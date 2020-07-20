Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. San Marino Students: Daniela Barra Paula Beltr�n Antonia Morales Claudia Urrutia
  2. 2. Location San Marino is an enclave located on the slopes of Mount Titano, on the Adriatic side of central Italy between the Emilia- Romagna and Marche regions. It is landlocked and wholly surrounded by Italy. It is one of the few remaining city-states that proliferated across Europe. Language Standard italian and a Sammarinese dialect Population 30.000 inhabitants
  3. 3. Traditions Medieval day
  4. 4. Traditional Food Stracciatella alla romana Burrata crostini Nidi di rondine Torta tre monti
  5. 5. Religion Just like Italy, San Marino is a nation that is predominantly Catholic. Data shows that 97% of the small population is Catholic although Catholicism as a religion has not been established due to the absence of an Episcopal See. In addition, despite its dominance, the state constitution does not acknowledge Catholicism as the national religion
  6. 6. Government Every six months two heads of state called "captains regents" are elected who share the highest office in the country, elected by parliament.
  7. 7. Sources https://www.internationalcuis ine.com/about-food- and-cult ure-of-san-marino/ https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what- languages_arespoken-in-san-marino.html https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional- 37727005 https://www.iexplore.com/art icles/travel- guides/europe/s an-marino/festivals-and-eve nts https://www.internationalcuisine.com/about-food-and- culture-of-san-marino/ https://www.worldatlas.com/ articles/religious-beliefs-in- s an-marino.html https://www.bbc.com/mundo /noticias-internacional- 3772 7005

