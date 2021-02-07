Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
``Obtenir un livre Given, Vol. 3 Author : Natsuki Kizu Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974711846 I...
Books Excerpt Love of music unites the four members of the band Given: hotheaded guitarist Uenoyama, playboy drummer Akihi...
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Natsuki Kizu Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974711846 ISBN-13 ...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

``\\Obtenir un livre Given, Vol. 3

29 views

Published on

Love of music unites the four members of the band Given: hotheaded guitarist Uenoyama, playboy drummer Akihiko, gentle bassist Haruki, and Mafuyu, a singer gifted with great talent and burdened by past tragedy. Their struggles and conflicts may drive them apart, but their bond to the music?and to one another?always brings them back together again.Uenoyama realizes he?s in love with Mafuyu and steals a kiss from him backstage at their first live performance. But now he?s even more confused?he hasn?t shared his feelings with Mafuyu and has no idea how Mafuyu feels about him. In contrast to their naive romance, Haruki has been harboring a secret desire for bandmate Akihiko, who?s already entangled in an intense, conflicted relationship with someone else. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

``\\Obtenir un livre Given, Vol. 3

  1. 1. ``Obtenir un livre Given, Vol. 3 Author : Natsuki Kizu Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974711846 ISBN-13 : 9781974711840
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Love of music unites the four members of the band Given: hotheaded guitarist Uenoyama, playboy drummer Akihiko, gentle bassist Haruki, and Mafuyu, a singer gifted with great talent and burdened by past tragedy. Their struggles and conflicts may drive them apart, but their bond to the music?and to one another?always brings them back together again.Uenoyama realizes he?s in love with Mafuyu and steals a kiss from him backstage at their first live performance. But now he?s even more confused?he hasn?t shared his feelings with Mafuyu and has no idea how Mafuyu feels about him. In contrast to their naive romance, Haruki has been harboring a secret desire for bandmate Akihiko, who?s already entangled in an intense, conflicted relationship with someone else. .  
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Natsuki Kizu Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974711846 ISBN-13 : 9781974711840 .  
  4. 4. How to get this book ?  
  5. 5. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  6. 6. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  7. 7. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  8. 8. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  9. 9. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  10. 10. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  11. 11. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  12. 12. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  13. 13. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  14. 14. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  15. 15. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  16. 16. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  17. 17. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  18. 18. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  19. 19. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  20. 20. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  21. 21. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  22. 22. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  23. 23. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  24. 24. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  25. 25. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  26. 26. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  27. 27. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  
  28. 28. Keyword Given, Vol. 3 .  

×