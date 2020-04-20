Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Microrrelato LO QUE PUDO HABER SIDO
Desde... YoMeQuedoEnCasa
El PERSONAL del CEIP LA JARA en el d�a del libro, 23 de abril, contribuye a la lectura con una creaci�n hecha de forma col...
Una persona dio una idea. Una segunda persona la continu� y los dem�s siguieron el reto hasta crear este relato.
����Empezamos!!!!!
PRIMERA PARTE
y... esto es todo amigos!!!
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License. It makes use of the works of M...
Microrrelato
Microrrelato
Microrrelato
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Microrrelato

28 views

Published on

Relato hecho por el personal del CEIP La Jara, de forma colaborativa, en modo reto.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Microrrelato

  1. 1. Microrrelato LO QUE PUDO HABER SIDO
  2. 2. Desde... YoMeQuedoEnCasa
  3. 3. El PERSONAL del CEIP LA JARA en el d�a del libro, 23 de abril, contribuye a la lectura con una creaci�n hecha de forma colaborativa
  4. 4. Una persona dio una idea. Una segunda persona la continu� y los dem�s siguieron el reto hasta crear este relato.
  5. 5. ����Empezamos!!!!!
  6. 6. PRIMERA PARTE
  7. 7. y... esto es todo amigos!!!
  8. 8. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License. It makes use of the works of Mateus Machado Luna.

×