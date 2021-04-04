Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Become an Affiliate Marketer Without a Website Author Info Last Updated: January 31, 2021 References Download Artic...
4 Review your account settings on every website. If you belong to a forum or discussion group that requires you to registe...
1 2 3 4 Method 4 Article Websites Join websites that allow you to contribute content. A variety of websites exist that all...
See How to Write Your First eBook. Tips Post articles or affiliate links on websites that feature classified ads. Someone ...
How to become an affiliate marketer without a website
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to become an affiliate marketer without a website

7 views

Published on

If you want to become an affiliate marketer, you're going to need an audience. You can start by promoting your products in online discussion communities relevant to what you're promoting, like Reddit or 4Chan, but check each website's policies first to see if they prohibit affiliate links. If they don't, start building trust within these groups by contributing often, then post your links! Alternatively, you could also try your hand at writing. E-books and online articles are both great places to promote products! For tips on how to choose an e-book or article topic, read on for my no.1 affiliate system to help you earn online fast..

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to become an affiliate marketer without a website

  1. 1. How to Become an Affiliate Marketer Without a Website Author Info Last Updated: January 31, 2021 References Download Article There are several ways to market products by means of affiliate marketing on the Internet without having your own website. You can become an affiliate marketer by incorporating affiliate links into the body of emails you send, posting affiliate links in discussion communities such as forums, discussion boards, or blogs, writing articles on websites that feature user-generated content, and also, writing e-books that feature embedded affiliate links. 1 2 3 Method 1 Online Discussion Communities Locate online communities relevant to the affiliate you are promoting. Examples of such communities are forums, discussion boards, chat rooms, and blogs. Perform an Internet search using keywords such as "forum" or "discussion board" with the subject of the affiliates you are promoting. For example, if you are promoting exercise equipment, search for "exercise forum" or "fitness forum." Actively participate in each online community. This practice may help boost your affiliate income when members begin to view you as an active, trusted presence on each website. Engage in discussions and participate in online events on a daily or weekly basis. You can also start discussions about topics that are relevant to the products you are promoting through the affiliate links. Review member policies on every community website. This procedure will allow you to verify if you are allowed to post affiliate links to these sites. Some online communities may prohibit affiliate links and consider the links as advertising spam. [1] Learn why people trust wikiHow MY NO.1 AFFILIATE SYSTEM CHOICE:CLICK HERE
  2. 2. 4 Review your account settings on every website. If you belong to a forum or discussion group that requires you to register for an account, you may be able to take advantage of a signature box in which you can post affiliate links. The signature box can then be displayed each time you reply to or write a post on the website.[2] 1 2 Method 2 E-books Choose an e-book topic that is related to your affiliates. For example, if you team up with an affiliate that sells fitness equipment, you may want to write an e- book about different workout techniques that involve the fitness equipment. Choose a topic you are knowledgeable about. You may earn more from your affiliates if readers gain value from the information you are providing. Embed affiliate links into sections of your e-book. For example, if your e-book is about fitness, you can write about the importance of wearing appropriate running shoes during your workout, then embed affiliate links for a specific brand of running shoes that you recommend to your readers. Include affiliate banners and pictures within your e-book. Banners and pictures that contain affiliate links may aesthetically enhance the presentation of information within your e-book. 1 2 3 Method 3 Email Write articles about the affiliate products you are promoting. Readers are more likely to click on affiliate links within articles that contain information that can benefit them; as opposed to links within promotional emails written specifically for the sake of advertising. Place affiliate links throughout the body of the article. For example, if you are marketing video games or video game systems, you can write an article about the best sporting games available on the market. You can then place affiliate links for each video game within each summary that describes each game. Send the email to your customers. Your customers may be actual clients, or they can be friends, family, or members of an online community you belong to. For example, if you have a brick-and-mortar used video game business, you can encourage your customers to provide you with their email addresses so you can send them emails. [3] MY NO.1 AFFILIATE SYSTEM CHOICE:CLICK HERE
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 Method 4 Article Websites Join websites that allow you to contribute content. A variety of websites exist that allow you to register for an account and contribute articles or reviews on many topics. Perform an Internet search using keywords such as "article directory" to locate free websites that will allow you to publish articles. Search for article or review websites that cater specifically to your affiliate niche. For example, if you want to promote affiliates that sell books, you can search for book review websites that allow you to post affiliate links next to your own book reviews. Review the policies of each website you join. Some websites may limit the amount of affiliate links you can place into each article. Write reviews or articles related to your affiliates. Internet users who land on your article page may be searching for information or products that they want or need. Embed the affiliate links into your articles before publication. Visitors to the article website will then have the opportunity to click on the affiliate links within your articles. [4] [5] Community Q&A Question Where do I find affiliate links? Question How do I create an eBook? Community Answer You can use Sharealink.com and CJ.com, these are marketplaces to get connected with merchants and find the suitable affiliate program. Community Answer
  4. 4. See How to Write Your First eBook. Tips Post articles or affiliate links on websites that feature classified ads. Someone in your local area may be searching for a specific product or service that can benefit them; causing them to land on your page that contains the affiliate links. Post affiliate links on social media websites you belong to. Your followers or friends may be inclined to purchase the affiliate products if they already have an established and trusted relationship with you.[6] Warnings You can market affiliates using pay-per-click advertising; however, some websites and search engines have algorithms and certain listing strategies in place that may not allow your affiliate links to be featured at all times. References 1. https://www.thesidehustleprofit.com/affiliate-marketing-without-a-website/ 2. https://www.thesidehustleprofit.com/affiliate-marketing-without-a-website/ 3. https://theworkathomewife.com/affiliate-marketing-tips/ 4. https://bizfluent.com/info-8679367-places-post-affiliate-links.html 5. https://theworkathomewife.com/affiliate-marketing-tips/ 6. https://bizfluent.com/info-8679367-places-post-affiliate-links.html 7. http://www.opportunitiesplanet.com/affiliate-marketing/affiliate-marketing-without-a- website/ 8. http://www.affilorama.com/introduction/affiliate-marketing-without-a-website MY NO.1 AFFILIATE SYSTEM CHOICE: CLICK HERE Article source: www.wikihow.com

×