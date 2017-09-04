Brics 2017 declaration

• BRICS 2017 is an interesting reading and cover wide areas for member country co operation .It represents 40% of world population and wants it to be heard in international forum. For the first time ever, a global political platform that involves China has identified terror groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The five nations issued a declaration at the ongoing Summit at Xiamen in China on Monday. The declaration not only condemned terrorism but also designated Pakistan-based militant groups as global terrorists for the first time ever.