Securisation complete petit commerce face au coronavirus

Mise à disposition sans contact avec la clientèle Réalisé par Vincent CAMINEL Destinataires = services de l’Etat Version 1...
Sécuriser le Commerce est indispensable pour arrêter la contamination et la pandémie Cov19. En effet c’est le dernier endr...
3 MESURES DE PREVENTION COVID 19 ● Votre magasin SEDONA MONTAUBAN s’est réorganisé ● Vous pouvez désormais passer commande...
4 Commande par telephone uniquement : 1. Vous appellez le magasin de MONTAUBAN au 09.72.50.47.13. 2. On prend votre comman...
5 Commande par telephone uniquement : 1. Vous appelez le magasin de MONTAUBAN au 09.72.50.47.13. 2. On prend votre comman...
Suivre l’exemple Chinois avec un contrôle strict à l’entrée de l’entreprise. TRES IMPORTANT exemple à suivre de notre four...
PRE REQUIS MATERIEL EPI / DESINFECTION DANS UN COMMERCE OUATE VIRUCIDE CONCENTRE VIRUCIDE DILUE MASQUES « Chirurgien » GAN...
Seul pré requis que les commerçants n’ont certainement pas = un terminal de paiement électronique associé à une banque PRE...
Temps de mise en place entre 12/24h si la priorité est donnée et que les banques ne mettent pas de freins administratifs à...
  1. 1. Mise à disposition sans contact avec la clientèle Réalisé par Vincent CAMINEL Destinataires = services de l’Etat Version 1.5 Procédure de fonctionnement « Petit Commerce » MESURES DE PREVENTION COVID 19
  2. 2. Sécuriser le Commerce est indispensable pour arrêter la contamination et la pandémie Cov19. En effet c’est le dernier endroit que fréquentent les confinés. Mon postulat de départ est un questionnement simple : « mon congénère en face de moi est contaminé, le produit extérieur que je touche est contaminé ; que dois je faire pour ne pas me faire contaminer et ne pas contaminer autrui ? » De là, avec mes compétences en organisation et mon expérience dans la distribution, j’ai construit et déployé en 3 jours des procédures pour mes activités logistiques, commerce de détail alimentaire (3 magasins Bio) et de jardinage (19 magasins). 250 salariés travaillent avec un risque proche de 0 face au Cov19, et nous continuons à apporter nos services à nos Clients. Je précise qu’après avoir consulté mes contacts en Chine, c’est ce principe qui a aussi été appliqué avec plus de procédure car les pandémies, ils les gèrent depuis longtemps. Je vous propose dans cette brochure synthétique un exemple applicable à n’importe quel petit commerce, avec des adaptations possibles dans la mesure où on reprend le postulat de départ Le Commerce est LE maillon faible du Confinement
  3. 3. 3 MESURES DE PREVENTION COVID 19 ● Votre magasin SEDONA MONTAUBAN s’est réorganisé ● Vous pouvez désormais passer commande par téléphone au 09.72.50.47.13. ● On vous met la marchandise à disposition selon un rdv fixé ensemble (type Drive) sans contact entre le personnel et les clients ● Livraison à domicile possible si assez de clients dans le même quartier et à moins de 15 min du magasin pour les produits frais. AFFICHE 1 devant le magasin
  4. 4. 4 Commande par telephone uniquement : 1. Vous appellez le magasin de MONTAUBAN au 09.72.50.47.13. 2. On prend votre commande 3. Une fois la commande préparée vous recevez 1 SMS pour effectuer le paiement CB via PAYZEN (site sécurisé) 4. Cliquez sur le lien reçu par SMS puis validez le paiement 5. Un second SMS vous prévient alors que votre commande est prête à être retirée 6a Venez retirer vos courses. RESTEZ A 5M de l’entrée et suivez les consignes 6b On vous livre à domicile en mode sécurisé « SANS CONTACT » 7 rangement à la maison avec quarantaine ● MERCI DE NE PAS RESTER DEVANT LE MAGASIN PENDANT LA PREPARATION OU APRES LA LIVRAISON ● NE DISCUTEZ PAS AVEC NOS COLLABORATEURS OU D’AUTRES CLIENTS ● Merci de votre compréhension AFFICHE 2 devant le magasin
