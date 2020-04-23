Digital Marketing & Covid 19 - Coast Digital Webinar

-
We are living in unprecedented times and understanding how to respond to this current situation will likely be the difference between success and failure for many businesses.
Digital marketers now face a very specific set of challenges that undeniably make our work more difficult. However, we also have the good fortune to work in a medium that allows us to be agile and act in this climate in ways that other mediums cannot.
What this webinar will cover:
- Preparing for your comeback – what you can do to get ready for the post lockdown spike in the market.
- Understanding the opportunity – what to do if you’re seeing an uptick, and how to identify the parts of your offering that are best suited for now.
- Taking advantage of the downturn – things that you are better placed to do now if experiencing a downturn, when traffic and conversions are down.
- Being what your users need – how you can provide value for users now, when your competition might not be ready to.
