Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Facts (Still) Don?t Care About Your Feelings
Facts (Still) Don?t Care About Your Feelings
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Elements of Style
Paucek-Rath
CONSUMER_PROTECTION_ACT.pptx
VaishaliGupta247187
Presentation1.pptx
JunaidAhmed976315
The Writing Strategies Book: Your Everything Guide to Developing Skilled Writers
Champlin PLC
CLASH OF CIVILIZATION AND CIVIL WAR.pptx
ShahzaibAzhar6
Suzuki Violin School Volume 4: Violin Part
Champlin PLC
Intelligence.pptx
Nidhi
Systems of Resilience
Jordan Harper
1 of 1 Ad

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Presentations & Public Speaking

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

Presentations & Public Speaking
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Advertisement

Recommended

Facts (Still) Don?t Care About Your Feelings
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
Social Security: Simple & Smart
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
Ignite (Men of Inked: Heatwave #5)
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
Spark (Men of Inked: Heatwave #6)
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
The Rare Metals War: the dark side of clean energy and digital technologies
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
You Turn: Get Unstuck, Discover Your Direction, and Design Your Dream Career
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn?t, and Why It Matters
Bosco-Jacobs
0 views
1 slide
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
86.7k views
14 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

The Elements of Style
Paucek-Rath
4 views
CONSUMER_PROTECTION_ACT.pptx
VaishaliGupta247187
0 views
Presentation1.pptx
JunaidAhmed976315
2 views
The Writing Strategies Book: Your Everything Guide to Developing Skilled Writers
Champlin PLC
5 views
CLASH OF CIVILIZATION AND CIVIL WAR.pptx
ShahzaibAzhar6
2 views
Suzuki Violin School Volume 4: Violin Part
Champlin PLC
3 views
Intelligence.pptx
Nidhi
2 views
Systems of Resilience
Jordan Harper
0 views
JohannPestallozzi.pptx
MyralynOrgeta
0 views
If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?: My Adventures in the...
Nikolaus-Flatley
4 views
Teach Like a Champion 2.0: 62 Techniques That Put Students on the Path to Col...
Champlin PLC
4 views
Looking Out, Looking In
Paucek-Rath
3 views
Gender, Race, and Class in Media: A Critical Reader
Champlin PLC
3 views
ppt-pce-grp-8.pptx
Aaron128
2 views
Ford Explorer 2002 thru 2010: Includes Mercury Mountineer
Paucek-Rath
6 views
telecobalt machine.ppt
Atul Verma
5 views
Period Repair Manual: Natural Treatment for Better Hormones and Better Periods
Paucek-Rath
3 views
The Spook Who Sat by the Door
Champlin PLC
6 views
Business and Professional Communication: Keys for Workplace Excellence
Nikolaus-Flatley
3 views
Blended Learning in Action: A Practical Guide Toward Sustainable Change
Nikolaus-Flatley
3 views
The Elements of Style
Paucek-Rath
4 views
1 slide
CONSUMER_PROTECTION_ACT.pptx
VaishaliGupta247187
0 views
14 slides
Presentation1.pptx
JunaidAhmed976315
2 views
4 slides
The Writing Strategies Book: Your Everything Guide to Developing Skilled Writers
Champlin PLC
5 views
1 slide
CLASH OF CIVILIZATION AND CIVIL WAR.pptx
ShahzaibAzhar6
2 views
3 slides
Suzuki Violin School Volume 4: Violin Part
Champlin PLC
3 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
52 slides
Advertisement

×