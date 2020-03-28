Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMINARIO DE INVESTIGACION ESPECIALIZACIONES ECEDU Paso 2 - Presentación análisis de contexto y alternativas de solución d...
TABLA DE CONTENIDOS I-Introducción…………………………………………………... Pág. 3 II-Objetivos……………………………………………………... Pág. 4 III-Mapa Concep...
I-INTRODUCCIÓN Este trabajo colaborativo, analiza las distintas situaciones o problemas que son necesarios investigar en l...
II-OBJETIVOS Objetivo General Determinar los lineamientos del trabajo de grado y los elementos que lo componen, así como a...
III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS Estudiante: Jorge Gámez Manjarrez
Estudiante: Iván Garcés Restrepo III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda
Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Jorge Gámez Manjarrez La innovación ...
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Iván Garcés Restrepo Los docentes fr...
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas Variacion...
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda Inclusión Edu...
IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro Cambios en el ...
V- ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN
• Infographic Style El análisis del tanto del contexto educativo colombiano como en el de la Escuela de Ciencias de la Edu...
• Infographic Style “Nunca dejaremos de aprender siempre estaremos obteniendo nuevos conocimientos” La educación de hoy de...
• Infographic Style Tras los resultados obtenidos en las Pruebas PISA (2018), en Colombia se empiezan a redefinir los plan...
• Infographic Style Los escenarios de reconocimiento educativo han permitido abrir espacios de prácticas que han construid...
VI-EVIDENCIAS DE DISCUSIÓN COLABORATIVA
Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas
Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda Referencias utilizadas Porter (1991)
Portfolio Presentation Referencias utilizadas Tamayo, M. T. y. (2004). El proceso de la investigación científica. Editoria...
Portfolio Presentation Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro Referencias utilizadas Benavides, O. (2002). Competencias y conec...
Referencias utilizadas Himmel, E. (2002). Modelos de análisis de la deserción estudiantil en la educación superior. Revist...
CONCLUSIONES Se considera que la investigación educativa es un proceso de vital importancia, dado que el avance de las cie...
REFERENTES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS Acevedo Zapata, S. (2017). Gestión social del conocimiento, redes de investigación e innovación ...
  1. 1. SEMINARIO DE INVESTIGACION ESPECIALIZACIONES ECEDU Paso 2 - Presentación análisis de contexto y alternativas de solución desde la investigación educativa Jorge Alberto Gámez Manjarrez Código 84037853 Iván Darío Garcés Restrepo Código 1037947427 Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas Código 1120379227 Mónica Liliana Sanabria Poveda Código 1095800206 Claudia Patricia Sumoza Alfaro Código 1128053315 Presentado a: Fernando Hernández López Director de Curso Seminario de Investigación Especializaciones ECEDU Grupo: 103 Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia (UNAD) Escuela de Educación (ECEDU) 2020-1
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDOS I-Introducción…………………………………………………... Pág. 3 II-Objetivos……………………………………………………... Pág. 4 III-Mapa Conceptual Documento Lineamientos……………….. Pág. 5 IV-Identificación de Situaciones abordadas por la Investigación Educativa……………………………………………………….. Pág. 11 V-Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación…………………….............................. Pág. 17 VI-Evidencias discusión colaborativa………………………….. Pág. 23 Conclusiones……………………………………………………. Pág. 31 Referencias Bibliográficas………………………………………. Pág. 32
  3. 3. I-INTRODUCCIÓN Este trabajo colaborativo, analiza las distintas situaciones o problemas que son necesarios investigar en la rama educativa, también analiza el contexto educativo en Colombia y destaca los lineamientos de investigación existentes en la UNAD, además, reflexiona sobre la investigación educativa y su constante cambio debido a los avances tecnológicos y a los distintas formas de acceso a la información. La investigación educativa ocupa un espacio muy importante en el desarrollo en la pedagogía y marca una línea de tiempo entre los hallazgos más antiguos a los más recientes y como estas investigaciones han generado nuevo y valioso conocimiento, aportando así a la educación, a las metodologías y técnicas de aprendizaje en pro de mejorar cada día la calidad de la educación que se imparte. La investigación educativa ha permitido realizar un exhaustivo análisis de procesos y diferentes factores que afectan los posesos e enseñanza aprendizaje y apoya en la creación de nuevas soluciones a problemas educativos que hacen parte de su estudio. La investigación educativa es una propuesta de cambio y una invitación a seguir avanzando en el campo pedagógico - científico.
