensaya primero en un cuaderno, cómo serían tus personajes y su mundo. ¡¡Ánimo!! Te dejo uno de los personajes, para que te hagas una idea:
  25. 25. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 25 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE RELIGIÓN GUÍA VIRTUAL No 3 Docente: Patricia Gaviria Correo electrónico: patolingaviria8@gmail.com En el cuaderno: OBJETIVO: Identificar y diferenciar los días más importantes de la Semana Santa, según la Biblia, teniendo en cuenta los conocimientos propios y de su familia. Esta semana trabajaremos Religión, en la próxima guía abordaremos Ética. ACTIVIDAD: 1. Explica brevemente, el significado, según lo que tú conoces o lo que tus padres o abuelos te pueden contar, de los 4 días más importantes de la Semana Santa. Realiza el respectivo dibujo de media página de cada uno de estos días. No olvides colorearlos. a. Domingo de Ramos b. Jueves Santo c. Viernes Santo d. Domingo de Resurrección 2. Teniendo en cuenta lo que estamos viviendo actualmente, no sólo en Colombia, sino en el mundo entero, escribe dos situaciones, donde veas reflejada la presencia de Dios y dos situaciones donde la gente crea que se refleja la ausencia de Dios. Recuerda es tu opinión personal, puedes recibir algo de ayuda de tus padres, (esta pregunta es con todo el respeto a las creencias de cada quien).
  26. 26. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 26 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Docente: Hugo Acosta Correo electrónico: hjacosta@educacionbogota.edu. COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA I.E.D ÁREA DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA GUIA DE TRABAJO · 3 La actividad física es un elemento fundamental para la salud física y mental durante este tiempo de aislamiento, la OMS recomienda realizar actividad física durante 30 minutos mínimo, entre 3 y 5 días a la semana. Desde el área de Educación Física se propone fomentar la práctica de actividad física en los estudiantes de la institución y sus familias. A continuación, presentamos 4 rutinas para que el estudiante pueda realizar durante estas dos semanas. Después de verlas deberá llevar un registro escrito que va a ser la evidencia y calificación durante estas dos semanas. Para esto tenga en cuenta ser sincero al momento de diligenciar el formato, si no realizó ninguna actividad, por favor registre que no realizó ninguna actividad física, la calificación no va a depender de que tanto ejercicio haga, sino de la sinceridad con la que lleve el registro en el cuadro propuesto. El propósito final no es realizar las actividades solamente por la nota o calificación, sino que permita una orientación para utilizar el tiempo durante estas dos semanas.
  27. 27. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 27 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE A continuación, encontrará el cuadro que deberá diligenciar todos los días, si no realizó ninguna de las rutinas y realizó otra actividad, explique la actividad. Si no realizó ninguna actividad no se afane por la nota, escriba con sinceridad que no realizó ninguna. Esta actividad se deberá realizar en el cuaderno y enviar fotografía antes del día 24 de abril.
  28. 28. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 28 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE FECHA ACTIVIDAD REALIZADA DURACIÓN L 13 ABRIL
  29. 29. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION BOGOTA COLEGIO SANTA LIBRADA IED Página 29 de 29 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE M 14 ABRIL M 15 ABRIL J 16 ABRIL V 17 ABRIL S 18 ABRIL D 19 ABRIL L 20 ABRIL M 21 ABRIL M 22 ABRIL J 23 ABRIL V 24 ABRIL

