Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
C O C K T E L E R I A F I E S T A C O C K T E L E R I A D E S D E 1 9 8 8 R A M � N � C O R O N A 2 3 0 S U R , T O R R E ...
C A M A R � N P U L P O O S T I � N V U E L V E A L A V I D A C O C K T E L E S T O S T A D A S M A R L I N C E V I C H E ...
C A M A R O N E S E N M A R I S C O S L O M E J O R D E S D E 1 9 8 8 *Picante 7 piezas de crujientes camarones de Cocktel...
*Picante P E S C A D O S Y F I L E T E S Estos platillos van acompa�ados de arroz y ensalada* P E S C A D O F R I T O P E ...
B E B I D A S L I M O N A D A M I N E R A L � N A T U R A L $ 2 8 R E F R E S C O 6 0 0 M L . $ 1 8 R E F R E S C O 5 0 0 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Menu Cockteleria Fiesta

51 views

Published on

Cockteleria Fiesta Torreon

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Menu Cockteleria Fiesta

  1. 1. C O C K T E L E R I A F I E S T A C O C K T E L E R I A D E S D E 1 9 8 8 R A M � N � C O R O N A 2 3 0 S U R , T O R R E � N � C E N T R O T E L E F O N O S : 7 1 1 4 2 0 3 - 7 1 6 4 9 1 8 �Bienvenidos! 1 0 0 % F A M I L I A R
  2. 2. C A M A R � N P U L P O O S T I � N V U E L V E A L A V I D A C O C K T E L E S T O S T A D A S M A R L I N C E V I C H E D E C A M A R O N $ 3 6 $ 2 6C E V I C H E D E P E S C A D O 3 x $ 6 6 $ 2 6 C H G D E $ 6 0 $ 7 7 $ 6 0 $ 6 0 $ 1 1 5 $ 1 4 8 $ 1 1 5 $ 1 1 5 C / U T A C O S C A M A R O N M A R L I N M A R I S C O S C A M A R O N M A R L I N B U R R I T O S 1 x $ 2 9 3 x $ 7 3 1 x $ 2 0 3 x $ 5 1 1 x $ 2 9 3 x $ 7 3 1 x $ 3 0 3 x $ 7 7 1 x $ 2 6 3 x $ 6 6 C A L D O S Y S O P A S C A M A R O N S O P A D E M A R I S C O S Nuestra receta especial servida desde 1988 ha hecho de nuestro caldo de pescado un cl�sico de Cockteler�a Fiesta, acompa�ado de una pieza de pan lagunero. Nuestra deliciosa mezcla de camar�n, pulpo, calamar, cangrejo, y pescado. C H I L P A C H O L E D E P E S C A D O C H I L P A C H O L E D E M A R I S C O S Picante y delicioso caldo hecho a base de chiles rojos secos. Picante y delicioso caldo hecho a base de chiles rojos secos con mezcla de mariscos. C H I L P A C H O L E D E C A M A R O N Picante y delicioso caldo hecho a base de chiles rojos secos con camarones. $ 5 5P E S C A D O $ 7 7 $ 7 7 $ 6 0 $ 8 2 $ 8 2 *Picante
  3. 3. C A M A R O N E S E N M A R I S C O S L O M E J O R D E S D E 1 9 8 8 *Picante 7 piezas de crujientes camarones de Cockteleria Fiesta llenos de sabor acompa�ados de arroz y ensalda. 7 piezas de saz�n y sabor, prueba nuestros camarones al mojo de ajo, no te arrepentir�s, acompa�ados de arroz y ensalada. Uno de nuestros platillos mas pedidos, los camarones a la tocineta la mezcla perfecta de 7 camarones rellenos de queso envuelto en tocino, acompa�ados de arroz y ensalada. E M P A N I Z A D O S A L M O J O D E A J O T O C I N E T A A L A D I A B L A A G U A C H I L E Frescos y picantes, camarones aguachile sin duda alguna un platillo para disfrutar, acompa�ados de cilantro, cebolla, pepino, tomate y aguacate. Una artesanal mezcla de chiles secos da origen a nuestros camarones a la diabla, picantes como sabrosos, acompa�ados de arroz. $ 1 4 5 $ 1 5 0 $ 1 6 2 $ 8 2 $ 9 3 AguachileCamarones empanizadosCamarones a la diabla
  4. 4. *Picante P E S C A D O S Y F I L E T E S Estos platillos van acompa�ados de arroz y ensalada* P E S C A D O F R I T O P E S C A D O F R I T O A L M O J O D E A J O F I L E T E C / Q U E S O Y P A P A S F R I T A S F I L E T E E M P A N I Z A D O F I L E T E A L M O J O D E A J O F I L E T E A L A M A N T E Q U I L L A F I L E T E A L A V E R A C R U Z A N A F I L E T E A L A D I A B L A F I L E T E F I E S T A L I G H T S E G U N P E S O S E G U N P E S O $ 7 7 $ 8 3 $ 7 7 $ 7 0 $ 8 2 $ 7 7 $ 7 8 A R R O Z A L A M A R I N E R A Mariscos frescos en sopa de arroz, sobre una cama de ensalada. $ 7 7 A R R O Z C O N C A M A R O N E S Camarones frescos en sopa de arroz, sobre una cama de ensalada. $ 8 3 O R D E N D E A R R O Z $ 1 9 O R D E N D E P A P A S A L A F R A N C E S A $ 3 0 G U I S A D O M A R I N O $ 8 2 Mariscos frescos guisados en caldo, acompa�ado de arroz. H A M B U R G U E S A En el interior filete empanizado, acompa�ada de ensalada y papas a la francesa $ 4 6 E S P E C I A L I D A D E S Filete Fiesta Light Hamburguesa de filete de pescadoFilete empanizado F I L E T E A L A P L A N C H A $ 7 7
  5. 5. B E B I D A S L I M O N A D A M I N E R A L � N A T U R A L $ 2 8 R E F R E S C O 6 0 0 M L . $ 1 8 R E F R E S C O 5 0 0 M L . $ 1 7 R E F R E S C O 2 3 7 M L . $ 1 4 C E R V E Z A $ 2 2 Corona, victoria, modelo especial, negra modelo. M I C H E L A D A $ 2 8 Preparada con salsa picante, jugo maggi, lim�n y clamato. C I E L S A B O R 6 0 0 M L . $ 1 6 C I E L M I N E R A L 6 0 0 M L . $ 1 8 P O S T R E S F L A N C A S E R O $ 3 3 F R E S A S C O N C R E M A $ 3 3 PROMO CIONES 7 M A R E S Si lo que quieres es probar las delicias del mar te recomendamos este cocktel en copa bola de Camar�n, Pulpo, Osti�n, Calamar, Pescado, Sur�mi acompa�ado de aguacate, cilantro y cebolla $ 1 1 4 P A Q U E T E D E 3 T O S T A D A S D E C E V I C H E 3 tostadas de ceviche de pescado acompa�adas de un refresco de 400 ml. $ 7 2

×