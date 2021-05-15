Successfully reported this slideshow.
This presentation discusses benefits and challenges to using OER materials in a Professional Technical College program.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
  1. 1. Utilizing Open Educational Resources in the Professional- Technical Classroom
  2. 2. The Benefits
  3. 3.  Collaborative assignments allow for learners to get up close and personal with course content.  Assignments are often more creative/applicable than those completed from a traditional textbook.  Learner-Centered activities allow for longer retention and application outside of the traditional learning space Benefit #1: Learner-Centered Material
  4. 4. • OER textbooks often have a license that allows for content modification, enabling instructors to custom create materials for their specific courses. • These “customizable” options are not solely limited to texts, but have been found in videos, images, case studies, assessment materials, and complete courses. Benefit #2: Adaptable Content
  5. 5.  Many adopters of OER materials view them as “living” entities.  There is often a focus/emphasis on creating materials to pass to other classes who then adapt/alter materials for the next course  Students who participate in these activities take great pride in their “living” work.  Course activities are designed to learn in class then immediately apply to life outside of the learning space Benefit #3: Added Course Value
  6. 6. • Utilizing OER in the classroom means you are only limited by your imagination! • You are not confined to a textbook and its suggested activities • This style of curriculum design means you can be creative and custom tailor content to learning scenarios and topics relevant to your learners Benefit #4: Limitless Options
  7. 7.  Textbooks are expensive, and no matter how we spin it, some students cannot afford to purchase the book.  Or, if they can, it is because they opted not to pay for something else.  OER materials are low cost and often free.  Many resources can be directly embedded into the course LMS, meaning all coursework can be completed on one device. Benefit #5: Barrier Removal
  8. 8. The Challenges
  9. 9. • Finding materials takes considerable amounts of time for Prof-Tech instructors. • Instead of having one primary resource, there are often many that you piece together. Challenge #1: Time Consuming
  10. 10.  The number of texts for Prof-Tech coursework is very limited when compared to it’s Gen-Ed counterpart.  Specific to Hospitality, the majority of OER materials available are from Canada, requiring considerable adaptations. Challenge #2: Limited Resources
  11. 11. • As there is not often one main text to work though, there is not a set “guide” for new instructors. • While this allows for creativity and course customizations, it can be daunting for new instructors and/or the first time working through a new course. Challenge #3: No Structure
  12. 12.  One benefit to traditional textbooks is that they often come with value-added “extras”, often in the form of an online learning space and/or instructor specific information.  This is still an area of opportunity for OER textbooks and courses. Challenge #4: Few “Extras”
  13. 13. • As many OER activities and materials are web- based, students with limited access to technology may struggle in the course. • This also poses an issue for accessibility, as not all OER materials are measured for accessibility. • But, remember you can fix that with many OER materials! Challenge #5: Technology Reliant
  14. 14. The Verdict
  15. 15.  While it is still an emerging option, the flexibility, ingenuity, and creativity that comes with the implementation of OER materials in Prof-Tech programs, cannot be ignored.  There is merit to the materials, space for the implementation, and a need to support ALL students, not just those with financial means.  OER will allow for evolution within our teaching practices from which everyone benefits. But Who Wins???
  16. 16. Thank You!!!

