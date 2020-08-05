Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Color the number of stars indicated. six three two five nine four eight ten seven one www.materialforteachers.com
How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are...
www.materialforteachers.com
MARCA REGISTRADA eight www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
Cut and paste according to the number of fingers. six one five four two nine eight three seven www.materialforteachers.com
Write the number of fingers in letters. two www.materialforteachers.com
three seven ten one five eight four nine two six www.materialforteachers.com
seven nine eight four two six one five www.materialforteachers.com
�A colorear! thirteen seventeen nineteen ten fifteen eighteen www.materialforteachers.com
twelve eighteen nineteen fifteen eleven www.materialforteachers.com
thirteen ten twenty sixteen fourteen www.materialforteachers.com
www.materialforteachers.com
Book of numbers
Book of numbers
Book of numbers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Book of numbers

40 views

Published on

numbers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Book of numbers

  1. 1. Color the number of stars indicated. six three two five nine four eight ten seven one www.materialforteachers.com
  2. 2. How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? How many stars are there? www.materialforteachers.com
  3. 3. www.materialforteachers.com
  4. 4. MARCA REGISTRADA eight www.materialforteachers.com
  5. 5. www.materialforteachers.com
  6. 6. www.materialforteachers.com
  7. 7. www.materialforteachers.com
  8. 8. www.materialforteachers.com
  9. 9. www.materialforteachers.com
  10. 10. www.materialforteachers.com
  11. 11. Cut and paste according to the number of fingers. six one five four two nine eight three seven www.materialforteachers.com
  12. 12. Write the number of fingers in letters. two www.materialforteachers.com
  13. 13. three seven ten one five eight four nine two six www.materialforteachers.com
  14. 14. seven nine eight four two six one five www.materialforteachers.com
  15. 15. �A colorear! thirteen seventeen nineteen ten fifteen eighteen www.materialforteachers.com
  16. 16. twelve eighteen nineteen fifteen eleven www.materialforteachers.com
  17. 17. thirteen ten twenty sixteen fourteen www.materialforteachers.com
  18. 18. www.materialforteachers.com

×