Digital Transformation Buzzword or Reality Alon Fliess Chief Architect alonf@codevalue.net @alon_fliess http://alonfliess.me http://codevalue.net
Buzzword or Reality Buzzword Reality
Digital Investment Crosses the Chasm • For the first time, digital spend is at 51%, surpassing non-digital investment • Co...
Definition – Digital Transformation (DT or DX) 4 “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” — Albert Einstein...
WIIFM – What’s In It For Me? 5
About Alon Fliess 6  Chief Architect & Founder  Microsoft Regional Director  Microsoft Azure MVP  alonf@codevalue.net ...
About CodeValue  Awesome software company!  Technology experts  High quality software development solutions Cloud Compu...
Agenda  History, Trends, Current State & Impact  Covid19 - Digital Transformation Catalysator  Main Technological Trend...
Historical Trends & Enablers  ~1980 – PC and Paperless Office  ~2000 – Automation Processes, Networking, WWW  ~2010 – E...
The Media disappearance 10
Shortening Distances & Shrinking the Time
The Industrial Revolution 12
Automated Processes  Industrial Line  Obvious  But the Israel Postal Company?!  ‫דוארים‬ ‫קדימה‬ : ‫ישראל‬ ‫בדואר‬ ‫הד...
Main Technology Trends - 2021 14 Open Source, Standards & Regulations Development Productivity & Efficiency Cloud, Multi-C...
Modern User Experience 15 Monkey MindPong
Modern Concepts 16 • Subscription vs perpetual Service as opposed to product • DevSecOps – Automation, Deployment Model, T...
Startups vs. Established Businesses 17 Startup  Agile  Visionary, Revolutionary, Enthusiasm  No legacy code & systems –...
Startups vs. Established Businesses 18 Startup  No experience  Risky, need an MVP to prove the concept  Quick & dirty c...
Digital Transformation – An Advantage For All  Both Startups & Businesses need Vison, Focus & Innovation 19
Digital Transformation Blockers  The management is not committed  Not willing to invest for a better future  Tunnel Vis...
The CodeValue Way - The Digital Transformation Workshop  Current status analysis across all projects  The product & serv...
Summary  The Digital Transformation is an ongoing accelerated effort  Covid 19 was just a catalysator  Developers Devel...
Cool Content  Microsoft’s digital-transformation-e-books  Israel Postal Company – Digital Transformation  Globes Digita...
Q A 24
Alon Fliess Chief Architect & Founder alonf@codevalue.net @alon_fliess http://alonfliess.me http://codevalue.net
Digital transformation buzzword or reality - Alon Fliess

This introductory session will discuss the digital transformation revolution, what it is, and what any organization should do about it. We will discuss the analysis process, the effect on the products or services, the human resource, and the technology perspectives. After this session, the participants will have a better understanding of the essence of digital transformation and will be able to analyze their organization's progress in the matter.

