Adaptability quotient (aq)

Jan. 18, 2022
AQ –Adaptive quotient –is not simply being able to absorb and adapt to new information but being able to determine what’s relevant, overcome struggles, and discard obsolete knowledge as many of us are saturated with pointless information.
It’s about being able to read and act on early signals and make a deliberate effort to change.
We must be sift through the excess and focus on what’s actually significant.
According to Amy Edmondson, professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, it’s this rapid speed of change that makes AQ so valuable today – considerably more valuable than IQ and EQ.
Hence a company’s AQ – is now considered to be its primary predictor of success.
But it’s AQ, according to Harvard Business Review, that provides the true “new competitive advantage”.

Adaptability quotient (aq)

  Compiled by Col Mukteshwar Prasad(Retd), MTech(IITD),CE(I),FIE(I),FIETE,FISLE,FInstOD,AMCSI Contact -9007224278, e-mail – muktesh_prasad@yahoo.co.in for book "Decoding Services Selection Board" and SSB ON line guidance and training at Shivnandani Edu and Defence Academy Adaptability Quotient (AQ)
  2. 2. Story  I did my M Tech on Opto Electronics and optical Communication from IIT Delhi in 1983.Computer and Microprocessor was not part of our syllabus. There was main frame computer where we had to give input in Fortran after getting slot in night from computer centre. As a part of project 8085 kit was being assembled in CS Dept(Part of Electrical Engg Dept).Then got posted in 509 Army Base Wksp . There Col B P Singh a genius had designed ,developed and was manufacturing Computerise Target Simulator for Radar using Two 8085 in parallel with many complex circuitry to simulate and air craft .Unfortunately he had to leave for a course to UK and no one was ready to take over the project due to its complexity .Being a friend I volunteered to take on the project in spite many negative suggestions. Technical manual was not made ,drawing were in complete. I had no idea of Microprocessors and peripherals. Took it as challenge spent immense time to learn ,guide, manufacture .It was the AQ (Not known then) and naturally tireless effort to learn circuits, chips ,writing Technical manual and ultimately manufacturing 1st high tech Equipment for Indian Army. Training and Engg support was also undertaken.  After this undertook purchase and development of 1st Pay and Alowances package for 1500 employees .  Analysis  It was Adaptation to new technology through hard work ,devotion and will to affect change against all odds
  3. 3. Definition IQ/EQ/AQ  IQ – intelligence quotient – Has been used for years to measure how smart people are and how likely they are to succeed.  EQ – emotional quotient –Gauges a person’s interpersonal and communication skills, which are both vitally important for thriving personally and professionally.  AQ –Adaptive quotient –is not simply being able to absorb and adapt to new information but being able to determine what’s relevant, overcome struggles, and discard obsolete knowledge as many of us are saturated with pointless information.  It’s about being able to read and act on early signals and make a deliberate effort to change.  We must be sift through the excess and focus on what’s actually significant.  According to Amy Edmondson, professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, it’s this rapid speed of change that makes AQ so valuable today – considerably more valuable than IQ and EQ.  Hence a company’s AQ – is now considered to be its primary predictor of success.
  4. 4. Why AQ matters  We need to adapt to ever changing and exhausting digital landscape .  Continual development means that as soon as we’ve learnt one new technology, it’s time to grasp another  Similarly technology is changing at an unprecedented rate.  The modern workplace is being reconceived faster than we can imagine.  IBM study of 2019 found that 120 million people worldwide may need to be re-skilled due to automation.  Skills we’ve learned and honed for decades will become outdated fast  People have to learn faster than ever before to keep up.  It’s no longer just a question of competitive advantage:  We must adapt or become obsolete;  Those who don’t move with the times will get left behind.  The better we are at adapting, the easier we can embrace change and progress.  According to Amy Edmondson, professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, it’s this rapid speed of change that makes AQ so valuable today – considerably more valuable than IQ and EQ.  Hence a company’s AQ – Adaptability Quotient – is now considered to be its primary predictor of success.  But it’s AQ, according to Harvard Business Review, that provides the true “new competitive advantage”.
  5. 5. How do we improve AQ  To some extent, your AQ is down to personality.  Some of us thrive on change and facing new challenges, while others prefer things to remain the same.  Just like IQ and EQ, AQ can be improved through commitment and practice.  Like a muscle: the more you exercise it, the stronger and more efficient it becomes.  Strategy to improve AQ  1.To ask yourself “what if…” questions  This allow us pre-empt what could happen before it actually occurs.  This forces our brains to get into gear, and helps us better adapt to changes if they do arise.  Visualizing the change and ways to handle the samemay give us great advantage  2.To become an active un-learner (Fratto)-  “Active un-learners seek to challenge what they presume to already know, and override that data with new information,” Fratto said in a TED talk, “kind of like a computer running a disk cleanup.”
  6. 6. How do we improve AQ  Strategy to improve AQ….. become an active un-learner (Fratto)…. disk cleanup.”  Unlearning old information while Simultaneously taking in new data gets easier “Our adaptability is not fixed,” Fratto stresses: “Each of us has the capacity to improve through dedication and hard work.”  The last to prioritize exploration over exploitation.  “There's a natural tension between exploration and exploitation,” Fratto says: “Collectively, all of us tend to overvalue exploitation.”  If you think about achieving something at work, it’s natural to look at past victories and try to mirror the same winning formulas as before – but this could stifle your ability to evolve. Instead of exploiting past successes we should be exploring new ones, striving to be in “a state of constant seeking”:  What’s around the corner?  What struggles might we face?  How can we improve?
  7. 7. Conclusion  In life, the only thing we can be sure of is that change is coming.  It’s unavoidable and out of our control.  All we can do is ensure we’re able to adapt to it when it comes.

