The practices and approaches known as ‘DevOps’ have helped organisations to re-align their business and technology goals towards sustainable delivery of valuable, working software. One of the key goals of DevOps is to ensure that software runs well in Production, especially in the context of regular changes (deployments). ‘Making software work well’ in today's dynamic, complex, distributed and interconnected world is the focus of Software Operability. If you lead a team and want to understand why and how to make your software systems work better, then this talk is for you.