  4. 4. II-OBJETIVOS Objetivo General Determinar los lineamientos del trabajo de grado y los elementos que lo componen, así como algunas situaciones abordadas por la investigación educativa. Y el contexto educativo del país y la ECEDU. Objetivos Específicos.  Identificar los conceptos mas relevantes e importantes dentro de los lineamientos del trabajo de grado y el paso a paso a seguir dentro de estos para lograr un buen resultado en cada proyecto.  Exponer situaciones o problematicas que son motivo de investigacion dentro de la educacion, dar a conocer nuestro punto de vista sobre la situacion y dar aportes significativos en pro de mejora frente a cada problematica  Realizar un analisis de la educacion actualmente de nuestro pais, identificar los pro y contras y de que forma, como estudiantes y futuros profesionales podemos a aportar en mejora de aquello que se necesita reforzar para hacer de nuestra educacion una excelencia con resultados satisfactorios y un aprendizaje efectivo que se pueda ver reflejado.
  5. 5. III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
  6. 6. III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS Estudiante: Jorge Gámez Manjarrez
  7. 7. Estudiante: Iván Garcés Restrepo III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
  8. 8. Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
  9. 9. III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda
  10. 10. Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro III-MAPA CONCEPTUAL DOCUMENTO LINEAMIENTOS
  11. 11. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA
  12. 12. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Jorge Gámez Manjarrez La innovación como alternativa para el desarrollo social inclusivo • Es necesario interpretarla como una respuesta práctica para aumentar la competitividad de las empresas, a través de un producto, servicio o proceso. • La innovación se consolida, cuando un producto es mejorado para resolver una problemática específica. • La innovación tiene como punto de partida, modificar las formas de hacer las cosas, para que la organización sea más eficiente y efectiva. • El modo en que aparecen las innovaciones y la manera en que son absorbidas por el sistema económico, es suficiente para explicar “las continuas revoluciones económicas que son la característica principal de la historia económica” (Schumpeter,1997:126) • A fin de responder a la búsqueda de la Inclusión social, las universidades deben enfocarse en responder a las necesidades reales y características particulares de los sujetos de las poblaciones diversas que ingresan como estudiantes. Lo cual implica, brindarles procesos de formación que les permitan sobrevivir e insertarse en la sociedad del conocimiento. El reto consiste en identificar las necesidades particulares de los sujetos y a partir de allí, desarrollar procesos de acompañamiento estudiantil y formación que permitan el éxito académico, profesional y social. • La innovación se convierte en el camino y estrategia fundamental del desarrollo los países, especialmente los latinoamericanos, los cuales deben articular esfuerzos para lograr asumir las oportunidades y posibilidades de las tecnologías de la comunicación y la gestión social del conocimiento como estrategias para mantenerse vigentes en el mercado global y viables para lograr el bienestar de sus ciudadanos con calidad de vida.
  13. 13. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Iván Garcés Restrepo Los docentes frente a la evaluación del aprendizaje • Los docentes a pesar de haber recibido cursos de capacitación acerca de la forma de la evaluación cualitativa, éstos no logran separarse de la práctica de la evaluación que los ha acompañado durante su quehacer pedagógico, demostrando incongruencia entre lo que dicen y lo que saben de los nuevos enfoques de evaluación y su práctica docente (Rivera, 2003) • El proceso frente a la evaluación del aprendizaje realizado por cada uno de los docentes e instituciones ha sido tradicionalmente relacionada con el estudiante y la finalidad del aprendizaje. (Morín, 2000; Hernández, 1998) • La evaluación de los estudiantes es una de las prácticas docentes que más inciden en el aprendizaje y desarrollo de los estudiantes, especialmente porque determina su vida presente y futura. La evaluación desde una perspectiva cualitativa o cuantifica de los estudiantes y sus conocimientos adquiridos (Hidalgo, 2017) • Tanto docentes, como estudiantes se refieren a la evaluación de una forma despectiva, en el desarrollo de su aprendizaje (McDowell y Brown, 1997)
