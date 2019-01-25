Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOFTWARE OPERABILITY Marco Abis Milan | November 29 - 30, 2018
WHO AM I? • I was born a (C++) developer • Entrepreneur since 1999 (HighOps in UK, Managed Designs in Italy) • Involved wi...
TODAY • It takes two to DevOps • How Operability relates to DevOps • What is Software Operability? • Core Operability conc...
SEMANTIC DIFFUSION • A word that is coined (DevOps) • Shared definition well understood by a group… • …then it gets spread...
ARE YOU A DEVOPS?
YOU CANNOT BE A DEVOPS!
IT TAKES TWO TO DEVOPS
WITHOUT DEVOPS? • Painful deployments • Application restarts • Load-balancer workarounds • Poor performance under load • D...
In the era of DevOps and Continuous Delivery Operations folks are not needed anymore Devs just need to learn some tools, m...
I THINK THIS IS GOING TO COME BACK TO HAUNT US https://twitter.com/allspaw/status/164733811626754048
DevOps • Development + Operations teams (+ others) collaborating closely • Shared goals and incentives • CAMS – Culture – ...
GENERALISING SPECIALIST* 12 Dev Ops • one or more technical specialties specific to Software Development • at least a gene...
HOW OPERABILITY RELATES TO DEVOPS
DevOps • Development + Operations teams (+ others) collaborating closely • Shared goals and incentives • CAMS – Culture – ...
CAMS PILLARS
CAMS SUPPORTS OPERABILI TY
WHAT IS SOFTWARE OPERABILITY
OPERABILIT Y • Relates to the Latin verb ‘to work’ • Operate: to make something work • Operational: a state of ‘working’ •...
OPERABILIT Y 19 “A measure of how well the software system works in Production” Must work well for both: – End-users – Ope...
BENEFITS OF GOOD OPERABILIT Y 20 • Fewer operational problems • Reduced cost of ownership • Software is easy to: – Deploy ...
INCLUDE OPS PEOPLE IN USER STORIES 21
TALK ABOUT ‘OPERATION AL FEATURES’ 22
CORE OPERABILITY CONCEPTS
EXAMPLE OPERATION AL ACTIVITIES 24 • Deployment • Monitoring • Diagnostics • Debugging • Check current state • Reconfigure...
25 HOOKS TRACEABILITY
26 RELIABILITY RESILIENCE
27 LOGGING CONFIGURABILITY DEBUG | 2008-09-06 10:51:44,817 | DefaultBeanDefinitionDocumentReader.java | 86 | Loading bean ...
WHY A FOCUS ON OPERABILITY IS SO CRUCIAL IN 2019
BUSINESS DEMAND FOR CHANGE 29
COMPLEX, DISTRIBUTED SYSTEMS 30
HOW WE CAN IMPROVE OPERABILITY IN OUR SOFTWARE 31
TREAT OPERATIONS AS HIGH-SKILL
TALK ABOUT ‘OPERATIONAL FEATURES’, NOT ‘NON-FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS’ 33
AVOID A SEPARATE ‘PRODUCTION-IZATION OR ‘HARDENING’ PHASE 34
AVOID PRODUCTION- SPECIFIC TOOLING 35
HAVE DEVELOPERS AND PRODUCT OWNERS ON CALL 36
THE DEV TEAMS WRITE A DRAFT RUN BOOK 37
MAKE OPS PROBLEMS VISIBLE 38
TEST FOR OPERABILITY IN A DEPLOYMENT PIPELINE 39
REVIEW
HOW OPERABILIT Y RELATES TO DEVOPS • DevOps: Development + Operations in close collaboration • DevOps can lead to improved...
WHAT IS SOFTWARE OPERABILIT Y? A measure of how well the software system works in Production… …both for end users and for ...
• Operational hooks • Traceability • Reliability • Resilience • First-class logging • Configurability CORE OPERABILITY CON...
HOW WE CAN IMPROVE OPERABILITY IN OUR SOFTWARE • Treat Ops as high-skill • ‘Operational Features’ not NFRs • Avoid a separ...
WHY A FOCUS ON OPERABILITY IS SO CRUCIAL IN 2019 • ‘Cloud’ (software-defined infrastructure) has enabled much more rapid r...
Q & A #operability
THANKS • @capotribu  me • @bottega51  my biz • hiring  manageddesigns.it/jobs
×