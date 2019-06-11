Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cognoa Licenses Stanford-Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies

Cognoa Licenses Stanford-Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies

  1. 1. Cognoa Licenses Stanford- Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies By: Cognoa
  2. 2. Cognoa Licenses Stanford-Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies Featuring next-generation personalized therapies and AI-based digital diagnostics, Cognoa’s core focus is on enabling the earliest possible diagnoses and treatment for developmental disorders such as autism. The Cognoa platform is designed to empower parents while allowing employers to support valued workers with young children. In early April 2019, Cognoa was in the news due to the licensing of a new digital therapeutic technology developed by Stanford University School of Medicine researchers.
  3. 3. Cognoa Licenses Stanford-Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies The licensed technology will enable the targeting of a core social-emotional reciprocity deficit found in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This involves a lack of ability to recognize, interpret, and respond to the various social cues that inform daily activities such as those involving emotional states and facial expressions.
  4. 4. Cognoa Licenses Stanford-Developed Digital Therapeutic Technologies A study recently published in JAMA Pediatrics demonstrated that children employing the Google Glass-enabled technology achieved better test results when it came to play, socialization, and coping skills as compared with those whose ASD was treated with only standard of care behavioral therapies. Cognoa will be making the licensed technology more readily accessible by developing applications of it for smartphones and other more commonly used platforms.