  14. 14. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas Variaciones Cognitivas Activas en el Proceso de Aprendizaje • Cada individuo aborda un problema o aprende un conjunto de hechos u organiza una combinación de sentimientos desde una perspectiva única. No hay dos alumnos iguales. • Las TICS actualmente juegan un papel fundamental, ya que permiten llevar a cabo pequeños y grandes ejercicios de exploración, donde el individuo interactúa no sólo con herramientas, sino con otros sujetos que le permiten tener un intercambio de saberes. • Las TICS permiten al docente tener mucha más riqueza pedagógica en la medida que sus prácticas van generando una transformación, facilitando trabajo en equipo y el cultivo de actitudes sociales con diversas comunidades de aprendizaje. • Las TICS son una herramienta vital en el aprendizaje autónomo, ya que se pueden ver como un cambio en el proceso de enseñanza. (Hernández, C., Gamboa, A. & Ayala, E. 2014). • Los estilos de aprendizaje que difieren entre los individuos y en las estrategias empleadas por los individuos (Brown, 2000 p.113) • Los docentes deben estar preparados para ofrecer a sus alumnos estas nuevas oportunidades de aprendizaje a través de la integración de las TIC en las aulas tradicionales y mediante la aplicación de métodos pedagógicos innovadores (Arias, C., González, C. & Padilla, J. 2010)
  15. 15. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda Inclusión Educativa a través de las TICS • El modelo ASSURE tiene sus raíces teóricas en el constructivismo, partiendo de las características concretas del estudiante, sus estilos de aprendizaje y fomentando la participación activa y comprometida del estudiante. Es un modelo que los maestros y los capacitadores pueden utilizar para diseñar, desarrollar y mejorar ambientes de aprendizaje adecuados a las características de sus estudiantes. • La educación inclusiva aún no se visualiza a cabalidad en nuestros sistemas educativos. La desigualdad basada en el conocimiento prevalece en el mundo de hoy” Tilly (2005, p.123). • La inclusión parte del supuesto que todo ser humano es especial a su manera, y que requiere una respuesta educativa singular que transforme el potencial de aprendizaje que todas y todos abrigamos, en una realidad gratificante y sustentable” (M.E.N. 2013, p.15) • La educación inclusiva es importante para estudiantes con necesidades especiales y para el resto de sociedad que debe de generar conciencia y humanidad, no solo apoyando a estas personitas, si no también evitando así el matoneo y la discriminación escolar que se ha hecho tan popular en estos tiempo y que en realidad son prácticas injustas que han llevado a deteriorar aún más la sociedad.
  16. 16. IV-IDENTIFICACIÓN DE SITUACIONES ABORDADAS POR LA INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro Cambios en el modelo de enseñanza-aprendizaje en torno a la reflexión crítica de la realidad • La investigación educativa se ha visto afectada por los cambios del conocimiento científico, las diversas metodologías que han surtido estudios críticos de los contextos académicos y sociales en lo referente al intercambio de conocimientos de estudiantes y docentes. • La situación de la educación se produce en la relación dialéctica del proceso de aprendizaje donde la persona que aprende discute el fenómeno que aprende; comprende y explica la realidad de forma reflexiva. • La situación de hoy se transforma es un proceso de construcción de conocimiento y de comprensión a la realidad. • En los países de América del Norte, se observa que el método magistral de enseñanza ha sufrido tendencias a convertirse en prácticas más horizontales de aprendizaje. El estudiante intercambia enseñanzas con el docente. • Las preocupaciones de la pérdida de los métodos tradicionales se han entendido como parte del proceso evolutivo de la construcción del conocimiento lo cual ha repercutido en estudios reflexivos de las nuevas maneras de saber enseñar. • Las situaciones actuales de educación manifiestan que los métodos científicos han dejado en segundo plano la transmisión de las teorías de conocimiento tradicionales y han considerado las excepciones de los postulados epistémicos dando paso a la búsqueda de conocimientos integrados en los contextos sociales modernos generando nuevos perfiles de investigación y sujetos de investigación. • Los nuevos métodos de enseñanza convierten el aprendizaje en una necesidad reflexiva de producción de realidades con base al objeto que se estudia, las materias son más especializadas en su esencia convirtiendo los programas de formación en fuentes de análisis de producción investigativa unitaria. • Las elecciones del mejor modelo de enseñanza determinan el tipo de problema que se quiere abordar y se utiliza los instrumentos necesarios para dar respuestas al fenómeno que se quiere explicar. Esto produce que el documente o el estudiante adopten posturas frente al aprendizaje. • Los modelos de enseñanza están desvirtuándose de la estructura tradicional de enseñanza y buscan la reflexión crítica de la producción intelectual. • La tendencia paradigmática actual busca explicar el método de transmisión de conocimiento para lograr entender el conocimiento fin de la realidad y poder interpretar de esta manera las situaciones que intervienen en el proceso exitoso de aprendizaje en sus diferentes derivaciones.
