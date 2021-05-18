Successfully reported this slideshow.
O CONTEXTO DA CFE 2021 Formação Nacional - 1º. de dezembro de 2020
Onde a CFE 2021 vai “aterrizar” Uma sociedade... 1. Doente e Enferma 2. Desigual e Iníqua 3. Polarizada e Violenta 4. Nega...
Doente e Enferma • Doente = dolens, dolentia – dor • Enfermo = infirmus, in – não, firmus – firme, estável Uma sociedade d...
Desigual e Iníqua No seu fundamento é a crise global do sistema neo-liberal. A pandemia foi somente um fenômeno catalisado...
Polarizada e Violenta • Dualismo: o bom e o mau / fiel e o infiel • Colisão: inimigo e adversário / ódio e disputa • Relig...
Negacionista e alienada • Autoverdade: o valor não está na verdade em si, nem na mentira em si (Fake News). O valor está n...
Desemprego... 2021 “Conflitos, mudanças climáticas e a covid-19 geraram o maior desafio humanitário desde a Segunda Guerra...
Qual a “boa nova” da CFE 2021?
DIÁLOGO MAIS QUE UMA CAMPANHA SOBRE O ECUMENISMO É UMA CAMPANHA ECUMÊNICA (TESTEMUNHO DE FRATERNIDADE)
PACTO VIDA BRASIL (10) GRAVE CRISE Sanitária – Econômica – Política – Social (1 e 2) AMPLO DIÁLOGO Autoridades – Sociedade...
O DESAFIO “Tentamos nos cercar com o máximo de certezas, mas viver é navegar em um mar de incertezas, através de ilhotas e...
Obrigado pela atenção! Pe. Paulo Renato Campos
