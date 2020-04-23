Digital Marketing & Covid 19 - Coast Digital Webinar

We are living in unprecedented times and understanding how to respond to this current situation will likely be the difference between success and failure for many businesses.



Digital marketers now face a very specific set of challenges that undeniably make our work more difficult. However, we also have the good fortune to work in a medium that allows us to be agile and act in this climate in ways that other mediums cannot.



What this webinar will cover:



- Preparing for your comeback – what you can do to get ready for the post lockdown spike in the market.



- Understanding the opportunity – what to do if you’re seeing an uptick, and how to identify the parts of your offering that are best suited for now.



- Taking advantage of the downturn – things that you are better placed to do now if experiencing a downturn, when traffic and conversions are down.



- Being what your users need – how you can provide value for users now, when your competition might not be ready to.

