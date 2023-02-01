Accountant: Job Description, Duties, KRA, KPI and More

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
An Accountant is a professional who helps individuals and organizations manage their finances by tracking their income and expenses, preparing financial statements, and offering guidance on budgeting and tax planning. They use their expertise to ensure financial accuracy and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
