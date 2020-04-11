Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARTICIPANTE: SUNIAGA, CLEYRA PROFESOR: MALO JOSE CHARALLAVE, ABRIL 2010
RESPOSABILIDAD CIVIL POR HECHO AJENO Es aquella en la cual el da�o no es causado directamente a la victima por la persona ...
CARACTERISTICAS EL DA�O Causado directamente a la victima Persona civilmente responsable Personas o cosas que est�n someti...
CARACTERISTICAS LA CULPA Civilmente responsable Presumida por el Legislador La victima queda exonerada de demostrar dicha ...
MEDIOS LIBERATORIOS EL PAGO Y LA EXTINCI�N La victima demanda la indemnizaci�n, solo debe probar que han ocurrido los extr...
ELEMENTOS DEL PAGO LA EXISTENCIA DE UNA OBLIGACI�N VALIDA La obligaci�n debe sr valida, ya que si es nula o anulable, el d...
EXTINCION DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Es la ruptura del v�nculo jur�dico que une a los sujetos de una determinada relaci�n obligat...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS C�digo Civil. (1982). Gaceta Oficial Extraordinaria Nro. 2.990. De fecha 26 de junio de 1982. N...
