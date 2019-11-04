The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports plays a major role in promoting sports in India. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) that works under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is responsible for the promotion of Sports and Games in the country. Authority formulates and implements a series of reforms and schemes to boost Sports development. The Government considers that people should involve sports and fitness-related activities in their daily routine for a better and healthier life. Even PM Narendra Modi has on numerous occasions urged people to give priority to sports and games in their everyday life.

Sports play an important role in everyone’s life, be it athletes, sportspersons, students, youth or adults. It is essential for physical as well as mental development. Considering the importance of sports, the Government has launched several schemes and initiatives in the field of sports and games.

