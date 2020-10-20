Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OPERACIONES CON SEGMENTOS
EJERCICIO 1 Copia el segmento AB en la semirecta desde el extremo dado A� ___
Tenemos el segmento AB y la semirecta donde tenemos que copiarlo desde A�
PASOS: 1.Centramos el comp�s en el punto A y abrimos hasta que alcanzamos el otro extremo del segmento B
PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
PASOS: 3.Obtenemos el segmento copiado AB en la semirecta, desde el extremo A�
Ejercicio 2 Divide el segmento AB en cinco partes iguales __
Tenemos el segmento AB que queremos dividir. Lo vamos a dividir en 5 partes iguales
PASOS: 1.Partiendo del punto A dibujamos una semirecta (r) que sea convergente con el segmento en dicho punto. Podemos tom...
1 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medid...
1 2 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa med...
1 2 3 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa m...
1 2 3 r 4 PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos e...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 3.Unimos el �ltimo punto que hemos obtenido al llevar la medida cinco veces con el otro extremo del seg...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que ...
r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 5.El resultado es el segmento AB dividido en cinco partes iguales. En este ejercicio hemos dividido el ...
Ejercicio 3 Dados los siguientes segmentos AB, CD y EF, lleva a cabo las siguientes operaciones ___ ___ ___
CD + EF ___ ___
Tenemos que sumar los segmentos CD y EF
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segment...
PASOS 3.El resultado de la suma de los segmentos CD m�s EF es el segmento CF
AB - EF ___ ___
Tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento EF
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer ...
PASOS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento EF es el segmento FB
3 x EF ___
Tenemos que multiplicar el segmento EF por tres, que es lo mismo que decir que tenemos que sumar el segmento EF tres veces
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la multiplicaci�n de 3 por el segmento EF es el segmento EF��
(AB + CD) - EF ___ ___ ___
Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero, tenemos que sumar los segmentos AB y CD. Cuando hayamos hecho esto al resultad...
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma ...
PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma ...
PASOS: 2. El resultado de la suma de ambos ser�a el segmento AD
PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longi...
PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longi...
PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longi...
PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longi...
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento FD
(AB - CD) + EF ___ ___ ___
Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento CD. Una vez efectuada la resta, a...
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extre...
STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extre...
STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extre...
STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extre...
STEPS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento CD es el segmento DB
PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transpor...
PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transpor...
PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transpor...
PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transpor...
PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento DF
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Operaciones con segmentos

30 views

Published on

Operaciones básicas con segmentos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Operaciones con segmentos