Digital transformation buzzword or reality - Alon Fliess

  1. 1. Digital Transformation Buzzword or Reality Alon Fliess Chief Architect alonf@codevalue.net @alon_fliess http://alonfliess.me http://codevalue.net
  2. 2. Buzzword or Reality Buzzword Reality
  3. 3. Digital Investment Crosses the Chasm • For the first time, digital spend is at 51%, surpassing non-digital investment • Companies are making investments to shore up marketing technology, integrate data and analytics, and add digital skill sets. • IDC doesn't believe the shift in digital investment is temporary 3
  4. 4. Definition – Digital Transformation (DT or DX) 4 “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” — Albert Einstein. The adoption of digital technology to transform services or businesses, through replacing non-digital or manual processes with digital processes or replacing older digital technology with newer digital technology. Wikipedia
  5. 5. WIIFM – What’s In It For Me? 5
  6. 6. About Alon Fliess 6  Chief Architect & Founder  Microsoft Regional Director  Microsoft Azure MVP  alonf@codevalue.net  @alon_fliess  http://alonfliess.me  http://codevalue.net
  7. 7. About CodeValue  Awesome software company!  Technology experts  High quality software development solutions Cloud Computing Advanced Mobile Technologies UI/UX & Graphic Design Cross Platform Development Advanced Web Technologies ALM & DevOps Software Architecture IOT & Embedded Software Training & Mentoring Development Management & Methodology 7
  8. 8. Agenda  History, Trends, Current State & Impact  Covid19 - Digital Transformation Catalysator  Main Technological Trends  Business Trends  Showstoppers  Digital Transformation – Startups vs Businesses  CodeValue's Way - The Digital Transformation Workshop 8 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  9. 9. Historical Trends & Enablers  ~1980 – PC and Paperless Office  ~2000 – Automation Processes, Networking, WWW  ~2010 – Ecommerce, Big Data, BI  ~2020 – Smart Processes, Productivity Tools - Agility, Always On, Always Connected, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, IoT, Realtime Information, product as a service  Catalysator: 9
  10. 10. The Media disappearance 10
  11. 11. Shortening Distances & Shrinking the Time
  12. 12. The Industrial Revolution 12
  13. 13. Automated Processes  Industrial Line  Obvious  But the Israel Postal Company?!  ‫דוארים‬ ‫קדימה‬ : ‫ישראל‬ ‫בדואר‬ ‫הדיגיטלית‬ ‫הטרנספורמציה‬ 13 " ‫מאליו‬ ‫כמובן‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫אף‬ ‫לוקחים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫נלחמים‬ ‫אנו‬ . ‫עסקי‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫גם‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫חבילה‬ ‫או‬ ‫מכתב‬ ‫שמקבל‬ ‫הפרטי‬ ‫הלקוח‬ ‫מורכבים‬ ‫לפתרונות‬ ‫הזקוק‬ ‫גדול‬ . ‫חבילת‬ ‫ללקוחות‬ ‫תופרים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫ע‬ ‫שירותים‬ " ‫לבקשתם‬ ‫ובהתאם‬ ‫צרכיהם‬ ‫פ‬ " ‫חן‬ ‫עדית‬ .
  14. 14. Main Technology Trends - 2021 14 Open Source, Standards & Regulations Development Productivity & Efficiency Cloud, Multi-Cloud, Native Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Edge IoT + Data + AI/ML (+ As a Service) Low Code & No Code PaaS + SaaS
  15. 15. Modern User Experience 15 Monkey MindPong
  16. 16. Modern Concepts 16 • Subscription vs perpetual Service as opposed to product • DevSecOps – Automation, Deployment Model, Testing Models • Multitenancy • Operational Continuum – PC, Web, Phone, TV, Smart Watch, Car Multimedia One application, many devices, many users • Many simple services • Much complex systems • Hosting & Orchestration (K8S, Serverless) • Observability (APM) • No more legacy code! Microservice Architecture
  17. 17. Startups vs. Established Businesses 17 Startup  Agile  Visionary, Revolutionary, Enthusiasm  No legacy code & systems – Born to be wild!  No bad Organizational Memory (OM)  Must spend the budget and show ARR growth Business  Less agile, more bureaucracy  Sometimes suffers from narrow vision & tiresome  Technology dept & daily overhead  Legacy code, maintenance, support  Past bad experience effect the OM  Budget are more constraints
  18. 18. Startups vs. Established Businesses 18 Startup  No experience  Risky, need an MVP to prove the concept  Quick & dirty code, no upfront design, extreme agile  No Organizational Memory (OM) at all, including the good one Business  Experts, Market Leader  Stable  The code is field tested, the code has evolved to meet the market needs, the foundation is solid  Domain Knowledge and Business Knowledge
  19. 19. Digital Transformation – An Advantage For All  Both Startups & Businesses need Vison, Focus & Innovation 19
  20. 20. Digital Transformation Blockers  The management is not committed  Not willing to invest for a better future  Tunnel Vision  If it works don’t touch it  The black box syndrome  Past failures  Human resource  Resistance to change  Problem to acquire talented developers  Not willing to invest in training 20
  21. 21. The CodeValue Way - The Digital Transformation Workshop  Current status analysis across all projects  The product & services concepts, teams’ capabilities, development processes and tools, technology, architecture and source code  The competitive landscape – what other are doing?  The organization vision  Gap analysis  Evolution vs. Revolution  Leveraging new technologies and processes to fill the gap  Establishing a common organization foundation  Per project analysis, design, implementation 21
  22. 22. Summary  The Digital Transformation is an ongoing accelerated effort  Covid 19 was just a catalysator  Developers Developers Developers, Technology & Concepts  Plan & Migrate  Be Tesla (As a startup and as a business)  Attend the rest of the executive track to learn more 22
  23. 23. Cool Content  Microsoft’s digital-transformation-e-books  Israel Postal Company – Digital Transformation  Globes Digital Transformation Event  Tesla Digital Transformation  The autonomous car influence on the Israeli economy 23
  24. 24. Q A 24
  25. 25. Alon Fliess Chief Architect & Founder alonf@codevalue.net @alon_fliess http://alonfliess.me http://codevalue.net

