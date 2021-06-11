Reservoir computing fast deep learning for sequences

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) represent the reference class of Deep Learning models for learning from sequential data. Despite the widespread success, a major downside of RNNs and commonly derived ‘gating’ variants (LSTM, GRU) is given by the high cost of the involved training algorithms. In this context, an increasingly popular alternative is the Reservoir Computing (RC) approach, which enables limiting the training algorithm to operate only on a restricted set of (output) parameters. RC is appealing for several reasons, including the amenability of being implemented in low-powerful edge devices, enabling adaptation and personalization in IoT and cyber-physical systems applications.

This webinar will introduce Reservoir Computing from scratch, covering all the fundamental design topics as well as good practices. It is targeted to both researchers and practitioners that are interested in setting up fastly-trained Deep Learning models for sequential data.