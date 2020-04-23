Digital Marketing & Covid 19 - Coast Digital Webinar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presented by Peter Fitzgerald, Digital Marketing Consultant Your Toolkit For Right Now www.coastdigital.co.uk 0845 450 208...
2marketing you can measure TM Where are we now? Understand where we are and how to get things done.
What we can do now? As digital marketers we want to: » Make the most of digital elements of our offering or create them wh...
Digital Offerings Got a digital offering? Push it. Don’t have a digital offering? Make one. Be bold. There is interest out...
Digital Transformation Many businesses weren’t ready for this situation – the ones that are thriving are those that were a...
6marketing you can measure TM Prepare for a comeback. Position ourselves for the post crisis market upswing.
SEO Interest is going to return, prospects will look for services again – we need to be there when they do. Why SEO makes ...
Conversion Review When we come out of this, you want your site to be converting as efficiently as possible. However, now i...
Audit Your Paid Activity If you have paused spend, then now is a great time to draw a line in the sand and take learnings....
Using Data As marketers, we rely on data – but right now it can lead us astray. We need to consider what we are using data...
Upskilling Your Organisation Now is a great time to take advantage of digital training offers. Digital marketing training ...
12marketing you can measure TM Take advantage of reduced risk. How to make the most of potential downturns in traffic and ...
Data Cleanse Under GDPR it’s recommended you cleanse your data at least once a year. The more data you have, the more ofte...
Content Consolidation Content consolidation is always an intimidating prospect. There are some challenges to content conso...
15marketing you can measure TM Be what your users need now. Ensure we add value for users, customers and prospects where w...
Needs Have Changed We know we’re living in different times, but we need to understand how this has impacted on our audienc...
Providing Content It’s very possible your audience has more time than before, or need more advice in this difficult time. ...
Topical Content If you’re creating content about the current situation, here are some things to consider: » Do you have an...
19marketing you can measure TM How we can help. Bespoke training designed around you and your teams’ needs.
Coast Campus
marketing you can measure TM What we’ve covered…  Embracing digital  Preparing for a comeback  Taking advantage of redu...
marketing you can measure TM Q&A Taking a two minute break, please post your questions in the GoToWebinar client!
marketing you can measure TM Q&A
marketing you can measure TM Thank You If you have any questions about this document, please don’t hesitate to get in touc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital Marketing & Covid 19 - Coast Digital Webinar

23 views

Published on

We are living in unprecedented times and understanding how to respond to this current situation will likely be the difference between success and failure for many businesses.

Digital marketers now face a very specific set of challenges that undeniably make our work more difficult. However, we also have the good fortune to work in a medium that allows us to be agile and act in this climate in ways that other mediums cannot.

What this webinar will cover:

- Preparing for your comeback – what you can do to get ready for the post lockdown spike in the market.

- Understanding the opportunity – what to do if you’re seeing an uptick, and how to identify the parts of your offering that are best suited for now.

- Taking advantage of the downturn – things that you are better placed to do now if experiencing a downturn, when traffic and conversions are down.

- Being what your users need – how you can provide value for users now, when your competition might not be ready to.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Digital Marketing & Covid 19 - Coast Digital Webinar

