CO2@Home 2020 | Tim Pollard | The Making of a Household Name

The Making of a Household Name Tim Pollard, President Arrow Exterminators
Vision We are tenaciously persistent in protecting our family culture and providing an awesome experience in every interac...
Core Values ● Motivation ● Innovation ● Community ● Excellence ● Passion ● Initiative ● Growth ● Safety
How have we grown from the back of a beauty parlor in 1964 to become the 6th- largest pest control company in the United S...
Our Culture and Providing an Awesome Experience in Every Interaction are our Competitive Advantages
Satisfied Customers Are Billboards For Our Business In today’s digital world, it is more important than ever before that w...
“Showing up on time and doing the job as expected is the sort of thing that I would expect from any company, but do not al...
Recognize and Celebrate Long-Term Customers! Customers who know how much we appreciate their business will go above and be...
Our Team Members are our Brand Ambassadors Online!
● Active team members are eligible to receive a reward up to $200 for referring new hires! ● Who better to refer a new tea...
Constant Customer Feedback ● Listen360 has been an instrumental tool that helps us provide superior customer service by gi...
Marketin g the Brand ● Brand Guidelines ● Marketing Materials ● Advertising Campaigns ○ Billboards ○ Radio Endorsers ○ Onl...
Arrow Exterminators’ Brand Guidelines document is an essential tool for establishing and maintaining our brand identity. A...
Arrow Exterminators Sales Brochure: ● Who we are ● What we do ● How we got here ● Builds credibility and trust with our lo...
Arrow’s Advertising Strategy - HEAR us, SEE us, FIND us! ● Fully integrated campaign of RADIO + BILLBOARDS + ONLINE ADS ● ...
HEAR us! Radio Endorsers - Partners & Customers
SEE us! Billboards
Sports Partnerships
FIND us!
Active in the Pest Control Industry
The Georgia Pest Control Association Recognizes Arrow’s Shay Runion, Brantley Russell, and Alyson Gilleland at Annual Lunc...
The Making of a Household Name

  1. 1. The Making of a Household Name Tim Pollard, President Arrow Exterminators
  2. 2. Vision We are tenaciously persistent in protecting our family culture and providing an awesome experience in every interaction. By hiring, training, and retaining Rock Stars, this Arrow Family will grow opportunities for generations to come, and we will do it all with a Clear Conscience. We protect the health and property of our customers in the most environmentally responsible manner. Our passion ensures we always go Beyond the Call to solve problems and support our local communities. Mission
  3. 3. Core Values ● Motivation ● Innovation ● Community ● Excellence ● Passion ● Initiative ● Growth ● Safety
  4. 4. How have we grown from the back of a beauty parlor in 1964 to become the 6th- largest pest control company in the United States? ● Leadership - Bet on people and declare war on the status quo. ● Rock Star Team Members - Hire, train, and retain the best people. ● Culture is Everything - Everyone must buy-in and pull from the same side of the rope. ● Own the Moment - Strive to provide an exceptional experience in every interaction both internally and externally.
  5. 5. Our Culture and Providing an Awesome Experience in Every Interaction are our Competitive Advantages
  6. 6. Satisfied Customers Are Billboards For Our Business In today’s digital world, it is more important than ever before that we strive to go above and beyond for every customer, every day! ● Social Media: People LOVE to share positive stories online. They are craving good news, so whenever they come across a “feel-good” story about a company, they take notice; if they need that service, who do you think they’re going to contact? ● Friends and Family: If a company goes above and beyond for you, you are going to tell everyone you know about them. And you’ll continue to do so for years to come! Let’s take a look at some of our customers who are billboards for our business…
  7. 7. “Showing up on time and doing the job as expected is the sort of thing that I would expect from any company, but do not always receive. But there's more. I would like everyone I encounter to offer a friendly word and a positive attitude. (Wouldn't we all?)” “That sort of customer service is part of the package at Arrow. We always receive a warm greeting and courteous treatment. No matter the issue or the situation, each member of the team takes the time to provide a full explanation, giving us a little education as we go.” “In short, it is clear that you have made hiring good people a priority. That is not lost on us and we appreciate it. That is why we have worked with Arrow for many years and continue to recommend your services to our friends and neighbors. Thanks for the excellent service!” – David T. Lawrenceville, GA
  8. 8. Recognize and Celebrate Long-Term Customers! Customers who know how much we appreciate their business will go above and beyond to tell their friends and family about us!
  9. 9. Our Team Members are our Brand Ambassadors Online!
  10. 10. ● Active team members are eligible to receive a reward up to $200 for referring new hires! ● Who better to refer a new team member than a current team member!
  11. 11. Constant Customer Feedback ● Listen360 has been an instrumental tool that helps us provide superior customer service by giving our customers a voice directly back to us verses venting about an issue on social media. With this direct feedback, we can respond back to our customers immediately and begin resolving their issues right away. ● We’re also able to recognize our team members for exceptional service, which in turn motivates them to buy-in to our goal of providing an exceptional experience with every interaction!
  12. 12. Marketin g the Brand ● Brand Guidelines ● Marketing Materials ● Advertising Campaigns ○ Billboards ○ Radio Endorsers ○ Online Campaigns ● Sports Partnerships
  13. 13. Arrow Exterminators’ Brand Guidelines document is an essential tool for establishing and maintaining our brand identity. Arrow’s guide communicates a consistent message to our audience and is a great asset for creating consistent, on-brand content. The guide helps Arrow maintain consistency, establish credibility, increase efficiency, and ultimately, generate profit.
  14. 14. Arrow Exterminators Sales Brochure: ● Who we are ● What we do ● How we got here ● Builds credibility and trust with our longevity and leadership: family-owned-and-operated since 1964 with the Arrow legacy in its 3rd generation ● Photos convey the history of the company “We’ve built our reputation on a strong commitment to the customer experience!”
  15. 15. Arrow’s Advertising Strategy - HEAR us, SEE us, FIND us! ● Fully integrated campaign of RADIO + BILLBOARDS + ONLINE ADS ● Consistent messaging and graphics across all platforms ● Think global, but market LOCAL! ● Always open to new ideas with a crawl, walk, run strategy!
  16. 16. HEAR us! Radio Endorsers - Partners & Customers
  17. 17. SEE us! Billboards
  18. 18. Sports Partnerships
  19. 19. FIND us!
  20. 20. Active in the Pest Control Industry
  21. 21. The Georgia Pest Control Association Recognizes Arrow’s Shay Runion, Brantley Russell, and Alyson Gilleland at Annual Luncheon ● Shay Runion – 2020 GPCA Woman of Excellence Award ● Brantley Russell – 2020 GPCA President’s Award ● Alyson Gilleland – 2020 GPCA Presidential Special Award

