Job Readiness Clerin Clery Varghese
Understand the job ➔ Know the roles ➔ Know the skills ➔ Read the job description
Understand the job market ★ Trends of a job in the industry ★ Find the advancements made in the job ★ Read experiences sha...
Develop skills ➢ Understand the skills required for a job ➢ If there’s lacking, then acquire the skills
Communication & Presentation ● Present yourself in a neat, professional attire. ● Communicate clearly. ● Take time to thin...
Job readiness

How to know you are ready for the job? Some tips to be ready.

Published in: Leadership & Management
Job readiness

  1. 1. Job Readiness Clerin Clery Varghese
  2. 2. Understand the job ➔ Know the roles ➔ Know the skills ➔ Read the job description
  3. 3. Understand the job market ★ Trends of a job in the industry ★ Find the advancements made in the job ★ Read experiences shared by the people who has the job already
  4. 4. Develop skills ➢ Understand the skills required for a job ➢ If there’s lacking, then acquire the skills
  5. 5. Communication & Presentation ● Present yourself in a neat, professional attire. ● Communicate clearly. ● Take time to think when answering questions.

