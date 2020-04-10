Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 de abril de 2020 Version Management – Escogiendo “Branching Strategy” en un entorno de Integración continua cmop17.word...
Cascade (sólo como historia) Uno de los modelos más antiguos, el sencillo de entender pero complicado de mantener, cada ca...
Cascade Branching Model Mainline (sólo como historia) Muchas veces confundido con Trunk Based Development, fue promovido p...
Como es inevitable aparece la necesidad de realizar cambios sobre la versión 1.0 la cual se llamará 1.0.1, la misma que de...
Mainline reparando merge files Git Flow – ¿La solución? Git Flow es una tool adicional a git, que se instala de distintas ...
https://openwebinars.net/blog/git-flow-tipos-de-ramas/ Rama master: cualquier commit que pongamos en esta rama debe estar ...
https://github.com/doapps/software/wiki/Gitflow Acá se encuentra un excelente tutorial y bien detallado de como realizar e...
https://www.adictosaltrabajo.com/2018/01/03/trunk-based-development-pusheando-a-master/ Veamos lo que dice el website ofic...
Podemos ver una conferencia acerca del porque Google impulsa esta estrategia de branching. 9/19
Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/W71BTkUbdqE Why Google Stores Billions of Lines of Code in a Single Repository Acá (DevOp...
Hay un artículo interesante que compara: Trunk-based Development vs. Git Flow Acá otro artículo que nos otorga unos tips d...
Gitlab environmets Acá tenemos otro artículo donde se compara GitFlow, GitlabFlow y Trunk Based Development GitHub Flow, ¿...
Mostraré un detalle del flujo extraído de la guía interactiva de Github Flow. Crear branch GitHub Fow – Step01 Trabajar no...
GitHub Fow – Step03 Discutir el código GitHub Fow – Step04 Desplegar a producción 14/19
GitHub Fow – Step05 Si todo está bien, incluir el código en master. GitHub Fow – Step06 Acá un post interesante sobre como...
Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/2Xagp86uOuI Codely – GitHub Flow Continuous Deployment Bueno este es el camino ideal para...
Mucho más sobre Strategy Branch Perforce (nacidoe en 1995) Me gustaría mencionar a Perforce, que ha sido uno de los pioner...
Release isolation Servicing and Release isolation Servicing, Hotfix, Release isolation Bueno eso ha sido todo en este part...
19/19
Version Management Escogiendo Branching Strategy en un entorno de Integración continua

Version Management Escogiendo Branching Strategy en un entorno de Integración continua

Version Management Escogiendo Branching Strategy en un entorno de Integración continua

  1. 1. 10 de abril de 2020 Version Management – Escogiendo “Branching Strategy” en un entorno de Integración continua cmop17.wordpress.com/2020/04/10/version-management-escogiendo-branching-strategy-en-un-entorno- de-integracion-continua http://info.perforce.com/rs/perforce/images/perforce_best_practices_web.pdf Una de las cosas importantes cuando se inicia el desarrollo de software es escoger la estrategia para mantener las versiones de los distintos componentes, ya sean fuentes, imágenes, código, archivos de configuración, documentación para los cuales tenemos diversas herramientas para realizarlo. La estrategia de branching es una conducta que el equipo debe tomar respecto al software, que no depende del VCS, porque podemos realizar Trunk Based Development utilizando Git, no necesariamente estamos obligados a utilizar Git-Flow. Veremos como hay quienes argumentan que la creación de branches aleja a los desarrolladores y los motiva a trabajar desunidos, motivo por el cual modelos más modernos apuntan a reducir la cantidad branches e incluso algunos colocan sólo un branch. Existe documentación extensa de cada una, y no pretendo duplicarla, así que me limitaré a mencionarlas y hacer algunos comentarios, el objetivo es conocer las alternativas que existen más allá de las que podemos conocer actualmente, en ocasiones para diseñar una estrategia de migración o implementación de un nuevo VCS, debemos conocer como han venido trabajando los miembros actuales de los equipos que podrían ser muy tradicionales (SILOS) (1) 1/19
  2. 2. Cascade (sólo como historia) Uno de los modelos más antiguos, el sencillo de entender pero complicado de mantener, cada cambio ejecutado desde las ramas más antiguas se coloca en las ramas más modernas en forma de cascada y el proceso se replica hasta llegar a la rama más nueva. Cascade Branching Model Pero bueno lo teórico por más susto que pueda causar no se compara cuando se implementa realmente y existen los conflictos por modificaciones sobre archivos existentes, los cuales deben ir arreglándose uno por uno, en resumen una pesadilla. (1) 2/19