  1. 1. OPERACIONES CON SEGMENTOS
  2. 2. EJERCICIO 1 Copia el segmento AB en la semirecta desde el extremo dado A� ___
  3. 3. Tenemos el segmento AB y la semirecta donde tenemos que copiarlo desde A�
  4. 4. PASOS: 1.Centramos el comp�s en el punto A y abrimos hasta que alcanzamos el otro extremo del segmento B
  5. 5. PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
  6. 6. PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
  7. 7. PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
  8. 8. PASOS: 2.Tomamos esta longitud y la transportamos a la semirecta, desde el punto A�
  9. 9. PASOS: 3.Obtenemos el segmento copiado AB en la semirecta, desde el extremo A�
  10. 10. Ejercicio 2 Divide el segmento AB en cinco partes iguales __
  11. 11. Tenemos el segmento AB que queremos dividir. Lo vamos a dividir en 5 partes iguales
  12. 12. PASOS: 1.Partiendo del punto A dibujamos una semirecta (r) que sea convergente con el segmento en dicho punto. Podemos tomar el �ngulo que queramos al dibujar la recta convergente. r
  13. 13. 1 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medida sobre la recta convergente (que dibujamos anteriormente). Debemos llevar esa medida el mismo n�mero de veces que las divisiones que queremos crear en el segmento. En este caso debemos llevar la misma medida 5 veces pues queremos dividir el segmento en cinco partes iguales.
  14. 14. 1 2 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medida sobre la recta convergente (que dibujamos anteriormente). Debemos llevar esa medida el mismo n�mero de veces que las divisiones que queremos crear en el segmento. En este caso debemos llevar la misma medida 5 veces pues queremos dividir el segmento en cinco partes iguales.
  15. 15. 1 2 3 r PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medida sobre la recta convergente (que dibujamos anteriormente). Debemos llevar esa medida el mismo n�mero de veces que las divisiones que queremos crear en el segmento. En este caso debemos llevar la misma medida 5 veces pues queremos dividir el segmento en cinco partes iguales.
  16. 16. 1 2 3 r 4 PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medida sobre la recta convergente (que dibujamos anteriormente). Debemos llevar esa medida el mismo n�mero de veces que las divisiones que queremos crear en el segmento. En este caso debemos llevar la misma medida 5 veces pues queremos dividir el segmento en cinco partes iguales.
  17. 17. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 2.Tomamos una medida cualquiera con el comp�s (la que queramos) y partiendo desde el punto A llevamos esa medida sobre la recta convergente (que dibujamos anteriormente). Debemos llevar esa medida el mismo n�mero de veces que las divisiones que queremos crear en el segmento. En este caso debemos llevar la misma medida 5 veces pues queremos dividir el segmento en cinco partes iguales.
  18. 18. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 3.Unimos el �ltimo punto que hemos obtenido al llevar la medida cinco veces con el otro extremo del segmento, el extremo B. Obtenemos el segmento 5B
  19. 19. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  20. 20. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  21. 21. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  22. 22. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  23. 23. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  24. 24. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 4.Usando la escuadra y el cartab�n, llevamos paralelas al segmento 5B desde cada una de las marcas que obtuvimos al llevar las medidas sobre la recta convergente
  25. 25. r 1 2 3 4 5 PASOS: 5.El resultado es el segmento AB dividido en cinco partes iguales. En este ejercicio hemos dividido el segmento en cinco partes, pero podemos dividir el segmento en el n�mero de partes iguales que queramos
  26. 26. Ejercicio 3 Dados los siguientes segmentos AB, CD y EF, lleva a cabo las siguientes operaciones ___ ___ ___
  27. 27. CD + EF ___ ___
  28. 28. Tenemos que sumar los segmentos CD y EF
  29. 29. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
  30. 30. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
  31. 31. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
  32. 32. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
  33. 33. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta desde el extremo de la misma
  34. 34. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segmento CD
  35. 35. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segmento CD
  36. 36. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segmento CD
  37. 37. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segmento CD
  38. 38. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de donde termina el segmento CD
  39. 39. PASOS 3.El resultado de la suma de los segmentos CD m�s EF es el segmento CF
  40. 40. AB - EF ___ ___
  41. 41. Tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento EF
  42. 42. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  43. 43. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  44. 44. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  45. 45. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  46. 46. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  47. 47. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer coincidir con uno de los extremos del segmento AB, con el A o con el B. Si lo hacemos con el A, el principio de ambos segmentos debe ser el mismo
  48. 48. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer coincidir con uno de los extremos del segmento AB, con el A o con el B. Si lo hacemos con el A, el principio de ambos segmentos debe ser el mismo
  49. 49. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer coincidir con uno de los extremos del segmento AB, con el A o con el B. Si lo hacemos con el A, el principio de ambos segmentos debe ser el mismo
  50. 50. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer coincidir con uno de los extremos del segmento AB, con el A o con el B. Si lo hacemos con el A, el principio de ambos segmentos debe ser el mismo
  51. 51. PASOS: 2.Ahora, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y la transportamos a la semirecta, pero en este caso lo vamos a hacer coincidir con uno de los extremos del segmento AB, con el A o con el B. Si lo hacemos con el A, el principio de ambos segmentos debe ser el mismo
  52. 52. PASOS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento EF es el segmento FB
  53. 53. 3 x EF ___
  54. 54. Tenemos que multiplicar el segmento EF por tres, que es lo mismo que decir que tenemos que sumar el segmento EF tres veces
  55. 55. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  56. 56. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  57. 57. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta
  58. 58. PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
  59. 59. PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
  60. 60. PASOS: 2.Repetimos la misma operaci�n de nuevo , empezando donde el primer segmento EF termina
  61. 61. PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
  62. 62. PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
  63. 63. PASOS: 3.Repetimos la misma operaci�n una vez m�s, empezando ahora donde el segundo segmento termina
  64. 64. PASOS: 4.El resultado de la multiplicaci�n de 3 por el segmento EF es el segmento EF��
  65. 65. (AB + CD) - EF ___ ___ ___
  66. 66. Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero, tenemos que sumar los segmentos AB y CD. Cuando hayamos hecho esto al resultado de la suma lo tenemos que restar el segmento EF
  67. 67. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
  68. 68. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
  69. 69. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
  70. 70. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta a partir de su extremo
  71. 71. PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma de ambos
  72. 72. PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma de ambos
  73. 73. PASOS: 2.Ahora tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a partir del AB para hallar el resultado de la suma de ambos
  74. 74. PASOS: 2. El resultado de la suma de ambos ser�a el segmento AD
  75. 75. PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AD
  76. 76. PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AD
  77. 77. PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AD
  78. 78. PASOS: 3.Una vez hallada la suma de AB m�s CD, tenemos que restar a dicha suma el segmento EF. Para ello, tomamos la longitud del segmento EF y lo transportamos a la semirecta haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AD
  79. 79. PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento FD
  80. 80. (AB - CD) + EF ___ ___ ___
  81. 81. Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero tenemos que restar al segmento AB el segmento CD. Una vez efectuada la resta, al resultado obtenido lo tenemos que sumar el segmento EF
  82. 82. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
  83. 83. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
  84. 84. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
  85. 85. PASOS: 1.Tomamos la longitud del segmento AB y lo transportamos a la semirecta, desde su extremo
  86. 86. STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AB
  87. 87. STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AB
  88. 88. STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AB
  89. 89. STEPS: 2.Tomamos la longitud del segmento CD y lo transportamos a la semirecta, haciendo coincidir su extremo con el extremo A del segmento AB
  90. 90. STEPS: 3.El resultado de la resta del segmento AB menos el segmento CD es el segmento DB
  91. 91. PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transportamosala semirectaapartir dedondeel segmentoDB termina
  92. 92. PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transportamosala semirectaapartir dedondeel segmentoDB termina
  93. 93. PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transportamosala semirectaapartir dedondeel segmentoDB termina
  94. 94. PASOS: 4.Ahorasumamosal resultadodela resta anteriorDB elsegmentoEF. Paraello,tomamos lalongituddel segmentoEFylo transportamosala semirectaapartir dedondeel segmentoDB termina
  95. 95. PASOS: 4.El resultado de la operaci�n es el segmento DF

×