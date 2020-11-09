Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPERACIONES CON ÁNGULOS
Ejercicio 1 Dado el ángulo A, cópialo en la semirecta desde V´
Tenemos el ángulo A, que queremos copiar en la semirecta a partir de V´
Ejercicio 2 Dibuja la bisectriz del ángulo dado A
Tenemos el ángulo A y queremos dibujar la bisectriz de este ángulo
PASOS: 3.Unimos el vértice del ángulo con el punto donde intersectan los dos arcos dibujados anteriormente y obtenemos com...
Ejercicio 3 Dados los siguientes ángulos A, B y C, lleva a cabo las operaciones pedidas
Para sumar los ángulos, primero debemos transportarlos sobre la semirecta. Para facilitar la resolución de los ejercicios,...
Dibujamos un arco en el ángulo A haciendo centro en el vértice V
En la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo, obtenemos los puntos 1 y 2
Obteniendo los puntos 3 y 4 en la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo B
Obteniendo los puntos 5 y 6 en la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo C
También dibujamos el mismo arco en cada una de las semirectas donde vamos a efectuar las operaciones
En la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar la suma
ángulo A + ángulo B Una vez que hayamos terminado de dibujar el mismo arco en todos los ángulos y en las semirectas donde ...
Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente for...
En nuestro ejercicio, la operación de la suma se haría con los siguientes pasos:
PASOS: 1. Nombramos al punto de intersección del arco dibujado sobre la semirecta con el número 1 porque vamos a situar a ...
PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 2
PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértive V´ con el punto 2 y tenemos el ángulo A copiado
PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo A, tenemos que copiar a continuación, sobre el mismo arco de circunferencia, el ángulo...
PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 4. La unión de V´con el punto 4 nos define el ángulo B copiado
PASOS: 3. El resultado de la suma es un ángulo de ciento ochenta grados, un ángulo llano, cuyo arco abarca desde el punto ...
ángulo B – ángulo A
Tenemos que restar al ángulo B el ángulo A
Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente for...
En nuestro ejercicio, la operación de la resta se haría con los siguientes pasos:
PASOS: 1. Nombramos al punto de intersección del arco dibujado sobre la semirecta con el número 3 porque vamos a situar a ...
PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 4
PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértice V´ con el punto 4 y tenemos el ángulo B copiado
PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo B, para restarle el ángulo A tenemos que copiarlo sobre el mismo arco de circunferenci...
PASOS: 3. La diferencia del ángulo B menos el ángulo A es la parte coloreada en gris con los lados en rojo
(ángulo B + ángulo C) – ángulo A
Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero tenemos que hallar el resultado de la suma de los ángulos B + C. Después, a est...
Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente for...
En nuestro ejercicio, la operación combinada se haría con los siguientes pasos:
PASOS: 1. Hallamos primero la suma de B+C. Para ello, copiamos primero el ángulo B y a continuación el C. Nombramos al pun...
PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 4
PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértive V´ con el punto 4 y tenemos el ángulo B copiado
PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo B, tenemos que copiar sobre el mismo arco de circunferencia, el ángulo C. Por tanto el...
PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 6. La unión de V´con el punto 6 nos define el ángulo C copiado, que unido al ángulo B nos def...
PASOS: 2. El punto 6, extremo de la suma de B + C pasa ahora a ser el punto 1, extremo inicial del ángulo A, que es el áng...
