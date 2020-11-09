Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDIATRIZ DE UN SEGMENTO
Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB y una vez hallada, traza de nuevo la mediatriz de los dos segmentos resultantes ___
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 4.La mediatriz del segmento nos divide al segmento en dos porciones iguales. En cada una de estas porciones vamos a...
PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que m...
PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que m...
PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que m...
PASOS: 4.Despu�s, manteniendo la misma abertura de comp�s trazamos el mismo arco haciendo centro en el punto M
PASOS: 4.Como debemos hallar tambi�n la mediatriz del segmento MB, aprovechamos que tenemos el comp�s centrado en M y traz...
PASOS: 4.Como debemos hallar tambi�n la mediatriz del segmento MB, aprovechamos que tenemos el comp�s centrado en M y traz...
PASOS: 4.Y trazamos nuevamente el mismo arco, hacia la izquierda, centrando el comp�s en B
PASOS: 4.Y trazamos nuevamente el mismo arco, hacia la izquierda, centrando el comp�s en B
PASOS: 5.En la intersecci�n de cada par de arcos , obtenemos los puntos 3-4 y 5-6
PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 3-4 y tenemos la mediatriz del segmento AM
PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 5-6 y tenemos la mediatriz del segmento MB
PASOS: 5.As�, tenemos dividido el segmento inicial en dos partes iguales y cada parte, a su vez , en dos
Ejercicio 2 Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB ___
Tenemos el segmento AB, que es el di�metro de una circunferencia
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
Ejercicio 3 Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB ___
Tenemos el segmento AB, que es el di�metro de un rombo
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
Ejercicio 4 Traza las mediatrices de los segmentos AB y AC. Donde ambas se corten, es centro de una circunferencia que pas...
Tenemos los segmentos AB y AC , de los que tenemos que hallar sus bisectrices
PASOS: 1.Empezamos con el segmento AB. Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadam...
PASOS: 1.Empezamos con el segmento AB. Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadam...
PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segme...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AB
PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AB
PASOS: 4.Hacemos lo mismo en el segmento AC. Por tanto, centramos el comp�s en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arc...
PASOS: 4.Hacemos lo mismo en el segmento AC. Por tanto, centramos el comp�s en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arc...
PASOS: 4.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 4.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del ...
PASOS: 5.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 3 y el punto 4
PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 3 y 4 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AC
PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.
PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.
PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.
Mediatriz de un segmento
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mediatriz de un segmento

16 views

Published on

Mediatriz de un segmento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mediatriz de un segmento

  1. 1. MEDIATRIZ DE UN SEGMENTO
  2. 2. Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB y una vez hallada, traza de nuevo la mediatriz de los dos segmentos resultantes ___
  3. 3. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  4. 4. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  5. 5. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  6. 6. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  7. 7. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  8. 8. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  9. 9. PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
  10. 10. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  11. 11. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  12. 12. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  13. 13. PASOS: 4.La mediatriz del segmento nos divide al segmento en dos porciones iguales. En cada una de estas porciones vamos a trazar nuevamente la mediatriz para dividir, a su vez, cada una de ellas en dos partes iguales
  14. 14. PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AM
  15. 15. PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AM
  16. 16. PASOS: 4.Empezamos con la mediatriz del segmento AM, por lo que hacemos centro con el comp�s en A y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AM
  17. 17. PASOS: 4.Despu�s, manteniendo la misma abertura de comp�s trazamos el mismo arco haciendo centro en el punto M
  18. 18. PASOS: 4.Como debemos hallar tambi�n la mediatriz del segmento MB, aprovechamos que tenemos el comp�s centrado en M y trazamos el mismo arco hacia la derecha
  19. 19. PASOS: 4.Como debemos hallar tambi�n la mediatriz del segmento MB, aprovechamos que tenemos el comp�s centrado en M y trazamos el mismo arco hacia la derecha
  20. 20. PASOS: 4.Y trazamos nuevamente el mismo arco, hacia la izquierda, centrando el comp�s en B
  21. 21. PASOS: 4.Y trazamos nuevamente el mismo arco, hacia la izquierda, centrando el comp�s en B
  22. 22. PASOS: 5.En la intersecci�n de cada par de arcos , obtenemos los puntos 3-4 y 5-6
  23. 23. PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 3-4 y tenemos la mediatriz del segmento AM
  24. 24. PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 5-6 y tenemos la mediatriz del segmento MB
  25. 25. PASOS: 5.As�, tenemos dividido el segmento inicial en dos partes iguales y cada parte, a su vez , en dos
  26. 26. Ejercicio 2 Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB ___
  27. 27. Tenemos el segmento AB, que es el di�metro de una circunferencia
  28. 28. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  29. 29. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  30. 30. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  31. 31. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  32. 32. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  33. 33. PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
  34. 34. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  35. 35. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  36. 36. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  37. 37. Ejercicio 3 Traza la mediatriz del segmento AB ___
  38. 38. Tenemos el segmento AB, que es el di�metro de un rombo
  39. 39. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  40. 40. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  41. 41. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  42. 42. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  43. 43. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  44. 44. PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
  45. 45. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  46. 46. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  47. 47. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento
  48. 48. Ejercicio 4 Traza las mediatrices de los segmentos AB y AC. Donde ambas se corten, es centro de una circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C. Dibuja dicha circunferencia ___ ___
  49. 49. Tenemos los segmentos AB y AC , de los que tenemos que hallar sus bisectrices
  50. 50. PASOS: 1.Empezamos con el segmento AB. Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  51. 51. PASOS: 1.Empezamos con el segmento AB. Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  52. 52. PASOS: 1.Hacemos centro en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AB
  53. 53. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  54. 54. PASOS: 2.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto B
  55. 55. PASOS: 3.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 1 y el punto 2
  56. 56. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AB
  57. 57. PASOS: 3.Unimos los puntos 1 y 2 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AB
  58. 58. PASOS: 4.Hacemos lo mismo en el segmento AC. Por tanto, centramos el comp�s en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AC
  59. 59. PASOS: 4.Hacemos lo mismo en el segmento AC. Por tanto, centramos el comp�s en el extremo A del segmento y trazamos un arco que mida aproximadamente m�s de la mitad del segmento AC
  60. 60. PASOS: 4.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto C
  61. 61. PASOS: 4.Manteniendo la misma distancia en el comp�s del arco anterior, dibujamos el mismo arco desde el otro extremo del segmento, el punto C
  62. 62. PASOS: 5.En la intersecci�n de los dos arcos obtenemos el punto 3 y el punto 4
  63. 63. PASOS: 5.Unimos los puntos 3 y 4 y obtenemos la mediatriz del segmento AC
  64. 64. PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.
  65. 65. PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.
  66. 66. PASOS: 6.Donde las dos mediatrices intersectan se encuentra el centro de la circunferencia que pasa por A, B y C.

×