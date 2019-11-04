Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
National Sports Day and List of Government Schemes to promote Sports in India National Sports Day 2019: India celebrated 2...
The scheme was launched on 29 August on the occasion of National Sports Day 2019 by Prime Minister Modi himself at Indira ...
Schemes of Sports Authority of India (SAI) SAI also runs several schemes for promoting sports at junior and senior levels....
All SAI facilities will now be free for federations to hold competitions and leagues. Also, non-SAI coaches can train thei...
To ensure focussed use of the available infrastructure, each stadium is being earmarked for a specific sport. JLN will hos...
Many budding players in sports like shooting, lifting, hockey etc. cannot continue their passion due to lack of government...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sports in india

44 views

Published on

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports plays a major role in promoting sports in India. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) that works under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is responsible for the promotion of Sports and Games in the country. Authority formulates and implements a series of reforms and schemes to boost Sports development. The Government considers that people should involve sports and fitness-related activities in their daily routine for a better and healthier life. Even PM Narendra Modi has on numerous occasions urged people to give priority to sports and games in their everyday life.
Sports play an important role in everyone’s life, be it athletes, sportspersons, students, youth or adults. It is essential for physical as well as mental development. Considering the importance of sports, the Government has launched several schemes and initiatives in the field of sports and games.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sports in india

