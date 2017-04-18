My first step before I could move onto collecting audience feedback in the form of primary research was to decide on my ta...
Evaluation question 3
Evaluation question 3

  1. 1. My first step before I could move onto collecting audience feedback in the form of primary research was to decide on my target audience. I made the decision to aim my products at more modern generation, and therefore feature more newer things in my short film. In relation to Pete Buckingham, this relates to the ‘Youth Of Today’. I think that aiming my short film at a younger audience (ages similar to me) meant that I could consider my own interests when thinking about the content of my film, which would then make it more interesting. Also, independent films are usually watched by younger audiences as they are more willing to give low budget films a chance, which increased the likelihood of my short film being watched soon after I release it on Vimeo and YouTube. Further information about my target audience research can be found on my A2 blog, linked on the home page of this website.
  2. 2. During my research and planning phase, audience feedback was very useful to help bring my ideas forward. One way in which I received feedback was from creating a survey online using SurveyMonkey. I then shared this survey on different social media websites using my own personal account. This was good because the people associated with my account on social media are all of people of a similar age to me, and therefore I knew that the feedback I was getting was likely to come directly from my target audience. Below, you can see how I collected results on people’s general interests in films aimed at modern audiences.
  3. 3. As well as sharing the surveys on social media, I also printed some off and went out to ask people the questions face to face. This turned my primary research into mini focus groups, allowing me to have proper conversations with people and go into depth about the things my film would need to include to interest them enough to want to watch. This was a very useful piece of research and helped me to learn the different tastes people have with their film preferences, and also the trends with the content within films that young people like, including myself.
  4. 4. The feedback I gained during the production process was some of the most useful feedback I got because it meant I could make changes to things as I went along, and also see how the products I was making were coming along. The main feedback I received during the production process was again from mini focus groups, mostly within my class but sometimes outside of it. I would regularly asked my classmates what they thought about a particular scene I was editing, or a feature of my poster or magazine review. Their comments helped me understand things that I perhaps could not notice clearly enough myself, and therefore it improved my products as a whole. I also created some more surveys to share on social media along with drafts of my film, magazine review, and poster. The survey questions were based on the drafts, so I could see how it was coming along.
  5. 5. From all of my feedback during the production process, I found that the surveys I created and shared gave me better responses. I think this is because the responses are anonymous, and therefore people were happy to be more critical which I took as a good thing because it meant I could make better improvements. As you can see from the screenshots below, the final question on my survey for the draft of my magazine review and poster was asking for suggestions on things I could do to make my products better. People then wrote what they thought and this helped me learn how people really felt about my products and what they personally thought would make it even better, which as a whole was very useful for me.
  6. 6. Post production feedback was more to show off my product to people, but it was still good to have a final chance to make some tiny changes if necessary. One way in which I received some post production feedback was from an event at our school, where I displayed my film poster along with some others to help raise awareness for it. I could then speak to people there about it or ask them to fill out my survey. This was very useful for me because it meant people could see my finished version of my poster and then talk to me about it, commenting on how realistic it looked and what they thought my film would be about, which helped me learn how good of a job I had done.
  7. 7. As a whole, the feedback I received taught me many things about target audience preferences, and the quality of my products. I learnt all about the things that the younger audiences like in their films, and what type of genre’s and storyline’s interest them the most. I used all of this throughout my whole work to ensure that it was as interesting and engaging to my desired target audience as possible. Below I have listed some general strength's and weaknesses that the feedback I received taught me: Strength's: - Consistent use of colours - Realistic look to products - Acting - Camera Work - Location - Props Weaknesses: - Text on magazine review sometimes appearing unreadable - Magazine review being too bright (I had to stick to a format)

