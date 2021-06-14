Successfully reported this slideshow.
Initial Plans Claudia Slater
Mind Map A poem word/music video I would include a voice over of a topic or just general words Montages of scenes/life usi...
Mind Map
Inspiration- Different lighting creates a darker tone, I like how I can edit my clips and try out different lighting. This...
Mood Board
Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mo...
Choices Discounted ideas Reasons for not choosing this project A podcast • I have already done a podcast however I thought...
Informal Proposal Current Idea Concept A video of montages I will film for example landscape, people and life and edit wit...
Jun. 14, 2021

1. initial plans (fmp) (1) project 7 11111 (1)

Initial plans project 7

  1. 1. Initial Plans Claudia Slater
  2. 2. Mind Map A poem word/music video I would include a voice over of a topic or just general words Montages of scenes/life using my camera A DVD- album cover A music video style A podcast/ Advert Discussing mental health and trending topics . Answering questions Creating My own music. Music video My own music A music video Emotion
  3. 3. Mind Map
  4. 4. Inspiration- Different lighting creates a darker tone, I like how I can edit my clips and try out different lighting. This allows me to be more creative. This image is very candid- I'm planning on taking videos like this to show people just living. I think its calm and peaceful. I'm thinkingof filmingshort snappy clips like thisof portraits of people whilst editingit and added effects over. I like how the shadow reflects her as well as the darkness contrastingthe light.This has brought my imaginationout. I really like this image as it has a vintage film effect witch I'm hoping to include over my clips- I really like how it captures the birds I really like the yellow text over the image and the way the font looks. I feel it creates emotion with the text. I have taken inspiration from Montel fisher who is an amazing artist and I love the way he produces his words.
  5. 5. Mood Board
  6. 6. Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mood I have collected a range of colours for example browns blues, oranges and yellows. These Colours really make me feel calm and relaxed. I think the image styles of sunsets and landscapes really helps me create emotion on the audience along with the subtitles. The close up shots of people just living lie creates a raw feel about the video as well as the slow- mo shots creating sadness and making them think about what's going on. How does that person feel? Iv collected different tones for example Bright tones witch coveys a happy tone as well as dark tones like dark contrasts and light brightness. The mood of the images I have collected is very moving. They all have a message behind the photo and make me feel relaxed as well as emotion towards the image. The way the people look makes me feel this way. For example close up portrait shots of them sitting on the train. How will your mood board influence your final product? My mood board will influence my final product by allowing me to bring all my ideas together and create the best project I can with the images I have gathered. I will be able to reflect and come back to all the ideas I have collected. It will also allow me to be more imaginative and have more options to consider. It will influence witch audience I aim at and how much emotion I include as a younger audience may not want to watch it as an older more mature audience.
  7. 7. Choices Discounted ideas Reasons for not choosing this project A podcast • I have already done a podcast however I thought I'd include some kind of audio into my project to bring my podcasting skills in I feel that this idea may limit me and because I have a passion for visual things, I feel it may be better suited. A film including people • It would be hard to find people to include in my film given the circumstances. It may be time consuming if I'm the only one involved in my film. I also don’t have a strong idea of a genre and I may not have all the software and products to do a film given the circumstances.
  8. 8. Informal Proposal Current Idea Concept A video of montages I will film for example landscape, people and life and edit with spoken words over the clips. With an overlay of slow music. The idea is to connect to the audience and allow them to escape and reflect. I intend to create emotion and for my project to be relatable to the audience. Type of products you would make • Music- Piano/ guitar verse- I have access to equipment and software to create music at home for example garage band. • Words/ Poem- This is easy to create at home with imagination. • Video montages- I have the software to create videos at home and edit them. • Album front cover for the music. What you will need to make them A camera Editing software- Computer Green screen/ studio. Adobe premiere pro . A mouse Garage band Music editing software. Audience Teenagers 14-19- Males and females. I think They will relate more to this content than adults would.

