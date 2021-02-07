``\\Obtenir un livre Given, Vol. 3

Love of music unites the four members of the band Given: hotheaded guitarist Uenoyama, playboy drummer Akihiko, gentle bassist Haruki, and Mafuyu, a singer gifted with great talent and burdened by past tragedy. Their struggles and conflicts may drive them apart, but their bond to the music?and to one another?always brings them back together again.Uenoyama realizes he?s in love with Mafuyu and steals a kiss from him backstage at their first live performance. But now he?s even more confused?he hasn?t shared his feelings with Mafuyu and has no idea how Mafuyu feels about him. In contrast to their naive romance, Haruki has been harboring a secret desire for bandmate Akihiko, who?s already entangled in an intense, conflicted relationship with someone else. .