  17. 17. V- ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN
  18. 18. • Infographic Style El análisis del tanto del contexto educativo colombiano como en el de la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación se centra principalmente en una serie de intereses investigativos los cuales han permitido últimamente el avance académico en los diferentes estamentos educativos del país incluyendo además notables progresos a nivel social y cultural. III-ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Estudiante: Jorge Gámez Manjarrez Se evidencia una nueva mirada de la investigación en educación y pedagogía en Colombia, en la cual las dimensiones sociales de los fenómenos está llevando al reconocimiento de su naturaleza, lo cual garantiza una importante participación social en los procesos posteriores de validación de experiencias. Representantes de la pedagogía crítica investigativa en Colombia: Orlando Fals Borda y Pablo Freire Los intereses prácticos investigativos se caracterizan no solamente porque son derivados de ciertos estudios que se enfocan en la interpretación de las realidades de la educación y la pedagogía, sino también porque buscan su mera descripción El problema y el diseño son la primera construcción de sentido y por tanto se elaboran desde la realidad misma confluyendo en campos de que como observables se profundizan en el trabajo de campo (Murcia & Jaramillo, 2008). Pese a que comienzan a ser importantes los conocimientos de las realidades educativas, se hace necesario continuar con este recurso investigativo, sobre todo, en aquellas zonas geográficas que aún muestran prevalencia de los intereses técnicos.
  19. 19. • Infographic Style “Nunca dejaremos de aprender siempre estaremos obteniendo nuevos conocimientos” La educación de hoy debe generar y proporcionar en los aprendices experiencias que les permitan analizar y darse cuenta de las problemáticas que se presentan dentro de su entorno. Las habilidades cognitivas y socio-afectivas deben ser instruidas efectivamente a fin que los estudiantes puedan maximizar sus capacidades y usar estrategias adecuadas para lograr obtener buenos resultados en su proceso de formación y aprendizaje. III-ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas El aprendiz moderno aprende a convivir, a trabajar en equipo y colaborar en pro del bienestar de su entorno pensando razonable y críticamente, aportando ideas que permitan dar soluciones a diferentes tipos de situaciones, asumiendo esta tarea con responsabilidad, que le permita tomar decisiones reflexionadas e informadas.
  20. 20. • Infographic Style Tras los resultados obtenidos en las Pruebas PISA (2018), en Colombia se empiezan a redefinir los planes de enseñanza que ayuden a mejorar la calidad de la educación. III-ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda Evaluar para Avanzar, surgió como una estrategia propuesta que consiste en reforzar el sistema evaluativo de nuestro país. Aún hace falta mucho camino por recorrer y se hace necesario unificar esfuerzos y trabajar conjuntamente, entre el gobierno, docentes y directivos para mejorar la calidad de la educación en Colombia. Persiste la falta de apoyo económico en las numerosas investigaciones que se llevan a cabo en las distintas universidades del país. Las universidades ocupan un lugar especial en el avance de los saberes y son los estudios de pregrado y postgrados los que contribuyen con la producción intelectual y el avance tecnológico (Marval y Acosta, 1996 y Morles, 2004). La deserción y la falta de acceso a la educación básica, media y superior en las zonas rurales, son de las limitantes mas complejas que aun enfrenta el sistema educativo colombiano.
  21. 21. • Infographic Style Los escenarios de reconocimiento educativo han permitido abrir espacios de prácticas que han construido dinámicas positivas de construcción de conocimiento. Las corrientes de paradigmas epistemológicos de investigación han permitido su discusión y debates respecto a las metodologías de enseñanza. En estos casos el proceso de desarrollo del aprendizaje a través de la historia ha centrado su análisis en proponer entradas de métodos emergentes de transmisión de aprendizaje En los últimos años se ha abierto paso al incremento de programas de formación en investigación de educación. La gran mayoría de los programas de postgrado y maestrías han concentrado sus esfuerzos en fortalecer las áreas de la dinámica y dialéctica del intercambio de conocimiento proponiendo espacios para caracterizar y comprender los ámbitos investigativos con enfoques pedagógicas La investigación se ha convertido en punto focal de producción de aprendizaje significativo, existen en todas las universidades semilleros de investigación, unidades de investigación y emprendimiento, solucionadores de problemas temáticos y de contexto social y académico con tendencia a la comprensión de las realidades basadas en las experiencias de intercambio de saberes y productivos. III-ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro Se evidencia un gran impacto académico en los grupos de investigación que han permitido brindar oportunidades a los grupos sociales menos favorecidos, siendo que las publicaciones realizadas y publicadas han cumplido un propósito de contribución de desarrollo público y a resolver problemas estructurales sociales. Nuestras investigaciones han pretendido resolver y transformar los enfoques epistemológicos tradicionales y abrirse paso a establecer nuevas tendencias de saber enseñar e investigar. La aplicación de la metodología docente tradicional ha cambiado para formar métodos de enseñanza que sean capaces de actualizar los programas de formación. Se observa que las experiencias de intercambio de conocimientos han enriquecido los resultados de investigación en los estudiantes actuales ya que promueven la construcción permanente de conocimiento y permiten a los docentes contribuir a generar nuevas necesidades de metodologías de enseñanzas modernas dinámicas y asertivas.
