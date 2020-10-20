Elementos geometricos basicos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELEMENTOS GEOMÉTRICOS BÁSICOS
1. EL PUNTO Es el resultado de la intersección de dos líneas. Se designan con una letra mayúscula (A,B,C…), con números (1...
2. LA LÍNEA Es una sucesión de puntos. Se designa con una letra minúscula (r, s,t…). Puede ser recta o curva.
Es una línea ilimitada, sin principio ni fin, en las que todos los puntos que las componen van en una misma dirección. Hay...
SEGÚN SU POSICIÓN 2. LA LÍNEA CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS LÍNEAS RECTAS •Horizontales: son las que coinciden con la línea del h...
SEGÚN LA RELACIÓN ENTRE ELLAS 2. LA LÍNEA CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS LÍNEAS RECTAS •Paralelas: mantienen una misma distancia e...
3. EL PLANO Es un elemento geométrico bidimensional, es decir, tiene dos magnitudes, longitud y anchura. Conceptualmente, ...
4. EL ÁNGULO Es una porción del plano limitada por dos semirrectas con un origen común o vértice. Las semirrectas son los ...
