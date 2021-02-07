I want you to know that what?s been good will always be good: the smell of coconut sunblock, a five year old showing you the spot where his front tooth used to be, a home-cooked meal, when your love kisses that exact spot on your neck, a grandmother?s handwriting, a job well done, the kindness of strangers, the human spirit, an Appaloosa horse, the ritual of your faith, laughing until you pee your pants a little, holiday dessert tables, first birthday parties, a perfect cup of coffee. What?s good will always be good, and one of the most awful, beautiful things about the hard seasons is that unless we experience hardship, we?ll never truly appreciate the goodness.Fear. Grief. Loss. Betrayal. Rachel Hollis has felt all those things. Now, she takes you to the other side.Rachel Hollis sees you. As the millions who read her #1 New York Times bestsellers Girl, Wash Your Face and Girl, Stop Apologizing, attend her RISE conferences and follow her on social media know, she also wants to see .

