DOULEURS FÉMORO-PATELLAIRES : QUELLE PLACE POUR LA BIOMÉCANIQUE ET QUELS TRAITEMENTS? Clément POTIER Podologue, MSc www.4f...
LIENS D’INTERET • Podologue • Formateur
PLAN • Diagnostic • Epidémiologie • Facteurs de risque • Traitements
DÉFINITION & DIAGNOSTIC • Douleur autour ou derrière la patella • Aggravée par au moins une activité sollicitant l’AFP (es...
LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES 0.00% 5.00% 10.00% 15.00% 20.00% 25.00% 30.00% 35.00% 40.00% 22.70% 28.90% 35.70% Population g...
LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES Francis et al., J Sports Sci Med (2019) Blessure la plus fréquente en running
LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES • Plus de 50% des patients n’ont pas une récupération favorable après 5-8 ans (parfois 20 ans ...
FACTEURS DE RISQUE D’après Griffin et al. (200 • ↘ Force quadriceps • ↗ Force abd hanche (ados) • IMC/poids/masse grasse •...
POURQUOI CA FAIT MAL? • Retinaculum • Structures ligamentaires • Tissu graisseux infra-patellaire • Os sous-chondral Power...
LIENS BIOMÉCANIQUES Powers et al., BJSM (2017)
LIENS BIOMÉCANIQUES Barton & Rathleff, BMJ Open Sports Exerc Med (2016) Noehren et al. (2013) : add hanche facteur de risq...
« ANORMALITÉ » MORPHOLOGIQUE Variabilité +++ des mesures morphologiques de l’AFP chez des sujets sains • Outils de mesure ...
POURQUOI ÇA FAIT MAL Dye, Clin Orthop Relat Res (2005) ; Gabett, BJSM (2016) 2) Homéostasie tissulaire
POURQUOI ÇA FAIT MAL • Pas de lien direct entre douleur et état des structures • Sensibilisation centrale/périphérique pré...
AU REVOIR LA BIOMECANIQUE?
TRAITEMENTS : RECOMMANDATIONS 2019
RECOMMANDATIONS 2019 Willy et al., JOSPT (2019)
RECOMMANDATIONS 2019 : RESUMÉ • Exercice (combiné hanche + genou) (A) • Semelles (à court terme & préfabriquées) (A) • Thé...
19 Taille et longueur Dureté Thermoformage Modifications ↗ confort Modifications ↗ performance SEMELLES PRÉFABRIQUÉES Vice...
PAUSE PHILOSOPHIQUE
SEMELLES PRÉFABRIQUÉES « one might argue that choosing one prefabricated orthosis over another to achieve a specific clini...
SO & RENFO DU PIED • 40 sujets avec valgus calcanéen 6° • Pendant 3 mois : exercices genou (CG) // genou + pied + SO (IG) ...
PRÉDICTEURS DE L’EFFICACITÉ DES SO • Mobilité médio-pied > 11mm • Dorsiflexion de cheville (en charge) < 41° • Chaussage d...
Pas de différences entre les groupes de différentes MMP, ni entre exercices de hanche supervisés et semelles EFFICACITÉ RE...
RUNNING RETRAINING • Pistes sur l’add de hanche/pattern de course / cadence • Indications biomécaniques • Résultats mixtes...
RUNNING
RUNNING • Les interventions ont effectivement modifié leur cible • Groupe exercice : ↗ force quad • Groupe GR : ↗ Cadence,...
CONCLUSION • DFP multifactorielle +++ • La biomécanique est importante … • … mais ne fait pas tout : PS ++ • Le travail du...
  1. 1. DOULEURS FÉMORO-PATELLAIRES : QUELLE PLACE POUR LA BIOMÉCANIQUE ET QUELS TRAITEMENTS? Clément POTIER Podologue, MSc www.4foot-solution.com contact@4foot-solution.com
  2. 2. LIENS D’INTERET • Podologue • Formateur
  3. 3. PLAN • Diagnostic • Epidémiologie • Facteurs de risque • Traitements
  4. 4. DÉFINITION & DIAGNOSTIC • Douleur autour ou derrière la patella • Aggravée par au moins une activité sollicitant l’AFP (escaliers, squats, course) • Aucun test pathognomonique • Diagnostic d’exclusion • +/- patellar tilt test ; palpation facettes patellaires International Patellofemoral Research Network (iPFRN) Crossley et al., BJSM (2016)
  5. 5. LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES 0.00% 5.00% 10.00% 15.00% 20.00% 25.00% 30.00% 35.00% 40.00% 22.70% 28.90% 35.70% Population générale Adolescents Cyclistes élite Smith et al., PLoS One (2018) Prévalence annuelle
  6. 6. LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES Francis et al., J Sports Sci Med (2019) Blessure la plus fréquente en running
  7. 7. LA DFP EN QUELQUES CHIFFRES • Plus de 50% des patients n’ont pas une récupération favorable après 5-8 ans (parfois 20 ans !) • Potentiellement pire chez les adolescents : 75% ont des symptômes persistants après 1 an • Avoir la douleur depuis plus longtemps associé à un moins bon pronostic • DFP précurseur d’arthrose fémoro-patellaire? D’après Qiu et al. BMC Musculosket Disord (2019) Nimon et al., J Pediatr Orthop (1998) ; Lankhorst et al., BJSM (2016) ; Van Middelkoop et al. JOSPT (2017) Evolution à long terme
  8. 8. FACTEURS DE RISQUE D’après Griffin et al. (200 • ↘ Force quadriceps • ↗ Force abd hanche (ados) • IMC/poids/masse grasse • Age • Sexe • Angle Q • Posture du pied Neal et al., BJSM (2019) ; Neal et al., J Foot Ankle Res (2014)