  3. 3. Cascade Branching Model Mainline (sólo como historia) Muchas veces confundido con Trunk Based Development, fue promovido por herramientas como Rational Clear Case de IBM. Veamos una ilustración de este modelo: Como se aprecia se tiene una línea principal (mainline) de la cual se extrae un branch y al finalizarlo se realiza el “BIG MERGE” se ceará el tag 1.0, y se apertura el siguiente branch para la siguiente versión 1.1 .Mainline escenario ideal (1) 3/19
  4. 4. Como es inevitable aparece la necesidad de realizar cambios sobre la versión 1.0 la cual se llamará 1.0.1, la misma que debe colocarse en la mainline Mainline cuando ocurren problemas en la versión Tras lo anterior aparece la necesidad de una versión 1.1.x, la cual debería tener ambos cambios anteriores (v1.0 y 1.01), inicialmente el branch para 1.2.x no se ve afectado, pero llgará el punto en el tiempo en que deberá contener el desarrollo de 1.1.x osea 1.1 y 1.1.0 Este esquema ya tiene un problema para manejar sólo dos branches. Mainline con cambios en el release Ahora veamos que pasa cuando hay archivos cruzados, merges que deben resolverse de forma manual y etc. Y al finalizar 1.2 está debe volver al mainline y así el ciclo se repite uno tras otro. 4/19
  5. 5. Mainline reparando merge files Git Flow – ¿La solución? Git Flow es una tool adicional a git, que se instala de distintas formas, en Windows viene integrada en el famoso Git-Bash, la cual propone todo un flujo de los commit para ir de una rama a otra. Propone un grupo de ramas, como se aprecia en la imagen. 5/19
  6. 6. https://openwebinars.net/blog/git-flow-tipos-de-ramas/ Rama master: cualquier commit que pongamos en esta rama debe estar preparado para subir a producción. Rama develop: rama en la que está el código que conformará la siguiente versión planificada del proyecto http://aprendegit.com/que-es-git-flow/ – Alfonso Alba La rama Feature , para nuevas características, nuevos requisitos o nuevas historias de usuario. La rama Release , para estandarizar o cortar una serie de código que ha estado desarrollándose en la rama Develop, se saca una rama de este tipo, se mergea y ahí se depura. La rama Hotfix , que habitualmente se utiliza para código para depurar el código que venga de producción, por haberse detectado un defecto crítico en producción que deba resolverse, al que se le va a hacer una Release puntual para corregirlo. https://openwebinars.net/blog/git-flow-tipos-de-ramas/ – Miguel Esteban El diagrama más simple para entender como se mueven los commit a través de ese flujo, es como sigue: 6/19
  7. 7. https://github.com/doapps/software/wiki/Gitflow Acá se encuentra un excelente tutorial y bien detallado de como realizar esta estrategia de branching: A successful Git branching model Acá otro buen post donde se mencionar el problema de Git Flow, para plantear el llamado “Gitlab Workflow”, acá The problem with Git flow Trunk Based Development (impulsado por Google) Como vimos Gitflow, permite abusar de las features branches, lo cual dependiendo del tiempo que tarde el desarrollo su desarrollo, puede alejar mucho del código de la versión en desarrollo y por ende de master. Es por ello que existen otros modelos como el Trunk Based Development (website oficial), que vemos a continuación. Si estamos trabajando con el enfoque de git-flow, y hacemos una comparativa sería como ver la siguiente imagen. 7/19
  8. 8. https://www.adictosaltrabajo.com/2018/01/03/trunk-based-development-pusheando-a-master/ Veamos lo que dice el website oficial: Un source-control branching, donde los desarrolladores colaboran en el código en una única rama llamada ‘trunk‘ (en git llamada master), resisten cualquier presión para crear otras ramas de desarrollo de larga duración mediante el uso de técnicas documentadas. Por lo tanto, evitan el infierno de los merge, no rompen la construcción y viven felices para siempre. (traducción al español) https://trunkbaseddevelopment.com Aquí aparecen otros ideas importantes, los desarrolladores pueden trabajar abiertamente con la rama trunk, pero están impedidos de hacer cambios sobre las ramas de branch, lós unicos que pueden hacer este tipo de commit son los “Release Engineers”. En caso hubiera un problema en la rama release se aplicaca un CHERRY-PICK, el cual permite enviar commits específicos, veamos la siguiente ilustración. 8/19