  5. 5. 5 Commande par telephone uniquement : 1. Vous appellez le magasin de MONTAUBAN au 09.72.50.47.13. 2. On prend votre commande par téléphone VIDEO 3. La commande est préparée par des opérateurs sécurisés VIDEO 4. Cliquez sur le lien reçu par SMS puis validez le paiement VIDEO 5. Un second SMS vous prévient alors que votre commande est prête à être retirée 6a Venez retirer vos courses. RESTEZ A 5M de l’entrée et suivez les consignes VIDEO 6b On vous livre en mode 100% SECURISE VIDEO POINT DE VUE LIVREUR VIDEO POINT DE VUE CLIENT CONFINE 7 rangement à la maison avec quarantaine MISE EN QUARANTAINE puis RANGEMENT COURSES ● MERCI DE NE PAS RESTER DEVANT LE MAGASIN PENDANT LA PREPARATION OU APRES LA LIVRAISON ● NE DISCUTEZ PAS AVEC NOS COLLABORATEURS OU D’AUTRES CLIENTS ● Merci de votre compréhension Videos correspondantes au cycle d’achat
  6. 6. Suivre l’exemple Chinois avec un contrôle strict à l’entrée de l’entreprise. TRES IMPORTANT exemple à suivre de notre fournisseur chinois INGCO : VIDEO EN ANGLAIS Procédure de désinfection stricte à chaque reprise du travail (envoyée sur LinShare à Mr Moulard) Il est nécessaire de mettre en place un référentiel qualité avec audit hebdomadaire des magasins par un organisme d’hygiène HACCP. Le risque étant que les procédures ne soient pas respectées surtout en PME. Prévoir des sanctions en cas de manquement pouvant aller après un seul rappel à la fermeture administrative immédiate de 15 jours. PROCEDURE de TRAVAIL en MAGASIN
  7. 7. PRE REQUIS MATERIEL EPI / DESINFECTION DANS UN COMMERCE OUATE VIRUCIDE CONCENTRE VIRUCIDE DILUE MASQUES « Chirurgien » GANTS VINYLE GEL HYDROALCOOLIQUE PROCEDURE / REFERENTIEL QUALITE
  8. 8. Seul pré requis que les commerçants n’ont certainement pas = un terminal de paiement électronique associé à une banque PRE REQUIS INFORMATIQUE Envoi du lien de paiement par SMS Envoi du lien de paiement par EMAIL VISUALISATION DEPUIS UN NAVIGATEUR SUR ORDINATEUR Avantages : -Envoi du lien de paiement par email ou SMS -- protection possible par 3D SECURE -- Accessible depuis un simple navigateur web sur un ordinateur
  9. 9. Temps de mise en place entre 12/24h si la priorité est donnée et que les banques ne mettent pas de freins administratifs à rallonge. Coûts faibles similaire à un TPE standard pour les Petites entreprises (20€ par mois environ). J’utilise la solution technique PAYZEN de la société toulousaine LYRA : ils sont excellents. Il en existe d’autres. ○ Plaquette : transmise sur LinShare à Mr Moulard. Il faudrait voir avec les banques s’il existe d’autres solutions, les clients pourraient par exemple payer sur TPE Classique par téléphone en donnant leur numéros de CB … mais trop de risques d’arnaques selon moi. MODALITE DE MISE EN PLACE D’UN TPE ELECTRONIQUE Une initiative citoyenne lancée par un collectif toulousain permettra durant la pandémie à tous les petits commerces ayant un nombre d’articles importants (supérettes, magasins bio …) de pouvoir mettre en place un drive sécurisé par la mise à disposition sans contact, avec option de livraison à domicile. Aller plus loin avec la mise en place d’un DRIVE CITOYEN