PASOS: 3. El resultado de la operación combinada de suma y resta es el ángulo con la zona de color gris y los lados en rojo
Operaciones con ángulos

  16. 16. Ejercicio 2 Dibuja la bisectriz del ángulo dado A
  17. 17. Tenemos el ángulo A y queremos dibujar la bisectriz de este ángulo
  18. 18. PASOS: 1.Centrando en el vértice, abrimos el compás con la abertura que queramos y dibujamos un arco que nos va a cortar a los lados del ángulo en los puntos 1 y 2
  19. 19. PASOS: 1.Centrando en el vértice, abrimos el compás con la abertura que queramos y dibujamos un arco que nos va a cortar a los lados del ángulo en los puntos 1 y 2
  20. 20. PASOS: 1.Centrando en el vértice, abrimos el compás con la abertura que queramos y dibujamos un arco que nos va a cortar a los lados del ángulo en los puntos 1 y 2
  21. 21. PASOS: 2.Ahora, centramos el compás en el punto 1 y abriéndolo aproximadamente más de la mitad de la distancia 1-2, dibujamos un arco con esa medida. Después, manteniendo la misma abertura en el compás, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el punto 2
  22. 22. PASOS: 2.Ahora, centramos el compás en el punto 1 y abriéndolo aproximadamente más de la mitad de la distancia 1-2, dibujamos un arco con esa medida. Después, manteniendo la misma abertura en el compás, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el punto 2
  23. 23. PASOS: 2.Ahora, centramos el compás en el punto 1 y abriéndolo aproximadamente más de la mitad de la distancia 1-2, dibujamos un arco con esa medida. Después, manteniendo la misma abertura en el compás, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el punto 2
  24. 24. PASOS: 2.Ahora, centramos el compás en el punto 1 y abriéndolo aproximadamente más de la mitad de la distancia 1-2, dibujamos un arco con esa medida. Después, manteniendo la misma abertura en el compás, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el punto 2
  25. 25. PASOS: 3.Unimos el vértice del ángulo con el punto donde intersectan los dos arcos dibujados anteriormente y obtenemos como resultado la bisectriz del ángulo
  26. 26. Ejercicio 3 Dados los siguientes ángulos A, B y C, lleva a cabo las operaciones pedidas
  27. 27. Para sumar los ángulos, primero debemos transportarlos sobre la semirecta. Para facilitar la resolución de los ejercicios, vamos a dibujar en cada ángulo el mismo arco y, a su vez, vamos a dibujar también el mismo arco en cada una de las semirectas donde vamos a efectuar las operaciones. Empezamos en el ángulo A
  28. 28. Dibujamos un arco en el ángulo A haciendo centro en el vértice V
  29. 29. En la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo, obtenemos los puntos 1 y 2
  30. 30. Hacemos lo mismo con el ángulo B
  31. 31. Hacemos lo mismo con el ángulo B
  32. 32. Obteniendo los puntos 3 y 4 en la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo B
  33. 33. Hacemos lo mismo en el ángulo C
  34. 34. Hacemos lo mismo en el ángulo C
  35. 35. Obteniendo los puntos 5 y 6 en la intersección del arco con los lados del ángulo C
  36. 36. También dibujamos el mismo arco en cada una de las semirectas donde vamos a efectuar las operaciones
  37. 37. En la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar la suma
  38. 38. En la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar la resta
  39. 39. En la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar la resta
  40. 40. Y en la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar las operaciones combinadas de suma y resta
  41. 41. Y en la semirecta donde vamos a efectuar las operaciones combinadas de suma y resta
  42. 42. ángulo A + ángulo B Una vez que hayamos terminado de dibujar el mismo arco en todos los ángulos y en las semirectas donde vamos a realizar las operaciones, empezamos con la primera operación:
  43. 43. Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente forma:
  44. 44. En nuestro ejercicio, la operación de la suma se haría con los siguientes pasos:
  45. 45. PASOS: 1. Nombramos al punto de intersección del arco dibujado sobre la semirecta con el número 1 porque vamos a situar a partir de este punto la abertura 1-2 del ángulo A, para copier el ángulo A sobre la semirecta
  46. 46. PASOS: 1. Tomamos la abertura 1-2 con el compás
  47. 47. PASOS: 1. Tomamos la abertura 1-2 con el compás
  48. 48. PASOS: 1. Y la transportamos sobre el arco de circunferencia que dibujamos al principio sobre la semirecta, a partir del punto 1
  49. 49. PASOS: 1. Y la transportamos sobre el arco de circunferencia que dibujamos al principio sobre la semirecta, a partir del punto 1
  50. 50. PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 2
  51. 51. PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértive V´ con el punto 2 y tenemos el ángulo A copiado
  52. 52. PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo A, tenemos que copiar a continuación, sobre el mismo arco de circunferencia, el ángulo B. Por tanto el punto 2 que es el extremo final del arco que define el ángulo A se va a convertir en el punto 3, que es el extremo inicial del arco del angulo B.
