Java Quiz Questions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Let’s have some fun! Quiz Time
Programmer’s world :) java.lang.NullPointerException at org.eclipse.jface.dialogs.DialogSettings.load(DialogSettings.java:...
Shout out your answer
Question #0 Which browser does this code open? class Google { public static void main(String []args) { http://www.google.c...
http: is a label and // is start of a comment!! public static void main(java.lang.String[]); Code: 0: getstatic #2 // Fiel...
Question #1 class LongVal { public static void main(String []s) { long l = 0x22l; System.out.printf("%ld", l); } }
Question #2 class Color { int red, green, blue; void Color() { red = 10; green = 10; blue = 10; } void printColor() { Syst...
Question #3 class FloatCompare { public static void main(String []args) { double x = 2.0; double y = Math.sqrt(x) ; System...
“95% of the folks out there are completely clueless about floating-point” -James Gosling (in 1998 JavaOne keynote address)...
Question #4 class PingPong extends Thread { public void run() { System.out.print("ping "); System.out.print("ping "); Syst...
Question #5 class Lambda { public static void main(String []args) { Object lambda = () -> "All objects are Objects!"; Syst...
Question #6 class Vehicle { public static void run() { System.out.println("In Vehicle.run()"); } public static void main(S...
Question #7 What is the “magic number" of Java’s “.class” files? A. 0xDEADBEEF B. 0xCAFEBABE C. 0xC0DEC0DA D. 0xBAADF00D
Question #8 class Stack { private ﬁnal int CAPACITY = 100; private Object[] array = new Object[CAPACITY]; private int size...
Question #9 class Base { public Base() { System.out.println("In Base ctor"); } } class Derived extends Base { public Deriv...
Question #10 class ReplaceAll { public static void main(String []args) { String date = "18-03-2017" ; String date1 = date....
ganesh@codeops.tech @GSamarthyam www.codeops.tech slideshare.net/sgganesh +91 98801 64463 bit.ly/sgganesh
Java Quiz Questions
Java Quiz Questions
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Java Quiz Questions

49 views

Published on

Here is the quiz presentation used for the Java meetup in IG Group on 14th April in Bangalore. Try the code on your own!

