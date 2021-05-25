https://reader.softebook.net/good/1643136380/A-Funny-Thing-Happened-on-the-Way-to-Stockholm-The-Adrenaline-Fueled-Adventures-of-an-Accidental-Scientist.html bFrom Audubon, this calendar offers America FULLBOOK 8217Reads 51 million birders the thrill of an up close sighting every day FULLBOOK 8212Readno binoculars required.b A group of Snow Buntings announcing winter with their arrival. A Verdin perched on a prickly cactus. A Great Kiskadee, wings fanned out for landing. A Yellow Warbler singing with gusto, a pair of beautifully colored Green Jays, and a Robin FULLBOOK 8217Reads nest holding three jewel-like turquoise eggs. With hundreds of full-color photographs plus detailed text packed with information about species characteristics, calls, habitats, migration patterns, and more, Audubon Songbirds &Read Other Backyard Birds is a celebration of the songsters that bring us joy with their music and vibrant colors. Printed on FSC-certified paper