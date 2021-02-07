Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
,,!!Read Books First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Countr...
Books Excerpt The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author offers a revelatory new book ...
.
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Thomas E. Ricks Pages : 416 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0062997459 IS...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

,,!!Read Books First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country

17 views

Published on

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author offers a revelatory new book about the founding fathers, examining their educations and, in particular, their devotion to the ancient Greek and Roman classics?and how that influence would shape their ideals and the new American nation.On the morning after the 2016 presidential election, Thomas Ricks awoke with a few questions on his mind: What kind of nation did we now have? Is it what was designed or intended by the nation?s founders? Trying to get as close to the source as he could, Ricks decided to go back and read the philosophy and literature that shaped the founders? thinking, and the letters they wrote to each other debating these crucial works?among them the Iliad, Plutarch?s Lives, and the works of Xenophon, Epicurus, Aristotle, Cato, and Cicero. For though much attention has been paid the influence of English political philosophers, like John Locke, closer to their own era, the founders were far .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

,,!!Read Books First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country

  1. 1. ,,!!Read Books First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country Author : Thomas E. Ricks Pages : 416 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0062997459 ISBN-13 : 9780062997456
  2. 2. Books Excerpt The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author offers a revelatory new book about the founding fathers, examining their educations and, in particular, their devotion to the ancient Greek and Roman classics?and how that influence would shape their ideals and the new American nation.On the morning after the 2016 presidential election, Thomas Ricks awoke with a few questions on his mind: What kind of nation did we now have? Is it what was designed or intended by the nation?s founders? Trying to get as close to the source as he could, Ricks decided to go back and read the philosophy and literature that shaped the founders? thinking, and the letters they wrote to each other debating these crucial works?among them the Iliad, Plutarch?s Lives, and the works of Xenophon, Epicurus, Aristotle, Cato, and Cicero. For though much attention has been paid the influence of English political philosophers, like John Locke, closer to their own era, the founders were far  
  3. 3. .
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Thomas E. Ricks Pages : 416 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0062997459 ISBN-13 : 9780062997456 .  
  5. 5. How to get this book ?  
  6. 6. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  7. 7. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  8. 8. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  9. 9. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  10. 10. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  11. 11. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  12. 12. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  13. 13. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  14. 14. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  15. 15. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  16. 16. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  17. 17. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  18. 18. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  19. 19. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  20. 20. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  21. 21. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  22. 22. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  23. 23. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  24. 24. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  25. 25. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  26. 26. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  27. 27. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  28. 28. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  
  29. 29. Keyword First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country .  

×