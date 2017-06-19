On-Demand Apps Across Industries By Tory Darling, ​Codal Inc ______________________________________________________ Since ...
Regardless of the industry, the business model of on-demand is taking over. One of the prime drivers of this emergence is the increased importance of mobile and greater use of applications.

On-Demand Apps Across Industries

  1. 1. On-Demand Apps Across Industries By Tory Darling, ​Codal Inc ______________________________________________________ Since the conception of Uber in 2009, companies across industries have been created to service the growing demand of the desire for products and services immediately. Combining the growth of android and ios development services, these on-demand applications are created in a short span of time. An app development agency not only needs to have the chops develop a functional application, but they need to also provide UX design services to ensure the application is up to the standards a company like Uber set. On-demand applications are transforming the way traditional businesses operate by being more relevant, timely, and efficient. Below are just some of the companies whose operations revolve around this new on-demand philosophy and worked with a stellar ​mobile app development agency​ to bring an idea to reality. 1. The Floral Industry The difficult process of buying and giving fresh flowers is one that on-demand floral companies are trying to solve. These companies are skipping the step of going through a retail location, just to have the flowers sit, to delivering directly to the consumer. Urbanstems​ is just one example that is taking advantage of the on-demand operations by delivering flowers on a moment’s notice. More importantly, with the help of a UX design agency their platform follows a simple three step process which provides an ease of usability to ordering flowers. 2. The Medical Industry Attempting to take the pain points, no pun intended, out of going to the doctor is the main problem on-demand medical professionals is trying to solve.
  2. 2. Doctor On Demand ​has a mission to address the issue of lack of access to healthcare providers in the United States, by providing the care individuals need immediately. Through providing medical, pediatrics, and mental health services via video visits, world class doctors are able to provide a diagnosis in the comfort of your own home. 3. The Cleaning Industry Another industry that is capitalizing on this operation in the laundry industry. Although unlike other niches where newly established companies are taking on this service, the laundry on-demand has already a recognizable brand around the service. Tide Spin​ is taking the hassle out of doing laundry and offering a pickup, cleaning, and delivery service for its customers. Through the branding of Tide, Tide Spins offers a guaranteed experience assurance through the Tide detergent itself and the tide-trained professionals. 4. The Childcare Industry “I can’t, I don’t have a babysitter” is no longer an excuse anymore. Through the ability to schedule a qualified caregiver, parents now have the ability to make plans out of the blew without having to worry about the kids. Kango ​offers both rides and childcares for children at a fixed rate through their application. Additionally, in order to ease the parents concern of safety, they undergo background checks, fingerprinting, a DMV record check, and a thorough screening for all their caregivers. 5. The Cannabis Industry Both new as an industry as a whole, and to the on-demand operations, the cannabis industry is one that works seamlessly with an on-demand business model. Canary​ proclaims to be the go to for “delivering your highs in the new era.” Their overall service is proving marijuana right to the door, following both safety and legal regulations,
  3. 3. They are also partnering with dispensaries and producers in order to provide a large variety of products for their customers. Conclusion Regardless of the industry, the business model of on-demand is taking over. One of the prime drivers of this emergence is the increased importance of mobile and greater use of applications. Partnering with an application development agency is the first step in creating a new and relevant on-demand business. Looking for more insight on UX design services? Are you wanting to develop an app and you need to know the ​cost to develop an app ​is​? Visit ​Codal’s blog​, or come talk to us ​here​! We’d love to hear from you. Codal Inc App Development & UX Design Agency www.codal.com

