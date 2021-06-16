Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOOK INFORMATION: PLEASE TYPE THIS INFORMATION AND EMAIL BACK (DO NOT HAND WRITE) PLEASE FILL OUT ALL INFORMATION Fill out...
************************* ABOUT THE BOOK • TITLE: • SERIES/ANTHOLOGY TITLE: • PAGE COUNT OF FORMATTED PAPERBACK: (If you a...
************************* AUTHOR IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ESTABLISHING THEIR AMAZON KDP OR PUBLISHING PLATFORM ACCOUNT AND UPLOA...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Entertainment & Humor
39 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Romance Novel Covers Now!

Get Your Romance Cover Now!
Book Marketing Global Network Partner Service Provider!
https://bookmarketingglobalnetwork.com/services/romance-novel-covers-now/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Romance Novel Covers Now!

  1. 1. BOOK INFORMATION: PLEASE TYPE THIS INFORMATION AND EMAIL BACK (DO NOT HAND WRITE) PLEASE FILL OUT ALL INFORMATION Fill out as a Word doc and send back as a Word attachment FOR FORMATTING WE WILL NEED A CLEAN WORD DOC WITH NO HEADERS, FOOTERS, OR TITLE PAGE. If you are doing the formatting of the internal file then we will need the exact page count of the formatted paperback file into an Amazon templet in the size listed below. If there are formatting issues with your Word doc we will contact you before we begin work. SIZE OF PAPERBACK: • 5 x 8 inches. 12.7 x 20.32 centimeters. • 5.06 x 7.81 inches. 12.9 x 19.8 centimeters. • 5.25 x 8 inches. 13.335 x 20.32 centimeters. • 5.5 x 8.5 inches. 13.97 x 21.59 centimeters. • 6 x 9 inches. 15.24 x 22.86 centimeters. • 6.14 x 9.21 inches. • 6.69 x 9.61 inches. • 7 x 10 inches ************************* • eBook stock cover design and custom book cover design are available. (Can we add) • Any social media ads, Facebook Banner, new book release promotion, Instagram blocks, or anything else you need. • Professional Reasonably Priced Covers. • Paperback wraparound covers, paperback formatting, 3D cover block, or ad promotional blocks Don't see something you need? Just ask! Visit Us At www.romancenovelcoversnow.com ************************* WRAP AROUND PAPERBACK COVERS • If you have ordered your cover with RNCN the cost is $80 • If we are using a cover from another source the cost is $100 • If you are ordering just the inside or cover please disregard what does not apply.
  2. 2. ************************* ABOUT THE BOOK • TITLE: • SERIES/ANTHOLOGY TITLE: • PAGE COUNT OF FORMATTED PAPERBACK: (If you are doing the formatting) WE NEED THE EXACT PAGE COUNT FOR THE WRAP AROUND COVER: • AUTHOR: • PEN NAME: • PAYPAL ADDRESS: • BLURB FOR THE BACK OF BOOK (1 or 2 SHORT paragraphs 100 words if too long the print is too small for the back jacket): • ANYTHING ELSE WANTED ON THE BACK JACKET: LOGO-ABOUT THE AUTHOR- ENDORCEMENT BLURBS-AUTHOR WEB ADDRESS PLEASE ATTACH ************************* ONLY FILL OUT BELOW THIS LINE IF ORDERING PAPERBACK FORMATTING ALSO. 1. EXCERPT FOR INSIDE THE BOOK JACKET: Keep to 2-3 short paragraphs. Has to fit on 1 page. 2. Acknowledgement or Dedication for front of story: 3. OTHER BOOKS BY AUTHOR: 4. ANYTHING ELSE WANTED IN THE COPY 5. CREAM ____ OR WHITE ____ Interior paper color? 6. IS THIS THE 1st EDITION OF THE RELEASE? Yes___No___ (which edition) 7. Author Information: 8. Author Bio 9. Author Links and social media links: (website/twitter/facebook/blogs/linkedin/BarnesandNoble/Amazon/Kobo/Goodreads/ etc.): 10. IF PHOTO WANTED, please include your professional photo: 11. Any other information we need to know about your book?
  3. 3. ************************* AUTHOR IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ESTABLISHING THEIR AMAZON KDP OR PUBLISHING PLATFORM ACCOUNT AND UPLOADING OF THE FILES TO AMAZON FOR THE PAPERBACKS ONCE THEY ARE DELIVERED. IF USING INGRAM SPARKS AN ISBN MUST BE PURCHASED. EMAIL FOR MORE INFORMATION. I AGREE THAT I HAVE READ THIS SECTION AND APPROVE ___ PAPERBACK INTERNAL FILE COSTS • 4 files will be returned with your order • Mobi file for upload to Amazon • EPub file for upload to Barnes & Nobel, Draft2Digital, Etc. • PDF file for reviewers • Formatted original Word doc • 0-150 Page Book $75.00 • 151-300 Page Book $100.00 • 301-900 Page Book $125.00 • 2 changes allowed. After this a $15 charge per change. • Paperback internal File for upload to KDP Amazon When self-publishing, you will need to establish an account with KDP to acquire their ISBN number If you have purchased an ISBN number outside of Amazon, please let us know the platform. Please Email Us if You Have Questions: romancenovelcoversnow@gmail.com Visit Us At: www.romancenovelcoversnow.com

×