  9. 9. POURQUOI CA FAIT MAL? • Retinaculum • Structures ligamentaires • Tissu graisseux infra-patellaire • Os sous-chondral Powers et al., BJSM (2017) D’après Netter 3ème édition (2004) 1) Nociception
  10. 10. LIENS BIOMÉCANIQUES Powers et al., BJSM (2017)
  11. 11. LIENS BIOMÉCANIQUES Barton & Rathleff, BMJ Open Sports Exerc Med (2016) Noehren et al. (2013) : add hanche facteur de risque Boling et al. (2009) : navicular drop facteur de risque Physiopedia
  12. 12. « ANORMALITÉ » MORPHOLOGIQUE Variabilité +++ des mesures morphologiques de l’AFP chez des sujets sains • Outils de mesure • Protocole de mesure «Slights variations in limb positioning can lead to large changes in PF alignment and femoral shape parameters » Hochreiter et al., Knee Surg Sport Tr A (2019) 0,7°-17°119°-168° 3,4mm-7,1mm
  13. 13. POURQUOI ÇA FAIT MAL Dye, Clin Orthop Relat Res (2005) ; Gabett, BJSM (2016) 2) Homéostasie tissulaire
  14. 14. POURQUOI ÇA FAIT MAL • Pas de lien direct entre douleur et état des structures • Sensibilisation centrale/périphérique présente • Prévalence élevée de facteurs PS (anxiété, dépression, kinésiophobie, catastrophisme) • Surtout chez les sujets les plus touchés • Facteurs PS corrélés à douleur et fonction (r≈ 0,3-0,5) • Impact de la fatigue? Fick et al., AJSM (2020) ; Holden et al., Pain (2020) ; Verschueren et al., Sports Med (2020) ; De Oliveira Silva et al., Pain Medicine (2019) ; Maclachlan et al., Scand J Pain (2018) ; Maclachlan et al., BJSM (2017) ; van der Heijden et al., AJSM (2016) 3) Impact des facteurs psycho-sociaux
  15. 15. AU REVOIR LA BIOMECANIQUE?
  16. 16. TRAITEMENTS : RECOMMANDATIONS 2019
  17. 17. RECOMMANDATIONS 2019 Willy et al., JOSPT (2019)
  18. 18. RECOMMANDATIONS 2019 : RESUMÉ • Exercice (combiné hanche + genou) (A) • Semelles (à court terme & préfabriquées) (A) • Thérapie manuelle (isolément) (A) • Strapping patellaire (à court terme & si combiné avec exercice) (B) • Genouillère (B) • Réentrainement de la foulée (Avant-pied / Cadence / Réduire add hanche) (C) • US/Electrostimulation/Cryothérapie (B) Willy et al., JOSPT (2019)
  19. 19. 19 Taille et longueur Dureté Thermoformage Modifications ↗ confort Modifications ↗ performance SEMELLES PRÉFABRIQUÉES Vicenzino et al., BMC Musculosket Disord (2008) SHORE A 75 SHORE A 60 SHORE A 52 CSP (2-4°) CSA (4-6°) CSP + CSA CPA (4-6°) Talonnette (4-6- 8mm) Pointure Entière ou 3/4 5è rayon tronqué Easy-fit Ajustement prolongé pendant 6 visite
  20. 20. PAUSE PHILOSOPHIQUE
  21. 21. SEMELLES PRÉFABRIQUÉES « one might argue that choosing one prefabricated orthosis over another to achieve a specific clinical biomechanical objective for a specific patient is itself customization […] The underlying task is one of customizing […] the loads applied to the body. This should be the focus of clinical application of orthoses rather than whether the device itself is the outcome of a mass or bespoke manufacturing process. » - Chris Nester Handbook of Human Motion (2018)
  22. 22. SO & RENFO DU PIED • 40 sujets avec valgus calcanéen 6° • Pendant 3 mois : exercices genou (CG) // genou + pied + SO (IG) • A 4 mois : IG (12/20) > CG (5/20) • A 1 an aucune différence significative Mølgaard et al., J Sci Med Sport (2017) Intérêt : tout n’est pas proximal !
  23. 23. PRÉDICTEURS DE L’EFFICACITÉ DES SO • Mobilité médio-pied > 11mm • Dorsiflexion de cheville (en charge) < 41° • Chaussage de mauvaise qualité • Réduction immédiate de la douleur au squat unipodal • Douleur habituelle < 22/100 3 ou plus = 78% de chance de succès Matthews et al., BJSM (2016) D’après McPoil et al., J Foot Ankle Res
  24. 24. Pas de différences entre les groupes de différentes MMP, ni entre exercices de hanche supervisés et semelles EFFICACITÉ RELATIVE… Matthews et al., BJSM (2020)
  25. 25. RUNNING RETRAINING • Pistes sur l’add de hanche/pattern de course / cadence • Indications biomécaniques • Résultats mixtes sur la pathologie • Pas toujours applicable Bramah et al., AJSM (2019), Davis et al. CRMM (2020)
  26. 26. RUNNING
  27. 27. RUNNING • Les interventions ont effectivement modifié leur cible • Groupe exercice : ↗ force quad • Groupe GR : ↗ Cadence, ↘ VLR • Pas de différence entre les 3 interventions • Gap entre mécanisme théorique et effet clinique en pratique • Importance de l’éducation? Esculier et al., BJSM (2017)
  28. 28. CONCLUSION • DFP multifactorielle +++ • La biomécanique est importante … • … mais ne fait pas tout : PS ++ • Le travail du pied avec semelles & exercices est recommandé … • … mais à court terme et pas chez tout le monde -> critères prédictifs à développer • Exercices +++ • Chercher des indications cliniques ! MERCI POUR VOTRE ATTENTION