  1. 1. Presented by Peter Fitzgerald, Digital Marketing Consultant Your Toolkit For Right Now www.coastdigital.co.uk 0845 450 2086 info@coastdigital.co.uk Thursday 23 April 2020 Digital Marketing & COVID-19
  2. 2. 2marketing you can measure TM Where are we now? Understand where we are and how to get things done.
  3. 3. What we can do now? As digital marketers we want to: » Make the most of digital elements of our offering or create them where they don’t currently exist » Position ourselves for the post crisis market upswing » Take advantage of situations where we currently have reduced risk » Ensure we are adding value for users, customers and prospects where we can In this webinar I’m going to talk about the tools we have at our disposal as digital marketers to achieve each of these points
  4. 4. Digital Offerings Got a digital offering? Push it. Don’t have a digital offering? Make one. Be bold. There is interest out there – in some cases there is more capacity than there was before. Any digital offering you create or adapt now will still be valuable in the future.
  5. 5. Digital Transformation Many businesses weren’t ready for this situation – the ones that are thriving are those that were already prepared to engage digitally. If you aren’t one of those organisations, now is the time to change. Taking steps along your digital transformation journey now will make your organisation: » Better able to operate now » Better prepared for the future » Equipped for the next crisis
  6. 6. 6marketing you can measure TM Prepare for a comeback. Position ourselves for the post crisis market upswing.
  7. 7. SEO Interest is going to return, prospects will look for services again – we need to be there when they do. Why SEO makes sense now: » Resource intensive » Long game SEO tasks to do: » Technical audit » Link audit » Update Google My Business » Content creation (topical and evergreen) SEO tasks to avoid: » Keyword research for evergreen content » Backlink acquisition
  8. 8. Conversion Review When we come out of this, you want your site to be converting as efficiently as possible. However, now is not the time to rely on live data. How to do CRO now: » Act on best practice advice » Rely on expertise and heuristic review » Make simple changes that ease the user journey
  9. 9. Audit Your Paid Activity If you have paused spend, then now is a great time to draw a line in the sand and take learnings. Things to look at could be… » What worked – what were your best performing copy, ad, campaign? » What didn’t – which keywords and landing pages weren’t converting? » What did you miss – where did your competitors succeed and you didn’t? This is all about takeaways that will help you to optimise your activity when you re-activate.
  10. 10. Using Data As marketers, we rely on data – but right now it can lead us astray. We need to consider what we are using data for. Historic data (pre-Covid) Current data (mid-Covid) Analysing always on performance Optimising for right now Planning for the future
  11. 11. Upskilling Your Organisation Now is a great time to take advantage of digital training offers. Digital marketing training allows you to: » Improve performance for your key tactics and channels » Develop strategy understanding » Prepare for new digital opportunities, now or in the future » Push your organisation in more technical areas According to government guidelines “furloughed employees should be encouraged to undertake training” – check out their guidelines here
  12. 12. 12marketing you can measure TM Take advantage of reduced risk. How to make the most of potential downturns in traffic and conversions.
  13. 13. Data Cleanse Under GDPR it’s recommended you cleanse your data at least once a year. The more data you have, the more often you should be doing it. Problems with data cleansing could be… » Resource intensive » Ongoing data capture creates issues » Might require a pause in marketing activity » It’s never the right time to do it…
  14. 14. Content Consolidation Content consolidation is always an intimidating prospect. There are some challenges to content consolidation though… » Preserving historic organic authority » Maintaining existing backlink profiles » Avoiding disruptions to user experience Ultimately, it’s a traffic risk – so do it now
  15. 15. 15marketing you can measure TM Be what your users need now. Ensure we add value for users, customers and prospects where we can.
  16. 16. Needs Have Changed We know we’re living in different times, but we need to understand how this has impacted on our audiences – consider… » Where are they likely to be based now? At home or still going to a site? » How has their capacity changed? Are they likely to have been furloughed? » How has what they expect from you likely to have changed? B2C and B2B will differ greatly here…
  17. 17. Providing Content It’s very possible your audience has more time than before, or need more advice in this difficult time. Content remains the best way to create quality interactions with your audience. When it comes to content, these are the things you should be thinking about doing: » Keep producing high value content » Roll out organic content to boost search prospects » Create topical and reactive content that is relevant now
  18. 18. Topical Content If you’re creating content about the current situation, here are some things to consider: » Do you have anything relevant to say? » Are you audience likely to need specific advice or guidance related to your products or services? » Have you been clear with your audience about your capabilities currently? The answers to these questions should influence the kind of content you produce.
  19. 19. 19marketing you can measure TM How we can help. Bespoke training designed around you and your teams’ needs.
  20. 20. Coast Campus
  21. 21. marketing you can measure TM What we’ve covered…  Embracing digital  Preparing for a comeback  Taking advantage of reduced risk  Being what your users need now
  22. 22. marketing you can measure TM Q&A Taking a two minute break, please post your questions in the GoToWebinar client!
  23. 23. marketing you can measure TM Q&A
  24. 24. marketing you can measure TM Thank You If you have any questions about this document, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with your Coast Digital Team using any of the contact methods below: Want to know what it’s like to work with us? Check our video, featuring testimonials from some of our awesome clients Peter Fitzgerald 0845 450 2086 peter.fitzgerald@coastdigital.co.uk

×