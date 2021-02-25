Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEORÍAS DE ADQUISICIÓN DEL LENGUAJE
¿QUÉ ES EL LENGUAJE? Se sabe que el lenguaje es un sistema que tiene como función principal facilitar la comunicación
Teoría constructivista ■ Nace un 9 de agosto de 1896 en Suiza ■ Reconocido por su trabajo como psicólogo y epistemólogo. ■...
Teoría constructivista ■ Piaget en el desarrollo de su teoría, nos plantea que el lenguaje surge como producto de la intel...
Teoría constructivista ■ Piaget nos dice que los niños empiezan a hablar dependiendo de su desarrollo cognitivo, pues este...
LevVigotsky ■ Nació un 17 de noviembre de 1896 en Bielorrusia ■ Fue un psicólogo muy destacado por su desempeño en el área...
Enfoque sociocultural ■ Vigotsky, en lo que respecta a cuestiones del desarrollo del lenguaje, planteó que el lenguaje es ...
Enfoque sociocultural ■ Vigotsky establece que el primer lenguaje del niño es social, el cual se deriva de la interacción ...
Noam Chomsky ■ Nació un 7 de diciembre de 1928 en E.E.U.U. ■ Es lingüística, filósofo y politólogo ■ Es uno de los lingüis...
Gramática universal ■ Dentro de su teoría, Chomsky nos dice que los niños nacen con una capacidad congénita para comprende...
Gramática universal ■ Durante un lapso de la niñez, puntualiza Chomsky, que los infantes incurren en una etapa que él deno...
Jerome Bruner ■ Nació un 1ro de octubre de 1915 en E.E.U.U. ■ Fue un psicólogo que contribuyó en la psicología cognitiva y...
Enfoque pragmático ■ Bruner propone una teoría que consiste en un sistema de apoyo para la adquisición del lenguaje, desca...
Enfoque pragmático ■ La teoría de Bruner es similar a la zona de desarrollo próximo establecida por Vigotsky, aunque Jerom...
Benjamin LeeWhorf ■ Nació un 24 de abril de 1897 en E.E.U.U. ■ Reconocido lingüista americano ■ Fue alumno de Edward Sapir...
La teoría de Sapir-Whorf ■ Esta teoría tiene como base el hecho de que el pensamiento humano tiene como condicional la est...
La teoría de Sapir-Whorf ■ Para el desarrollo de esta teoría se tomaron datos respecto a las lenguas de grupos indios amer...
Frederic Skinner ■ Nació un 20 de marzo de 1904 en E.E.U.U. ■ Fue un psicólogo, filósofo y autor ■ Trabajó un proyecto en ...
Teoría conductista ■ La teoría conductista respecto al lenguaje, nos plantea que se considera como una conducta que funge ...
Teoría conductista ■ Otra de los planteamientos dentro de esta teoría, es la imitación, por tanto, esto se toma como la in...
Desarrollo del lenguaje

Teorías de adquisición del lenguaje

×