  1. 1. National Sports Day and List of Government Schemes to promote Sports in India National Sports Day 2019: India celebrated 29 August, to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on August 29, 1905. The National Sports Day is also known as the Rashtriya Khel Divas. On this Day, President confers the National Sports Awards, National Adventure Awards, Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award and Dhyanchand Award to recognise the exceptional achievements of Indian sportspersons. This year's list of National Sports Award winners included prominent names like Ravindra Jadeja, Deepa Malik, Bajrang Punia and many others. The National Sports Day is observed every year to spread awareness about the importance of sports and games in the life of every individual. The Day remembers the national sports personality Dhyan Chand who was one of the greatest field hockey players of all time. Famously known as “The Wizard”, he displayed superb ball control and extraordinary goal- scoring feats. He won three Olympic gold medals in Hockey field in the years 1928, 1932, and 1936. In his Sports career spanning over 22 years, he scored over 400 goals. He was conferred with the third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan in 1956. He was born in Allahabad on August 29, 1905. When was 29 August proclaimed as National Sports Day? The Union Government proclaimed 29 August as the country’s National Sports Day in 2012 to commemorate Major Dhyan Chand and his achievements in the field of sports. Schemes launched by Narendra Modi Government to promote sports in India The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports plays a major role in promoting sports in India. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) that works under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is responsible for the promotion of Sports and Games in the country. Authority formulates and implements a series of reforms and schemes to boost Sports development. The Government considers that people should involve sports and fitness-related activities in their daily routine for a better and healthier life. Even PM Narendra Modi has on numerous occasions urged people to give priority to sports and games in their everyday life. Sports play an important role in everyone’s life, be it athletes, sportspersons, students, youth or adults. It is essential for physical as well as mental development. Considering the importance of sports, the Government has launched several schemes and initiatives in the field of sports and games. Have a look at some of the schemes: Fit India Movement
  2. 2. The scheme was launched on 29 August on the occasion of National Sports Day 2019 by Prime Minister Modi himself at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Khelo India Scheme The Khelo India Scheme was launched in 2016 after the merger of three schemes - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Abhiyan (RGKA), Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme (USIS) and National Sports Talent Search Scheme (NSTSS). The scheme aims to boost mass participation of youth in annual sports games and competitions. Khelo India (National Programme for Development of Sports Scheme) aims to achieve the twin objectives of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports. The scheme strives to promote “Sports for All” as well as “Sports for Excellence". The scheme was revamped in the year 2017 with an aim to mainstream sports as a tool for individual and community development, economic development and national development. Sports Talent Search Portal Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu in August 2017 launched the Sports Talent Search Portal to spot the best talent among the youth of India. The portal allows young people to upload their achievements. Applicants who get shortlisted are then called for trials and the qualified candidates then get to take part in the schemes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). National Sports Development Fund The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) was formed in November 1998 by the then Government to promote sports and games in India. The Fund was established under the Charitable Endowments Act, 1890 to administer the funds for sports activities, tournaments, competitions, infrastructure and training of the sportspersons. The Union Sports Ministry has recently granted Rs 35 crore from the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) to Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the training of athletes taking part in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). High-level committee to address grievances of women sportspersons In 2017 on the occasion of International Women Day (8 March), the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on constituted a committee under the chairmanship of AS & FA to address and resolve the complaints and grievances of women sportsperson. The committee is also comprised of athletes, advocate, a senior officer of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and a sports journalist. All the members of the Committee are women. Empowered Steering Committee on Sports The Empowered Steering Committee (ESC) was constituted in January 2017 on the recommendations of the Olympic Task Force. The Committee is responsible for preparing a comprehensive action plan for effective participation of Indian players in the Olympic Games of 2020 (Tokyo), 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles).
  3. 3. Schemes of Sports Authority of India (SAI) SAI also runs several schemes for promoting sports at junior and senior levels. The schemes being implemented by the Sports Authority are National Sports Academy (NSA) Scheme, Centre of Excellence Scheme, National Sports Talent Contest Scheme (NSTC), Army Boys Sports Company Scheme, Special Area Games Scheme, and COME and PLAY Scheme. Under the COME and PLAY Scheme, local people are encouraged to play sports and games at the SAI sports centres and trained by SAI Coaches. National Sports Awards Scheme Every year, the Government acknowledges and honours sports personalities with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dhyanchand Awards, and Dronacharya Awards for their achievements and contributions as sportspersons and coaches in the field of sports. Sports & Games for Persons with Disabilities Scheme Under this scheme, the differently-abled sportspersons are trained in their field for conducting sports competitions and assisting schools and institutes having differently-abled sportspersons. Promotion of sports amongst School Students under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme The Department of School Education and Literacy in April 2018 launched an Integrated Scheme for School Education - Samagra Shiksha after merging Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE). Under this new scheme, Sports and Physical Education component is included to provide funds for sports equipment of indoor and outdoor games in all government schools. The scheme aims for the holistic development of children by encouraging their active involvement in Sports, Physical activities, Yoga, and Co-curricular activities. Target Olympic Podium Scheme The Sports Ministry launched the ‘Target Olympic Podium (TOP)’ Scheme in May 2015 under the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) to support the potential medal prospects for Olympic Games of 2016 and 2020. The main focus is given to Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Archery, Wrestling and Shooting sports. Fit India Gets New Impetus As Sports Ministry Makes Sporting Infrastructure Accessible To All
