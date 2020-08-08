Incrustacion estetica.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operatoria Dental II Dr.: Rubén Ibáñez García. Dr.: Pedro M. Olvera Ramos. Alumna: Geraldine Sánchez Hdez. Licenciatura en...
Protocolo de incrustación estética Materiales a utilizar• Diques de hule. • Barreras de protección. • Arco de Young. • Car...
Las incrustaciones dentales o estéticas son un tipo de restauración que se realizan en el sector posterior de la boca, se ...
Anestesia Sustancias líquidas de color blancuzco o transparente, que producen la ausencia de la sensibilidad al dolor en e...
Aislado absoluto La principal importancia y razón por la cual el aislamiento absoluto es necesario en cada uno de los proc...
Realizar la cavidad ✓ Comenzamos haciendo un la cavidad por oclusal. ✓ Utilizamos el espejo cuando estamos haciendo la cav...
Desinfectar la cavidad ✓ Colocamos hipoclorito de sodio al 2% en el O.D:16 para desinfectar la cavidad.
Colocar base y curación ✓ Poner una porción 1:1 de polvo liquido en la loseta de vidrio y mezclar con la espátula . ✓ Desp...
Tomar relación de mordida del Px. Se lleva acabo para tener una relación de mordida real del paciente. Esta relación se la...
Toma de impresión con silicona ✓ utilizamos silicona de la marca zetaplus. ✓ tomamos una cucharada de silicón y colocamos ...
Realizar vías de escape
Material ligero y catalizador ✓ Colocamos ambos materiales en la loseta de vidrio y mezclamos con la espátula. ✓ Después c...
Antagonista
Yeso velmix
Incrustación realizada por el técnico
Aislado relativo El aislado relativo Impedirá que la saliva alcance y contamine las preparaciones dentales por medio de la...
Cementación de la incrustación
Colocar papel articular ✓ Cortamos una tira de papel articular. ✓ Le pedimos al Px que abra la boca. ✓ Colocamos el papel ...
Gracias Incrustación estética terminada
  1. 1. Operatoria Dental II Dr.: Rubén Ibáñez García. Dr.: Pedro M. Olvera Ramos. Alumna: Geraldine Sánchez Hdez. Licenciatura en Cirujano Dentista. 6 “A” Incrustación estética
  2. 2. Protocolo de incrustación estética Materiales a utilizar• Diques de hule. • Barreras de protección. • Arco de Young. • Carpule. • Rollos de algodón. • Papel articular • Porta grapas y grapas. • Perforadora. • Micromotor. • Fresas de carburo. • Ionómero de vidrio. • Loseta de vidrio • Cucharilla parcial. • Px –Carodonto. • Cera toda estación. • Alginato y tasas de hule. • Yeso piedra y espátula para yeso. • Silicon por condensación
  3. 3. Las incrustaciones dentales o estéticas son un tipo de restauración que se realizan en el sector posterior de la boca, se cementan al diente sustituyendo la estructura dental que se ha perdido anteriormente, ya sea por caries, diferentes fracturas o desgastes. Estas se realizan en un laboratorio, con modelos de trabajo de la boca del paciente previamente tomados, para su posterior cimentación en el diente del paciente. Que es?
  4. 4. Anestesia Sustancias líquidas de color blancuzco o transparente, que producen la ausencia de la sensibilidad al dolor en el cuerpo humano, ya sea total o parcial y su efecto es temporal. La anestesia es un sedante que ayuda al paciente a que se relaje, y se duerma ante el dolor que es causado por alguna lesión. ✓ Primero debemos de palpar la zona a anestesiar. ✓ Ir colocando con cierto ritmo la anestesia infiltrativa en la zona que queramos que el paciente no sienta dolor cuando realizamos el tratamiento que se requiere. ✓ Demos de retirar la carpule cuidosamente.
  5. 5. Aislado absoluto La principal importancia y razón por la cual el aislamiento absoluto es necesario en cada uno de los procedimientos odontológicos es porque a través de él se puede tener acceso al diente proporcionando seguridad a la cavidad oral y por tanto al paciente. Es un proceso por medio del cual es Odontólogo puede mantener el área de trabajo aislada de saliva, sangre, músculos y encías con el objetivo de mejorar la visibilidad y el acceso al área a tratar. Es un medio por el cual se puede también garantizar la salud y la seguridad del paciente que se está sometiendo a determinado tratamiento y al mismo tiempo brinda protección a los tejidos blandos que se encuentran dentro de la cavidad bucal.
  6. 6. Realizar la cavidad ✓ Comenzamos haciendo un la cavidad por oclusal. ✓ Utilizamos el espejo cuando estamos haciendo la cavidad ya que es una visión indirecta. ✓ Con el micromotor iremos haciendo la cavidad inlay en el órgano dental 16.
  7. 7. Desinfectar la cavidad ✓ Colocamos hipoclorito de sodio al 2% en el O.D:16 para desinfectar la cavidad.
  8. 8. Colocar base y curación ✓ Poner una porción 1:1 de polvo liquido en la loseta de vidrio y mezclar con la espátula . ✓ Después llevar la mezcla hacia la cavidad. ✓ Con un pinza de curación llevar la base hacia la cavidad. Y dejar ahí durante una semana en lo que el técnico realiza la incrustación.
  9. 9. Tomar relación de mordida del Px. Se lleva acabo para tener una relación de mordida real del paciente. Esta relación se la mandamos al técnico dental para que el pueda articular los modelos y poder verificar puntos de contacto al momento de modelar la incrustación. El propósito de esta relación de mordida es para que yo ya no tenga que hacer un desgaste de la incrustación al momento de colocarla a la boca del Px. Primero se calienta la cera toda estación, se dobla a la mitad y se lleva la boca del Px y le pedimos que ocluya.
  10. 10. Toma de impresión con silicona ✓ utilizamos silicona de la marca zetaplus. ✓ tomamos una cucharada de silicón y colocamos dos líneas de catalizador en la masilla y comenzamos a mezclarla para después colocarla en la cucharilla parcial y introducirla en la boca del Px.
  11. 11. Realizar vías de escape
  12. 12. Material ligero y catalizador ✓ Colocamos ambos materiales en la loseta de vidrio y mezclamos con la espátula. ✓ Después colocamos el material ya mezclado en la impresión que tiene las vías de escape y lo llevamos a la boca del Px.
  13. 13. Antagonista
  14. 14. Yeso velmix
  15. 15. Incrustación realizada por el técnico
  16. 16. Aislado relativo El aislado relativo Impedirá que la saliva alcance y contamine las preparaciones dentales por medio de la colocación de elementos absorbentes dentro de la cavidad oral.
  17. 17. Cementación de la incrustación
  18. 18. Colocar papel articular ✓ Cortamos una tira de papel articular. ✓ Le pedimos al Px que abra la boca. ✓ Colocamos el papel articular sobre la incrustación estética y pedimos al Px que ocluya para ver si es que no existes puntos de contacto altos. ✓ En caso de existirlos desgastar con una fresa.
  19. 19. Gracias Incrustación estética terminada

