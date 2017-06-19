Apresentação lo 19.06.2017

19 de junho de 2017 © 2013- Secretaria Municipal de Infraestrutura, Projetos e Obras 1 OBRAS DE MACRODRENAGEM Maio/2017 Pr...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 2 1. Desobstrução de rede de Drenagem; 2. Recuperação de paviment...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 3 1. Desobstrução de rede de Drenagem - Atualmente com 3 carros c...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 4 2. Recuperação de pavimento asfáltico - “Tapa- Buraco” - Atualm...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 5 3. Pequenas Intervenções de Obras em Vias Públicas - Obras exec...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 6 4. Pequenas obras e reformas em prédios públicos; - Obras execu...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 7 5. Nivelamento e Patrolamento de vias - Obras executadas apenas...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 8  Administração Regional - 5 Regiões Administrativas; - Execuçã...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 9 PRESTAÇÃO DE CONTAS – SEMIPRO / SEMDRES Maio/2017 Região Coorde...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 10  Administração Direta - 5 Regiões Administrativas; - Execução...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 11 PRESTAÇÃO DE CONTAS – SEMIPRO / SEMDRES Maio/2017 Região Encar...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 12 6. Iluminação Pública – Manutenção e Expansão  Manutenção: - ...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 13  Expansão: - Em andamento procedimento licitatório – Processo...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 14 7. Estações de Bombeamento: EBAP’s - Empresa Contratada: Contr...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 15 8. Encostas  Contenções de Encostas devido aos sinistros ocor...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 16 - Processo 05.954/2016 - Recursos Governo do Estado Espirito S...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 17  Plano Municipal de Redução de Riscos – PMRR. Processo 61.492...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 18 9. Obras Contratadas  Educação: - Situação: Diversas obras pa...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 19 - Empresa: ROCCO CONSRUTORA E INCORPORADORA LTDA - Data do Con...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 20 • Medição: Não houve medição c) UMEI SÃO TORQUATO: • Convênio:...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 21 e) UMEI PARQUE DAS GAIVOTAS: • Convênio: PAC 1049/2014 • Valor...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 22 • Medição: R$ 1.611.847,08 • Saldo Contratual: R$ 1.818.373,40...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 23 • Medição: R$ 4.469.296,54 • Saldo Contratual: R$ 268.295,11 •...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 24  Assistência Social: - Situação: Diversas obras paralisadas d...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 25 b) Local: CRAS Ilha das Flores • Empresa: Lastro Construtora e...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 26  Saúde: - Situação: Diversas obras paralisadas desde a gestão...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 27 • Valor Aditivos: R$ 663.635,91 • Valor Total: R$ 3.754.134,64...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 28 b) Local: CAPS I TRANSTORNO - JABAETÉ • Empresa: Consena Valor...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 29  Infraestrutura Urbana: • MACRODRENAGEM DO CANAL DO CONGO • O...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 30 • Sub-Bacias 6, 9, 10, 11 e 12, compreendendo os bairros São C...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 31 • NOVA ETAPA DE OBRA: PRESTAÇÃO DE CONTAS – SEMIPRO / SEMDRES ...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 32 • MACRODRENAGEM DO CANAL DA COSTA • Objeto: Trecho de 110 metr...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 33 10.Contratação de Novos Projetos e Obras – SEMED, SEMSA; SEMAS...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 34  Infraestrutura Urbana: - Drenagem e Pavimentação da Rua Idal...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 35 - Reforma do Campo de Futebol de Jardim Colorado – Emenda Parl...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 36 - Projeto de Reforma da Praça Deus Pai - Cobilândia • Situação...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 37 - PROMORADIA • Objeto: Execução de obra de arte correntes (gal...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 38 - PRO TRANSPORTE • Objeto: Execução de obras obras de paviment...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 39 • Situação: Aguardando análise da Cesan (projeto de esgoto), p...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 40 - Pra finalizar, e pra não desanimar ao longos dos dias, de fo...
19 de junho de 2017 © 2013 Secretaria Municipal de Obras 41 Obrigado! PRESTAÇÃO DE CONTAS – SEMIPRO / SEMDRES Maio/2017