  22. 22. VI-EVIDENCIAS DE DISCUSIÓN COLABORATIVA
  23. 23. Estudiante: Maribel Mondragón Cárdenas
  24. 24. Estudiante: Mónica Sanabria Poveda Referencias utilizadas Porter (1991)
  25. 25. Portfolio Presentation Referencias utilizadas Tamayo, M. T. y. (2004). El proceso de la investigación científica. Editorial Limusa . Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro
  26. 26. Portfolio Presentation Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro Referencias utilizadas Benavides, O. (2002). Competencias y conectividad. [Libro en línea]. Consultado el 13 de enero de 2014 Halliday, M. (1968). The users and uses of language. En Fishman, J. (ed.) Readings in the sociology of language. The Hague: Mouton. Protocolo facultativo de la Convención sobre los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad .Asamblea General. Resolución A/RES/61/106 de 13 de diciembre de 2006. Biblioteca Ju rídica Virtual del Instituto de Investigaciones Jurídicas UNAM.
  27. 27. Referencias utilizadas Himmel, E. (2002). Modelos de análisis de la deserción estudiantil en la educación superior. Revista Calidad en la educación, 17 (2), 91-108. Malagón, L.; Soto, L., y Eslava, P. (2007). La deserción en la Universidad de los Llanos (1998-2004). Orinoquia, 11 (1), 23-40 Estudiante: Claudia Sumoza Alfaro
  28. 28. CONCLUSIONES Se considera que la investigación educativa es un proceso de vital importancia, dado que el avance de las ciencias de la educación depende directamente de los nuevos conocimientos que se generen y que son necesarios para el progreso de esta disciplina. Además, la investigación educativa juega un papel preponderante en la optimización del conocimiento, lo cual implica la implementación de nuevas estrategias didácticas que ayuden a fortalecer la pedagogía y por ende el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje.
  29. 29. REFERENTES BIBLIOGRÁFICOS Acevedo Zapata, S. (2017). Gestión social del conocimiento, redes de investigación e innovación para la inclusión. (2017) En www.revistanegotium.org.ve / núm. 37 (año 13) pp. 62-73. Revista Científica Electrónica de Ciencias Gerenciales /ISSN: 1856-1810 / Ed. Fundación Unamuno, Venezuela. http://ojs.revistanegotium.org.ve/index.php/negotium/article/view/288 Álvarez, A., & Álvarez, V. (2015). Métodos en la investigación educativa. Recuperado de: http://editorial.upnvirtual.edu.mx/index.php/fomento-editorial/quienes-somos/9-publicaciones-upn/195-metodos-en-la- investigacion-educativa Contreras, L. (2011). Tendencias de los paradigmas de investigación en educación. Investigación y posgrado, 26(2),179-201. Recuperado de: http://www.redalyc.org/pdf/658/65830335004.pdf Espinoza Freire, E. (2018). El problema de investigación. Revista Conrado, 14(64), 22- 32. Recuperado de http://scielo.sld.cu/pdf/rc/v14n64/1990-8644-rc-14-64-22.pdf Murcia, N., & Ramírez, C. (2017). Los objetivos de la investigación en educación y pedagogía en Colombia. Sophia, 13(1), 75-84. doi: https://doi.org/10.18634/sophiaj.13v.1i.331 Ralón, G. (2018). El proceso de investigación como sistema de problemas: una reconstrucción de su lógica y estructura basada en siete preguntas. Empiria, (40), 199-228. doi: https://doi.org/10.5944/empiria.40.2018.22016 Rodríguez, J. (2003). Paradigmas, enfoques y métodos en la investigación educativa. Investigación educativa, 12(7), 23-40. Recuperado de: http://revistasinvestigacion.unmsm.edu.pe/index.php/educa/article/view/8177/7130

