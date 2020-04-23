AWS SSA Webinar 10 - Getting Started on AWS: Networking

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Getting started with AWS: Networking O n l i n e...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Agenda Quick overview of previous session VPC, S...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zon...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EA...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A A...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A A...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zon...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. CDK template const ec2 = require('@aws-cdk/aws-e...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Connecting between VPCs VPC VPC VPC AWS Cloud
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC peering: Things to know Can reference securi...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC endpoints Interface VPC endpoints Gateway VP...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Instance BNAT-GW NAT-GW 0.0.0.0/0 AWS Region Ava...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Connecting between VPCs VPC VPC VPC AWS Cloud VP...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Scale connectivity across thousands of Amazon VP...
Thank you! © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AWS SSA Webinar 10 - Getting Started on AWS: Networking

17 views

Published on

Deck for getting started with AWS networking.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AWS SSA Webinar 10 - Getting Started on AWS: Networking

  1. 1. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Getting started with AWS: Networking O n l i n e W e b i n a r – 2 0 2 0 / 0 4 / 2 5 Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate Amazon Web Services @cobusbernard cobusbernard cobusbernard
  2. 2. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Agenda Quick overview of previous session VPC, Subnets Internet vs NAT Gateways Routes, Route Tables Endpoints Q&A
  3. 3. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  4. 4. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A Availability Zone US-EAST-1B Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) 172.31. 172.31. 172.31. 172.31. Subnet Subnet Availability Zone US-EAST-1C 172.31. 172.31. 172.31.0.0/16: 172.31.0.1 to 172.31.255.254 = 65534 host IPs /24 = 254 hosts /20 = 4096 hosts
  5. 5. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A Availability Zone US-EAST-1B Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) 172.31. 172.31. 172.31. 172.31. Subnet Subnet Availability Zone US-EAST-1C 172.31. 172.31.
  6. 6. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) 172.31. 172.31. Subnet Subnet 172.31. 172.31. Availability Zone US-EAST-1C
  7. 7. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) 172.31. 172.31. Subnet Subnet 172.31. 172.31. Availability Zone US-EAST-1C
  8. 8. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  9. 9. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Subnet Subnet Subnet Subnet VPC Availability Zone US-EAST-1A Availability Zone US-EAST-1B Amazon VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) Subnet Subnet Availability Zone US-EAST-1C
  10. 10. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. CDK template const ec2 = require('@aws-cdk/aws-ec2'); const cdk = require('@aws-cdk/core'); class VpcCdkStack extends cdk.Stack { constructor(scope, id, props) { super(scope, id, props); this.vpc = new ec2.Vpc(this, 'webinar-cdk', { cidr: '172.33.0.0/16', maxAzs: 3 }); } } module.exports = { VpcCdkStack }
  11. 11. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Connecting between VPCs VPC VPC VPC AWS Cloud
  13. 13. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC peering: Things to know Can reference security groups from the peer VPC in the same Region Can enable DNS hostname resolution to return private IP addresses Can peer for both IPv4 & IPv6 addresses Cannot have overlapping IP addresses Cannot have multiple peers between the same pair of VPCs Cannot use jumbo frames across inter-Region VPC peering
  14. 14. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  15. 15. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. VPC endpoints Interface VPC endpoints Gateway VPC endpoints VPC endpoint services
  16. 16. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Instance BNAT-GW NAT-GW 0.0.0.0/0 AWS Region Availability Zone 2Availability Zone 1 Private subnet The Internet Private subnet Public subnet Instance A Public subnet Amazon S3 VPC CIDR 10.1.0.0/16 10.1.0.11/24 Instance C 10.1.2.11/24 Instance D 10.1.3.11/24 + Expand+ IPv6 IGWVPCE(s) 10.1.0.0/16 Local 0.0.0.0/0 IGW S3.prefix.list VPCE-123 Destination Target 10.1.0.0/16 Local DDB.prefix.list VPCE-123 Destination Target EIP – 10.1.0.11 : 54.23.12.43 EIP – 10.1.1.11 : 54.19.12.23 Amazon DynamoDB VPCE = VPC endpoint (Type: Gateway) Gateway VPC endpoints
  17. 17. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Connecting between VPCs VPC VPC VPC AWS Cloud VPC VPC VPC
  18. 18. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Scale connectivity across thousands of Amazon VPCs, AWS accounts, and on-premises networks Amazon VPCAmazon VPC Amazon VPCAmazon VPC Customer gateway VPN connection AWS Direct Connect Gateway AWS Transit Gateway
  19. 19. Thank you! © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate Amazon Web Services @cobusbernard cobusbernard cobusbernard

×