  53. 53. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 3-4 del ángulo B y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 3. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  54. 54. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 3-4 del ángulo B y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 3. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  55. 55. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 3-4 del ángulo B y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 3. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  56. 56. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 3-4 del ángulo B y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 3. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  57. 57. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 4. La unión de V´con el punto 4 nos define el ángulo B copiado
  58. 58. PASOS: 3. El resultado de la suma es un ángulo de ciento ochenta grados, un ángulo llano, cuyo arco abarca desde el punto 1 hasta el punto 4. La solución es todo el espacio marcado en color gris y los lados del ángulo en rojo
  59. 59. ángulo B – ángulo A
  60. 60. Tenemos que restar al ángulo B el ángulo A
  61. 61. Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente forma:
  62. 62. En nuestro ejercicio, la operación de la resta se haría con los siguientes pasos:
  63. 63. PASOS: 1. Nombramos al punto de intersección del arco dibujado sobre la semirecta con el número 3 porque vamos a situar a partir de este punto la abertura 3-4 del ángulo B, para copiar el ángulo B sobre la semirecta
  64. 64. PASOS: 1. Tomamos la abertura 3-4 del ángulo B con el compás
  65. 65. PASOS: 1. Tomamos la abertura 3-4 del ángulo B con el compás
  66. 66. PASOS: 1. Y lo transportamos sobre el arco de circunferencia que dibujamos al principio sobre la semirecta, a partir del punto 3
  67. 67. PASOS: 1. Y lo transportamos sobre el arco de circunferencia que dibujamos al principio sobre la semirecta, a partir del punto 3
  68. 68. PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 4
  69. 69. PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértice V´ con el punto 4 y tenemos el ángulo B copiado
  70. 70. PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo B, para restarle el ángulo A tenemos que copiarlo sobre el mismo arco de circunferencia, haciendo coincidir el extremo 4 del ángulo B con el extremo 1 del ángulo A
  71. 71. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 1-2 del ángulo A y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 1
  72. 72. PASOS: 2. Como estamos restando, NO lo transportamos hacia fuera sino hacia dentro
  73. 73. PASOS: 2. Como estamos restando, NO lo hacemos hacia fuera sino hacia dentro
  74. 74. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 2. La unión de V´con el punto 2 nos define el ángulo A copiado
  75. 75. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 2. La unión de V´con el punto 2 nos define el ángulo A copiado
  76. 76. PASOS: 3. La diferencia del ángulo B menos el ángulo A es la parte coloreada en gris con los lados en rojo
  77. 77. (ángulo B + ángulo C) – ángulo A
  78. 78. Tenemos que hacer dos operaciones. Primero tenemos que hallar el resultado de la suma de los ángulos B + C. Después, a este resultado hay que restarle el ángulo A
  79. 79. Haciendo una similitud de los ángulos con porciones de pizza, la operación a realizar se representaría de la siguiente forma:
  80. 80. En nuestro ejercicio, la operación combinada se haría con los siguientes pasos:
  81. 81. PASOS: 1. Hallamos primero la suma de B+C. Para ello, copiamos primero el ángulo B y a continuación el C. Nombramos al punto de intersección del arco con la semirecta con el número 3, pues vamos a copiar a partir de este punto la abertura 3-4 del ángulo B
  82. 82. PASOS: 1. Tomamos la abertura 3-4 con el compás
  83. 83. PASOS: 1. Y lo transportamos sobre el arco de circunferencia que dibujamos al principio sobre la semirecta, a partir del punto 3
  84. 84. PASOS: 1. Obtenemos el punto 4
  85. 85. PASOS: 1. Unimos el vértive V´ con el punto 4 y tenemos el ángulo B copiado
  86. 86. PASOS: 2. Una vez copiado el ángulo B, tenemos que copiar sobre el mismo arco de circunferencia, el ángulo C. Por tanto el punto 4 que es el extremo final del arco que define el ángulo B se va a convertir en el punto 5, que es el extremo inicial del arco del ángulo C
  87. 87. PASOS: 2. Tomamos ahora la distancia 5-6 del ángulo C y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 5.
  88. 88. PASOS: 2. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  89. 89. PASOS: 2. Como estamos sumando, lo hacemos hacia fuera
  90. 90. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 6. La unión de V´con el punto 6 nos define el ángulo C copiado, que unido al ángulo B nos define la suma de los dos
  91. 91. PASOS: 2. El punto 6, extremo de la suma de B + C pasa ahora a ser el punto 1, extremo inicial del ángulo A, que es el ángulo que vamos a restar
  92. 92. PASOS: 2. Tomamos la abertura 1-2 con el compás
  93. 93. PASOS: 2. Y la transportamos sobre el arco de la semirecta a partir del punto 1.
  94. 94. PASOS: 2. Como estamos restando, lo hacemos hacia dentro
  95. 95. PASOS: 2. Como estamos restando, lo hacemos hacia dentro
  96. 96. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 2. La unión de V´con el punto 2 nos define el ángulo A copiado
  97. 97. PASOS: 2. Obtenemos el punto 2. La unión de V´con el punto 2 nos define el ángulo A copiado
  98. 98. PASOS: 3. El resultado de la operación combinada de suma y resta es el ángulo con la zona de color gris y los lados en rojo

×