Adaptability quotient (aq)

AQ –Adaptive quotient –is not simply being able to absorb and adapt to new information but being able to determine what’s relevant, overcome struggles, and discard obsolete knowledge as many of us are saturated with pointless information.

It’s about being able to read and act on early signals and make a deliberate effort to change.

We must be sift through the excess and focus on what’s actually significant.

According to Amy Edmondson, professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, it’s this rapid speed of change that makes AQ so valuable today – considerably more valuable than IQ and EQ.

Hence a company’s AQ – is now considered to be its primary predictor of success.

But it’s AQ, according to Harvard Business Review, that provides the true “new competitive advantage”.