  4. 4. All SAI facilities will now be free for federations to hold competitions and leagues. Also, non-SAI coaches can train their athletes in sai facilities free of cost by booking training slots online With an effort to further the Fit India Movement and to make playfields and sporting infrastructure accessible, without fee, to all sportspersons across the country from 1st November 2019, the Ministry of Sports has decided to allow national and state sports federations, leagues and clubs to organise sports events in all sporting facilities owned by the government, free of cost. The sporting facilities will also be accessible free of cost to coaches training athletes who are not part of camps organised in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centers. The decision was taken with the view that people must have access to playfields and sporting infrastructure so that the culture of playing sport and therefore of fitness, becomes a way of life for Indians. In the first phase, stadiums in Delhi including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Major Dhyanchand Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range will be opened up for state and national federations to host competitions, tournaments and leagues of all sporting disciplines. The Federations and Leagues will not be charged for use of the facilities in these stadia. The new policy will also allow non-SAI coaches to train their athletes at the stadia without any charge, provided that the coach has a minimum of at least 10 wards under his or her training. Training sessions can be booked by a coach online from November 1 and the coach can charge a reasonable training fee from his or her trainees. Youngsters who aren’t training for any sport professionally will also have access to these stadia and can play a game of their choice by advance online booking against available slots. They would have to get their photo identity cards made from SAI at a nominal cost. Speaking of this first-of-a-kind decision to provide access to government’s sporting infrastructure to federations and the sportspersons free of cost, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said, “The Sports Ministry is going all out to promote the Fit India Movement, which has been envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister. In India, there aren’t enough playfields where children and those interested in fitness and sports can pursue a sport. The Sports Ministry has at its disposal some of the best sporting infrastructures of the country, and needs to be utilised for the benefit of promoting the sporting culture and ecosystem in the country. We had a meeting with all NSFs and all of them are very happy with this decision, and some of them have already submitted their plans to host leagues and tournaments in the coming months. The intention of the ministry is to increase use of existing sports infrastructure by 3 times in the next 3 months. I am sure this step will not only promote fitness, but will also prompt more youngsters to compete in sport and help us identify more talent for the country.”
  5. 5. To ensure focussed use of the available infrastructure, each stadium is being earmarked for a specific sport. JLN will host football leagues, training and competitions organised by federations, while IG stadium will be earmarked for wrestling, boxing, judo and badminton. Shooting competitions will be hosted at KSSR and hockey and swimming at National Stadium. The All India Football Federation and Hockey India have already charted out a roadmap for conducting a number of leagues and competitions in the next three months. The first league in the calendar is the Khelo India Golden League, underway at JLN, which will see football being played by U-7, U-9 and U-11 boys and girls. Speaking about the initiative of the government to open up its sporting infrastructure for larger public use, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, President, Football Delhi, says, “This step taken by the sports ministry will help to popularise the game of football in the Delhi-NCR region in a big way. We are starting with the Khelo India Golden League, and will soon be hosting the Khelo India Group A and Group B division leagues for clubs in Delhi. We would further initiate a holistic coaching programme for children in the age group of 5 years and above at JLN in which, over the next 3 months we expect more than 400 youngsters to participate.” Cricket Vs Other Games in India It’s bitter but very true that one single game blotting many others games in India. Cricket fever overshadowed our national sport Hockey. There is no question of any debate that cricket is killing other sports in our country. Indians eat, live, sleep, talk and walk cricket. Theoretically we all know that hockey is our national game but in practical vision its cricket maniac all over. No one remembers that in Shooting, Gagan Narang won four Gold medals in Common Wealth Games2010, or Indian World Champion wrestler Sushil kumar has won the gold medal in FILA 2010 World Wrestling Championships or Olympic bronze medals won by tennis star Leander Paes (Atlanta, 1996), but Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul, Harbhajan's hat-trick, and Virender Sehwag's 309 will be evergreen in memory. Its a common sight that young children are playing perfect cricket with bat and ball in lanes, streets, gardens. But people don’t know how to play other sports or what are the rules for other games? A budding sports kid who is almost as tall as the bat he holds claims that some day he would be like "Tendulkar". Why not like "Ajit pal signh" or “Dhayan chand"? Answer is very simple that they don’t know about these heroes. We cannot play here any blame game because it’s our society who is responsible for this situation. Cricket in India is becoming an obstacle in the progress of other sports. Television, com mercialization and the advertising world have promoted cricket to an extent that it has become a Mount Everest, which is badly affecting other sports in the country. An equal exposure is not given to all sports in the country. New comers in cricket sport get name & fame in a short span. But its not happen with other sports players.
  6. 6. Many budding players in sports like shooting, lifting, hockey etc. cannot continue their passion due to lack of governmental aid provided to them at International level which is not the case with cricket. Scarcity of stadiums, playgrounds and poor sports system in schools colleges also pull down interest of people in other sports. Huge crowd pack the cricket stadium when there is a India-Pakistan match, to boost the morale of their country but where does this “morale boosting brigade” disappear when sportsmen of other than cricketers need them. We do have Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati bringing laurels to the country in the field of tennis; a Vishwanathan Anand in the field of chess. In hockey we have great legends like Balbir singh, Pargat Singh, Surjit Singh, Ashok Kumar, Ajit Pal Singh, who conquered hockey cup in 1975.They all play hard to bring pride and glory to our country just as cricketers. It was a time when hockey commentary delivered by commentator Jasdev Singh holds the breath of nations’ listeners. That sensational wave sound has now vanished from radio sets and stadiums. Other games like chess, tennis, and hockey are craving for true status as cricket game. Cricket is not our national game, but it is celebrated as a festival. It has been used as a bridge between two nations. Our country’s politics also get active with these sports. Players of international fame and caliber in other sports are not given the proper media support and attention as well as proper facilities for further development. Media hype and money involvement in cricket game are the main culprits for cricket ruling the roost, to the detriment of other sports in India. Paradoxically our country is still struggling hard to form a good football team. Day by bay Indian football is losing the little charm it had gained. Recently JCT club has decided to disband and fold off its team. It was not very shocking news as even Mahindra United decided to discontinue its football team last year. Same happens with our national game hockey. There was a time when India did win the Hockey World Cup in 1975 and people showed a keen interest in the sport, but not so anymore. The sport has died a natural death from lack of leadership and sponsorship. If this cricket mania continues, India can never do well in the Olympics for years to come. Hence there is a great need to reform the administration, infrastructure, training and facilities given to players of other sports than cricket so that they can shine more brightly with their stunning performances. Other sports have the full right to move up the pecking order.

×