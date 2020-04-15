Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smart Recruitment Marketing Key social media statistics plus tips for recruiters on how to use them to attract talent
Key social media statistics plus tips for recruiters on how to use them to attract talent

Wondering which social media channels to use to attract talent? And what is the right mix? Here we’ve broken down the key statistics for you. These are the top social media channels according to the active user base. Active user statistics are important but we think the number you as a recruiter or employer can connect with is much more valuable so we’ve provided tips on how to use each channel to engage with your audience and attract talent.

  1. 1. Smart Recruitment Marketing Key social media statistics plus tips for recruiters on how to use them to attract talent
  2. 2. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 303 million Monthly new accounts: 5.3 million Demographic: - 57% male, 43% female - The majority of LinkedIn users are between 25 - 34 years old. The second highest 35-54 Tip #1 General housekeeping Make sure company profile is up to date, all employees have a LinkedIn page that's connected to your company and get them to promote your brand story and job ads. Tip #2 Get involved in the conversation LinkedIn has evolved into an opinion sharing platform so get involved! Create a group or participate in groups to have valuable discussions and meaningful interactions with your target audience. Key statistics
  3. 3. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 2.5 billion Daily active users: 1.7 billion Demographic: - 46% male 54% female - Highest percentage of active users are in the 25-34 age bracket. The second highest 18-24 Key statistics Tip #1 Don't ignore Simply put, because of the large number of users, those who are new to social media and want to connect with friends are more likely to choose Facebook - because that's where most people are. Tip #2 Set yourself up Create a Facebook page with a job tab, share your company culture and create groups to share relevant content that would be of interest to your target candidates.
  4. 4. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 2 billion Demographic: - 62% male, 38% female - The highest percentage of active users are in the 35-44 age bracket, the second highest is 25-34 Key statistics Tip #1 Mix it up Add YouTube into your recruitment marketing mix as a “remarketing” campaign where your ad is shown to users who have already interacted with your content or visited your website. Tip #2 Entertain or post a how-to Why do most people go to YouTube? To be entertained or to learn how to do something. Post a how-to video or provide some entertainment to your target audience.
  5. 5. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 1 billion Daily active users: 600 million Demographic: - 49.1% male, 50.9% female and - The highest percentage of active users are in the 25-34 age bracket, the second highest is 18-24 age bracket Key statistics Tip #1 Boost your brand An excellent employer branding platform which can help share your story to attract both active job seekers and passive candidates to your company. Tip #2 Strike a healthy balance Instagram is also a great platform for job ads but remember to keep a healthy balance between promotion and entertainment!
  6. 6. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 1.5 billion Daily active users: 1 billion Key statistics Tip #1 Add a personal touch WhatsApp for business can be used as a nice personal touchpoint to engage with your audience. . For example, ‘Send WhatsApp message’ CTA button on your Facebook job ad could encourage candidates to get in touch with specific questions.
  7. 7. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 330 million Views per month: 14 billion Demographic: - Reddit users are mostly male, in the age bracket 18- 29 Key statistics Tip #1 Get with the lingo Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) feature could be a great way to engage with your audience. Alternatively you could start a thread or host a live Q&A. But before you do anything, make sure you are up to speed on the Reddit lingo! (AMA, AMAA, thread, subthread…)
  8. 8. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 330 million Daily active users: 134 million Demographic: - 62% male, 38% female - The highest percentage of active users are in the 25-34 age bracket, the second highest are in the 18-24 and also 35-49 Key statistics Tip #1 Search the hashtags Use Twitter’s search engine to find people who are talking about topics related to your industry or business. Unlike some other platforms, it’s a place where you can jump into a conversation unannounced without seeming like a stalker. Take advantage (with caution) and use it to engage more with your target audience.
  9. 9. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 301 million Daily active users: 109 million Demographic: - 38% male, 61% female - Most users are in the 18-34 age bracket Key statistics Tip #1 It's quick and easy Snapchat is quick and easy. When compared to Instagram, Snapchat is sometimes described as a 'less polished' photo sharing platform where users don't feel the pressure to always send the perfect photo. Use this platform to promote your employer brand or advertise vacancies in a fun, interactive way.
  10. 10. Smart Recruitment Marketing Monthly active users: 322 million Total boards created: 1 billion Demographic: - Pinterest users are 71% female - The highest percentage of active users are in the 30-49 age bracket Key statistics Tip #1 Help out during this life changing moment Users tend to use Pinterest In the lead up to personal events like getting married or buying a house. What's another big moment? Changing your career. Build boards to help users during these life changing moments! Create different boards for specific departments (Finance, IT, Engineering, Design), making it easier for users to find content that appeals to them.
  11. 11. Smart Recruitment Marketing Interested to hear what you think Comment below & share your social media tips