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Java Quiz Questions

  1. 1. Let’s have some fun! Quiz Time
  2. 2. Programmer’s world :) java.lang.NullPointerException at org.eclipse.jface.dialogs.DialogSettings.load(DialogSettings.java:278) at org.eclipse.jface.dialogs.DialogSettings.load(DialogSettings.java:306) at org.eclipse.jface.dialogs.DialogSettings.load(DialogSettings.java:247) at org.eclipse.jface.dialogs.DialogSettings.load(DialogSettings.java:264) at org.eclipse.ui.plugin.AbstractUIPlugin.loadDialogSettings(AbstractUIPlugin.java:411) at org.eclipse.ui.plugin.AbstractUIPlugin.getDialogSettings(AbstractUIPlugin.java:232) at org.eclipse.jdt.internal.ui.JavaPlugin.getDialogSettingsSection(JavaPlugin.java:1012) at org.eclipse.jdt.internal.ui.packageview.PackageExplorerPart.<init>(PackageExplorerPart.java:436) at sun.reﬂect.NativeConstructorAccessorImpl.newInstance0(Native Method) at sun.reﬂect.NativeConstructorAccessorImpl.newInstance(Unknown Source) at sun.reﬂect.DelegatingConstructorAccessorImpl.newInstance(Unknown Source) at java.lang.reﬂect.Constructor.newInstance(Unknown Source) at java.lang.Class.newInstance0(Unknown Source) at java.lang.Class.newInstance(Unknown Source) at org.eclipse.core.internal.registry.osgi.RegistryStrategyOSGI.createExecutableExtension(RegistryStrategyOSGI.java:170) at org.eclipse.core.internal.registry.ExtensionRegistry.createExecutableExtension(ExtensionRegistry.java:867) at org.eclipse.core.internal.registry.ConﬁgurationElement.createExecutableExtension(ConﬁgurationElement.java:243) at org.eclipse.core.internal.registry.ConﬁgurationElementHandle.createExecutableExtension(ConﬁgurationElementHandle.java:51) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.WorkbenchPlugin$1.run(WorkbenchPlugin.java:267) at org.eclipse.swt.custom.BusyIndicator.showWhile(BusyIndicator.java:70) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.WorkbenchPlugin.createExtension(WorkbenchPlugin.java:263) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.registry.ViewDescriptor.createView(ViewDescriptor.java:63) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ViewReference.createPartHelper(ViewReference.java:328) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ViewReference.createPart(ViewReference.java:230) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.WorkbenchPartReference.getPart(WorkbenchPartReference.java:594) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Perspective.showFastView(Perspective.java:2053) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Perspective.setActiveFastView(Perspective.java:1835) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Perspective.setActiveFastView(Perspective.java:1848) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Perspective.toggleFastView(Perspective.java:2241) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.WorkbenchPage.toggleFastView(WorkbenchPage.java:3824) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ShowFastViewContribution.showView(ShowFastViewContribution.java:157) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ShowFastViewContribution.access$1(ShowFastViewContribution.java:155) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ShowFastViewContribution$3.widgetSelected(ShowFastViewContribution.java:138) at org.eclipse.swt.widgets.TypedListener.handleEvent(TypedListener.java:228) at org.eclipse.swt.widgets.EventTable.sendEvent(EventTable.java:84) at org.eclipse.swt.widgets.Widget.sendEvent(Widget.java:1003) at org.eclipse.swt.widgets.Display.runDeferredEvents(Display.java:3823) at org.eclipse.swt.widgets.Display.readAndDispatch(Display.java:3422) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Workbench.runEventLoop(Workbench.java:2382) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Workbench.runUI(Workbench.java:2346) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Workbench.access$4(Workbench.java:2198) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Workbench$5.run(Workbench.java:493) at org.eclipse.core.databinding.observable.Realm.runWithDefault(Realm.java:288) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.Workbench.createAndRunWorkbench(Workbench.java:488) at org.eclipse.ui.PlatformUI.createAndRunWorkbench(PlatformUI.java:149) at org.eclipse.ui.internal.ide.application.IDEApplication.start(IDEApplication.java:113) at org.eclipse.equinox.internal.app.EclipseAppHandle.run(EclipseAppHandle.java:193) at org.eclipse.core.runtime.internal.adaptor.EclipseAppLauncher.runApplication(EclipseAppLauncher.java:110) at org.eclipse.core.runtime.internal.adaptor.EclipseAppLauncher.start(EclipseAppLauncher.java:79) at org.eclipse.core.runtime.adaptor.EclipseStarter.run(EclipseStarter.java:382) at org.eclipse.core.runtime.adaptor.EclipseStarter.run(EclipseStarter.java:179) at sun.reﬂect.NativeMethodAccessorImpl.invoke0(Native Method) at sun.reﬂect.NativeMethodAccessorImpl.invoke(Unknown Source) at sun.reﬂect.DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl.invoke(Unknown Source) at java.lang.reﬂect.Method.invoke(Unknown Source) at org.eclipse.equinox.launcher.Main.invokeFramework(Main.java:549) at org.eclipse.equinox.launcher.Main.basicRun(Main.java:504) at org.eclipse.equinox.launcher.Main.run(Main.java:1236) SNAFU!
  3. 3. Shout out your answer
  4. 4. Question #0 Which browser does this code open? class Google { public static void main(String []args) { http://www.google.com System.out.println("Hello world"); } }
  5. 5. http: is a label and // is start of a comment!! public static void main(java.lang.String[]); Code: 0: getstatic #2 // Field java/lang/System.out:Ljava/io/PrintStream; 3: ldc #3 // String Hello 5: invokevirtual #4 // Method java/io/PrintStream.println:(Ljava/lang/String;)V 8: return class Google { public static void main(String []args) { http://www.google.com System.out.println("Hello world"); } }
  6. 6. Question #1 class LongVal { public static void main(String []s) { long l = 0x22l; System.out.printf("%ld", l); } }
  7. 7. Question #2 class Color { int red, green, blue; void Color() { red = 10; green = 10; blue = 10; } void printColor() { System.out.println("red: " + red + " green: " + green + " blue: " + blue); } public static void main(String [] args) { Color color = new Color(); color.printColor(); } }
  8. 8. Question #3 class FloatCompare { public static void main(String []args) { double x = 2.0; double y = Math.sqrt(x) ; System.out.println( (y * y) == x); } }
  9. 9. “95% of the folks out there are completely clueless about floating-point” -James Gosling (in 1998 JavaOne keynote address) Floating-point Numbers are Tricky!
  10. 10. Question #4 class PingPong extends Thread { public void run() { System.out.print("ping "); System.out.print("ping "); System.out.print("ping "); } public static void main(String []args) throws InterruptedException { Thread pingPong = new PingPong(); pingPong.start(); System.out.print("pong "); System.out.print("pong "); System.out.print("pong "); } }
  11. 11. Question #5 class Lambda { public static void main(String []args) { Object lambda = () -> "All objects are Objects!"; System.out.println(lambda); } }
  12. 12. Question #6 class Vehicle { public static void run() { System.out.println("In Vehicle.run()"); } public static void main(String[] args) { Vehicle vehicle = null; vehicle.run(); } } class Car { public static void run() { System.out.println("In Car.run()"); } }
  13. 13. Question #7 What is the “magic number" of Java’s “.class” files? A. 0xDEADBEEF B. 0xCAFEBABE C. 0xC0DEC0DA D. 0xBAADF00D
  14. 14. Question #8 class Stack { private ﬁnal int CAPACITY = 100; private Object[] array = new Object[CAPACITY]; private int size = 0; public void push(Object val) { if (size < CAPACITY) array[size++] = val; else throw new StackFullException(); } public Object pop() { if (size == 0) throw new StackEmptyException(); else return array[--size]; } }
  15. 15. Question #9 class Base { public Base() { System.out.println("In Base ctor"); } } class Derived extends Base { public Derived() { System.out.println("In Derived ctor"); } } class UseArray { public static void main(String []args) { Base [] array = new Derived[2]; array[0] = new Base(); array[1] = new Derived(); } }
  16. 16. Question #10 class ReplaceAll { public static void main(String []args) { String date = "18-03-2017" ; String date1 = date.replaceAll( "-" , "." ) ; String date2 = date1.replaceAll( "." , "/" ) ; System.out.println(date2); } } What is the output of this program? a) 18-03-2017 b) 18/03/2017 c) 18.03.2017 d) //////////
  17. 17. ganesh@codeops.tech @GSamarthyam www.codeops.tech slideshare.net/sgganesh +91 98801 64463 bit.ly/sgganesh

×