  9. 9. Podemos ver una conferencia acerca del porque Google impulsa esta estrategia de branching. 9/19
  10. 10. Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/W71BTkUbdqE Why Google Stores Billions of Lines of Code in a Single Repository Acá (DevOps tech: Trunk-based development) podemos ver una explicación completa en español hecha por el mismo Google. Y acá un explicación de un ingeniero de Google – SRE explicando como implementarla. Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/ZnVMsZX3WU0 Split SRE Craig Sebenik talks with Dave about implementing Trunk Based Development. 10/19
  11. 11. Hay un artículo interesante que compara: Trunk-based Development vs. Git Flow Acá otro artículo que nos otorga unos tips de como usar git para implementar esta estrategia de branching: Git tips for trunk-based development Otro post interesante es que conceptos deben entenderse de git para poder implementar TDB, “Git to know this before you do Trunk Based Development (TBD)” Gitlab Flow, ¿mejor que GitFlow? Este es otro interesante mundo, pues amplia las capacidades del branching a los entornos donde van a ser desplegados, podemos ver una descripción completa en este enlace Gitlab Flow – Defined set of best practices Este modelo nos acerca mucho más a un entorno de Continuous Deployment. Podemos ver un overview muy interesante en: GitLab Workflow: An Overview GitLab Flow idea Por ejemplo se puede trabajar en las populares features-branchs pero éstas irán a dar directo a master, en caso todo esté bien se procede a realizar el despliegue en Pre- Producción, y si todo continúa bien termina siendo desplegado en producción. Esto propone tener tantas ramas como entornos tenemos antes de llegar e incluso a Producción. 11/19
  12. 12. Gitlab environmets Acá tenemos otro artículo donde se compara GitFlow, GitlabFlow y Trunk Based Development GitHub Flow, ¿Git con esteroides? Otra interesante alternativa es la propuesta por GitHub Flow (guía oficial) la cual nos dice que primero debemos desplegar en producción y si está todo bien, se procede a dar por válido el código, esto es muy interesante pero requiere un grado de madurez en el equipo de desarrollo así como de todas las partes involucradas. 12/19
  13. 13. Mostraré un detalle del flujo extraído de la guía interactiva de Github Flow. Crear branch GitHub Fow – Step01 Trabajar normalmente con los clásicos Commits GitHub Fow – Step02 Solicitar un Pull Request 13/19
  14. 14. GitHub Fow – Step03 Discutir el código GitHub Fow – Step04 Desplegar a producción 14/19
  15. 15. GitHub Fow – Step05 Si todo está bien, incluir el código en master. GitHub Fow – Step06 Acá un post interesante sobre como pasar de GitFlow hacia GitHub Flow, Simplifying branching and deployment with GitHub Flow Y acá un video en espalon sobre GitHub Flow. 15/19
  16. 16. Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/2Xagp86uOuI Codely – GitHub Flow Continuous Deployment Bueno este es el camino ideal para todos, se tiene una rama trunk, donde todos colocan el nuevo código y si se pasan los procesos de validaciones, el resultado es desplegado directamente en producción, caso contrario no ha pasado nada. https://paulhammant.com/2013/12/04/what_is_your_branching_model/ Una variante muy interesante y que va más allá de esto, es GitOps, pero hablaré de ello en otra entrada. 16/19
  17. 17. Mucho más sobre Strategy Branch Perforce (nacidoe en 1995) Me gustaría mencionar a Perforce, que ha sido uno de los pioneros en temas de VCS y propone estrategias muy similares a las anteriores con algunas variaciones, en tal sentido pienso que meres una especial mención un whitepaper realizados por ellos. En su artículo: The Best Branching Strategies For High-Velocity Development, mencionan estrategias como: Task and Feature Branching Strategy Feature Flag Branching Strategy for Continuous Delivery Release Branching Strategy Whitepaper Microsoft: Tienen un interesante post acerca de las estrategias de branching para utilizar en TFS, en el siguiente enlace: Learn about branching strategies for Team Foundation Version Control (TFVC) and how to select an effective strategy , donde mencionan otras estrategias muy similares a las anteriores tales como: Main Only Development isolation Feature isolation 17/19
  18. 18. Release isolation Servicing and Release isolation Servicing, Hotfix, Release isolation Bueno eso ha sido todo en este parte, espero les se ha de ayuda en su concomiento general. Referencias Importantes Saludos a todos, espero se de utilidad. 18/19
  19. 19. 19/19

