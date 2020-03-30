Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Compromisos de grado 2do. Los buenos modales nos permiten tener mas amigos, reconocernos y respetarnos.
La atención, permite un buen desarrollo de la clase.
El orden ante todo…
Recuerdo constantemente que pertenezco a un grupo.
En todo momento tengo en cuenta el orden y el respeto.
La limpieza es indispensable..
• En todos los momentos del tiempo que estoy en el colegio, recuerdo que tengo unos acuerdos que respetar y cumplir para p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acuerdos de convivencia del curso segundo

38 views

Published on

Docente Rosa Ruiz

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acuerdos de convivencia del curso segundo

  1. 1. Compromisos de grado 2do. Los buenos modales nos permiten tener mas amigos, reconocernos y respetarnos.
  2. 2. La atención, permite un buen desarrollo de la clase.
  3. 3. El orden ante todo…
  4. 4. Recuerdo constantemente que pertenezco a un grupo.
  5. 5. En todo momento tengo en cuenta el orden y el respeto.
  6. 6. La limpieza es indispensable..
  7. 7. • En todos los momentos del tiempo que estoy en el colegio, recuerdo que tengo unos acuerdos que respetar y cumplir para poder vivir en armonía con mis compañeros y profesores. Y así disfrutar de mi colegio , mis amigos y mis clases.

×