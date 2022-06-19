Cobb Criminal Defense - Criminal Justice Attorney Marietta

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
At Cobb Criminal Defense, we are a team of personal injury and criminal defense attorneys in Marietta, GA that aggressively fights to protect your rights. When you are charged with a crime, you need a powerful defense to protect your name, reputation, and livelihood. Cobb Criminal Defense proudly fights to help you get your life back.

  1. 1. Cobb Criminal Defense 25 Whitlock Pl SW, Marietta, GA 30064, United States
  2. 2. When A Noise Complaint Goes Wrong You are in your last year of college and have been invited to your high school BFF's birthday party at their house, the party has been organized by their signiﬁcant other. It is a beautiful summer evening and there is a cool breeze ﬂowing through the air. As you arrive at your friends house you can hear the music from within even before you exit your car, you know this is going to be a great party. You grab the gift and the case of beer from your passenger seat and head in to join in the celebrations. As you enter the home you are greeted by the familiar aromas that you are accustomed to from fruity shots, a little stale beer, and the faint scent of some sticky-icky marijuana.
  3. 3. CHARGES BASED ON CIRCUMSTANCES While every situation is unique and every set of criminal charges is based upon the actual circumstances surrounding the arrest, in a situation like the above, you can very well ﬁnd yourself facing conspiracy charges along with any number of drug charges and ﬁrearm charges. It is advisable that you seek an experienced criminal defense attorney immediately to provide you with the best defense and the best chance of clearing your name. A criminal arrest permanently imbued on your record will follow you for life and this is something you want to avoid and ﬁght head-on. So what might these charges look like?
  4. 4. Georgia Marijuana Laws: What You Need To Know Marijuana Laws: What You Need To Know If you're looking for information about marijuana laws in Georgia, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of marijuana law in our state, including the legal risks associated with marijuana possession and what to do if you've been arrested for a marijuana-related crime. We will also take a look at Georgia's medical marijuana laws and how they may impact your case. The short answer is no. It is illegal to possess marijuana in Georgia, and it remains a crime even for those who are prescribed the drug by their doctor as part of treatment
  5. 5. Felony Narcotics Criminal Charges in Georgia At Cobb Criminal Defense, our criminal defense attorneys aggressively defend clients from all types of drug charges in Cobb County, Cherokee County, and throughout the Metro Atlanta area. When you, a loved one, or a friend has been charged with a drug offense, you must understand the process. This guide will be designed to help you understand your drug charge, each of the stages in a drug case, potential punishments, and possible defenses for each type of drug charge. If you have any other questions about a drug charge, simply call (770)627-3221 for your free case review with one of our top drug charge defense attorneys in Georgia.
  6. 6. Why Should You Work With a Personal Injury Lawyer? Often, accident victims wonder if hiring a lawyer is the right move after being injured. Here are some reasons people hire personal injury attorneys and how you can get quality legal support after being injured. First, it’s important that you have at least basic knowledge of what your legal rights are after being hurt in an accident someone else caused. Contacting a lawyer, even just to ask a few questions, can help you understand how to pursue compensation and how you can protect your rights when working with insurance companies or litigating.
  7. 7. COMPENSATION OFFERED Fair money is a sum of compensation that is offered as a result of damages that you incurred as a result of your accident injuries. This can encompass a variety of “damages” such as; property damages, lost wages, medical bills, other economic loss as well as pain and suffering. When an insurance company offers you any form of ﬁnancial payment, it is not likely that you will be able to calculate both short and long terms ﬁnancial needs, more will you be able to understand the overall economic impact on all facets of your life. An experienced personal injury attorney can give you a better understanding of what should be covered and how best to help you get the resolution that you deserve under New York law.
  8. 8. Evaluating The Charges Evaluating the nature of the drug charges. Whether or not you were actually in possession of illegal drugs turns on whether you exercised care, custody, or control over them. In many cases, the police cannot establish aﬃrmative links between the seized controlled substance and the person accused of possessing them. Why Do You Need a Defense Lawyer For Drug Charges? If you are in Cobb County or surrounding counties and have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, you will need an experienced Drug Charges Defense Attorney.
