OPERACIONES CON SEGMENTOS
EJERCICIO 1 Copia el segmento AB en la semirecta desde el extremo dado A� ___
Tenemos el segmento AB y la semirecta donde tenemos que copiarlo desde A�
PASOS: 1.Centramos el comp�s en el punto A y abrimos hasta que alcanzamos el otro extremo del segmento B
PASOS: 3.Obtenemos el segmento copiado AB en la semirecta, desde el extremo A�
Ejercicio 3 Dibuja la mediatriz del segmento AB y marca su punto medio M __
Tenemos el segmento AB
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 2.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento, siendo M su punto medio M
Ejercicio 3 Divide el segmento AB en cinco partes iguales __
Tenemos el segmento AB que queremos dividir. Lo vamos a dividir en 5 partes iguales
PASOS: 1.Partiendo del punto A dibujamos una semirecta (r) que sea convergente con el segmento en dicho punto. Podemos tom...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 3.Unimos el �ltimo punto que hemos obtenido al llevar la medida cinco veces con el otro extremo del seg...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 5.El resultado es el segmento AB dividido en cinco partes iguales. En este ejercicio hemos dividido el ...
Ejercicio 4 Dados los siguientes segmentos AB, CD y EF, lleva a cabo las siguientes operaciones ___ ___ ___
CD + EF ___ ___
Tenemos que sumar los segmentos CD y EF
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS 3.El resultado de la suma de los segmentos CD m�s EF es el segmento CF
AB - EF ___ ___
Tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento EF
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento EF es el segmento FB
3 x EF ___
Tenemos que multiplicar el segmento EF por tres, que es lo mismo que decir que tenemos que sumar el segmento EF tres veces
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la multiplicaci�n de 3 por el segmento EF es el segmento EF��
(AB + CD) - EF ___ ___ ___
Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero, tenemos que sumar los segmentos AB y CD. Cuando hayamos hecho esto al resultad...
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma ...
PASOS: 2. El resultado de la suma de ambos ser�a el segmento AD
PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longi...
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento FD
(AB - CD) + EF ___ ___ ___
Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento CD. Una vez efectuada la resta, a...
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extre...
STEPS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento CD es el segmento DB
PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFy lo transpo...
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento DF
