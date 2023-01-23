Successfully reported this slideshow.
Climate Fresk Key Messages from Climate Clarity

Jan. 23, 2023
Climate Fresk Key Messages from Climate Clarity
Climate Fresk Key Messages from Climate Clarity
Climate Fresk Key Messages from Climate Clarity
Jan. 23, 2023

Jan. 23, 2023
This slideshow outlines the key messages of the Climate Fresk workshop. From the key points of the physical system to the framing of climate action, you should learn something about your role as a climate leader.

Get in touch with Climate Clarity at info@climateclarity.co.uk to learn more about the workshop and book it in your community or organisation.

This slideshow outlines the key messages of the Climate Fresk workshop. From the key points of the physical system to the framing of climate action, you should learn something about your role as a climate leader.

Get in touch with Climate Clarity at info@climateclarity.co.uk to learn more about the workshop and book it in your community or organisation.

Climate Fresk Key Messages from Climate Clarity

  1. 1. Climate Fresk Key messages
  2. 2. ● The Cards: Climate change in 5 sets ● What is at stake? ● What can we do? Overview
  3. 3. The Cards of the Fresk You can look at an annotated summary of the Fresk here. And you can examine any card in detail by double clicking it on this network map.
  4. 4. ● Human activity causes climate change ● The greenhouse effect is a natural phenomenon where gases form a ‘blanket’ around the Earth, preventing heat from going back into space ● Burning fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal) emits carbon dioxide (CO2), which adds to the greenhouse effect, raising the temperature of the planet: global warming ● Global warming has many knock-on effects, including rising sea levels and melting ice caps ● Remember that melting sea ice does not cause sea level rise Set 1 - The basics of global warming
  5. 5. Set 2 - Which human activities do we mean? There are 4 main sectors that emit the most greenhouse gases (GHGs): ● Agriculture (25%)* ● Transportation (20%) ● Building use (15%) ● Industry (40%) *Rather than using large amount of fossil fuels, agriculture is responsible for 80% of deforestation in the world, and for the emission of other GHGs such as methane and nitrous oxide, both of which are more potent greenhouse gases than CO2.
  6. 6. Set 2 - Where does the CO2 go? The CO2 released by our emissions ends up in carbon sinks: - 25% dissolves into the ocean, acidifying the ocean - 25% is captured by plants via photosynthesis - 50% remains in the atmosphere, blanketing the Earth in a higher concentration of carbon dioxide, leading to a stronger greenhouse effect.
  7. 7. Set 3 - It’s an energy game Radiative forcing measures the difference between the energy that enters the Earth (from the sun) and the energy that leaves. The additional greenhouse effect causes the Earth to gain energy, because less energy can escape back into space. Gaining energy has a heating effect. Aerosols prevent some of the sun's energy from reaching the Earth, and therefore make the Earth lose energy. This has a cooling effect.
  8. 8. Set 3 - It’s an energy game All that extra energy has to physically go somewhere. So, where? ● 93% of this energy warms the ocean ● 5% is dissipated in the ground ● 3% melts the planet’s ice (glaciers, ice caps, sea ice) ● 1% warms the atmosphere These air and water temperature increases disrupt the water cycle. The sea levels are rising due to the melting of continental ice (glaciers and ice caps) adding water to the ocean, and ocean water expanding as it heats up.
  9. 9. Set 4 - Under the sea When CO2 dissolves in the ocean, it makes the ocean acidic and creates problems for underwater life. Phytoplankton and zooplankton, the tiny critters at the base of the oceanic food chain, are affected by difficulties in forming shells. Marine biodiversity as a whole is threatened by the removal of the base of the food chain, plus the increase in water temperature.
  10. 10. Set 4 - Under the sea The increase in ocean temperature leads to more powerful and frequent hurricanes and cyclones. The low pressure generated by these stones causes the sea level to rise locally, which can lead to coastal flooding via storm surges.. The risk of coastal flooding, also called marine submersion, is amplified by the sea level rise.
  11. 11. Set 5 - Introducing feedback loops Feedback loops, or tipping points, happen when effects reinforce each other - a vicious circle. The melting permafrost releases methane (another potent greenhouse gas) which causes more greenhouse effect, greater temperature rise and thus more permafrost melting.
  12. 12. Set 5 - A disrupted system starts to spiral You may be familiar with these effects of climate change: ● Heatwaves & wildfires ● Droughts & river flooding ● Hurricanes ● Depletion of freshwater resources ● Erosion of biodiversity These are already affecting agricultural yields and threatening global food security. Feedback loops happen when effects reinforce each other - a vicious circle. The melting permafrost releases methane which causes more warming and more permafrost melting.
  13. 13. Set 5 - A disrupted system starts to spiral The decline in agricultural yields can lead to dramatic consequences for mankind, especially as these consequences amplify each other. The effects are disproportionately felt in the Global South, but will increasingly be felt directly worldwide.
  14. 14. What is at stake?
  15. 15. How bad is a few degrees’ rise? The difference between our current climate and an ice age is 5 degrees celsius. During the last ice age, the sea level was 120m lower, Northern Europe was covered in ice sheets kilometers thick, and agriculture was impossible in much of Europe. So, what will a 3+ degree rise in temperatures in only 100 years do to the planet?
  16. 16. Source: Global risk of deadly heat. Nature climate change, 7(7), 501- It could become so hot that some of the world’s most populated areas become uninhabitable for more than half of the year. Certain levels of heat and humidity are deadly for human bodies. What will happen to these people? Heat: +4°C in 2100?
  17. 17. Image source: Earth’s Safe Planetary Boundary for Pollutants An explanation of the different planetary boundaries. Climate change is only one of the planetary boundaries. When deciding how to respond to climate change, it is important to consider the whole system. For instance, an action that cools the planet may not be good for the biosphere that all life depends on. The 9 Planetary Boundaries
  18. 18. What can we do?
  19. 19. To comply with the Paris Agreement of keeping global heating under 2 degrees Celsius, we must reduce carbon emissions to 2 tonnes per capita in richer countries. To see which changes to make in your personal life, you can calculate your current carbon footprint and identify improvements with Giki. Or check out taking ‘The Jump’ - five shifts to protect the Earth and live with joy. Reduce carbon emissions in our personal lives!
  20. 20. “What are the biggest, quickest changes I can make?” We need to slash the amount of carbon, reducing the average UK carbon footprint by a factor of six! (From 13Tco2eq to 2Tco2eq per person. If you want to reduce carbon today, we suggest the following: ● Avoid flights wherever possible ● Avoid/limit red meat consumption And of course: ● Talk to those around you about your actions to maintain a liveable climate. A flight, London to New York, emits 1.59TCO2eq per passenger. Climate
  21. 21. It is important to understand that systemic changes are needed to face climate change. This means decarbonisation of our society, including our workplaces. For help in understanding the role you can play in your job to help your workplace decarbonise, check out Project Drawdown’s Job Function Action Guides. Reduce carbon emissions in our work lives! Carbone 4’s report: ‘Doing Your Fair Share For The Climate?’ states that 75% of emission reductions will end up needing to come from collective decarbonisation of our systems. (i.e. agriculture, industry, fright, public services, heat and energy)
  22. 22. We each play many different roles: we are individuals, family members, citizens, employees, managers, workers, sports- enthusiasts, nature-lovers, friends, and leaders. Understanding this helps us see all the different spheres where we have influence, can have impact, and can show leadership. Thank you for taking part in the Climate Fresk workshop facilitated by Climate Clarity CIC. Ultimately, we win by working together, at all scales