  9. 9. The Initial Appearance After a Drug Crime Arrest in Georgia Usually, when a suspect has been arrested without a warrant, he or she will make their initial appearance before a judge with 48 hours of their arrest. However, if the suspect was arrested with a warrant, the court may take up to 72 hours to grant the suspect their initial appearance. Initial appearances (or ﬁrst appearances) transpire in a courtroom located inside the jail. At this ﬁrst hearing, the magistrate judge reads all of the criminal charges ﬁled against the suspect. The magistrate judge will ask the defendant if he or she has retained an attorney or not. At that time, the judge can appoint an attorney if the suspect cannot afford a private drug crimes lawyer.
  10. 10. Do I Have to Take the Stand at My Criminal Trial? Despite what many people assume — arguably the result of popular television shows and other media — it’s quite rare that a criminal defendant will take the stand in their own case. Not only is it not necessary, but it also has the potential to radically damage the case. Here’s what you need to know about testifying under oath at your trial and how an experienced defense attorney can protect your rights. Many defendants mistakenly assume that if you’re innocent, you have to take the stand and say it under oath. However, this isn’t true. In a court of law, you are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt as a result of evidence brought forth by the prosecution, who is responsible for the burden of proof in criminal cases.
  11. 11. To Better Understand Your Rights After an Injury First, it’s important that you have at least basic knowledge of what your legal rights are after being hurt in an accident someone else caused. Contacting a lawyer, even just to ask a few questions, can help you understand how to pursue compensation and how you can protect your rights when working with insurance companies or litigating. If you decide to take the stand in court, you may end up unknowingly causing the perceptions of the jurors of which party should show proof to change. Jury members may start to think that you have the responsibility to prove your innocence when in reality, you only need to refute the evidence brought by the prosecution.
  12. 12. Improperly Calibrated Radar Often, law enforcement may interpret speeding as Reckless Driving. The fact is that you don’t know what law enforcement oﬃcers will be on the road or what their individual perception of Reckless Driving is despite any prerequisites in the law for what constitutes Reckless Driving. A speeding ticket, while serious, may not be as grave as an actual Reckless Driving charge. If a police oﬃcer utilised any form of radar equipment, the burden of proof is on them to show that that equipment has been continuously maintained, updated, and calibrated correctly.
  13. 13. Are There Different Forms of Distracted Driving? While texting and driving is the most well-known type of distraction (and arguably the most dangerous), there are multiple forms of distracted driving that should be guarded against. Here are four types of distracted driving that you should be aware of, how to reduce distractions behind the wheel, and how to get legal help after an accident. Another type of distraction while driving is auditory, or things you can hear. Auditory distractions most often take place inside the car but can occur outside as well. If, for example, your windows are down and another vehicle is playing loud music, this can distract you from the sounds of traﬃc around you. Internal auditory distractions are usually loud music and passengers talking or arguing.
  15. 15. High Family Tensions There is no doubt that tensions can run high when it comes to disagreements and arguments combined with escalating tempers in familial situations such as contested divorces or something as simple as a few drinks with friends that went wrong. A simple discussion can get away from you and that can lead to yelling and shouting and before you know it, the police have been called and are standing at your front door. Here’s the thing about family tension and arguments though, once law enforcement is called, what was once a small argument that snowballed into a larger disagreement and spiraled out of control, is now a lifechanging event and you may not be able to turn the hands of time back to change the circumstances yet to come.
  16. 16. Contact Us Today! Contact Details Cobb Criminal Defense 25 Whitlock Pl SW, Marietta, GA 30064, United States Phone: 770-627-3221 Website: https://www.cobbdefense.com/ GoogleSite: https://sites.google.com/view/cobbcriminaldefense/ Google Folder: https://mgyb.co/s/WOtgx
×