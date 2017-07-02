Mensa buona, sana e sostenibile

Mensa buona, sana sostenibile Viterbo, 2 luglio 2017 Claudia Paltrinieri CO2
Quando un menu scolastico è buono, sano e sostenibile? Un buon menu può fare bene ai bambini e all’ambiente
Menu a punti: Questionario ASL2 Milano
Promuovere realtà: dove il cibo porta valore F O O D walking T O U R . . MILANO
Nuova iniziativa: promuovere realtà dove il cibo porta valore F O O D walking T O U R . . MILANO
C’era una volta la mensa Come è cambiata la ristorazione scolastica
Obiettivo QUALITA’ 1 In origine …
Obiettivo PROFITTO esternalizzazione 1 2
PROFITTO: strategia efficienza-> cucine industriale Chiusura cucine 1 2 3
Menu scarta e servi 1 2 3 4 PROFITTO: strategia efficienza-> riduzione personale
Aumento scarti Riduzione gradimento 1 2 3 4 5
Sciopero del panino Aumento costi 1 2 3 4 5 6
Pasto da casa 1 Proteste&Azioni legali 2 3 4 5 6 7
Abbandono mensa Chiusura cucine Assenza controlli 1 MENSA SU 4 NON CONFORME FRODI FORNITURA Cibo scaduto Sottoprodotti car...
Quando un menu scolastico è buono, sano e sostenibile? Un buon menu può fare bene ai bambini e all’ambiente
Sostenibilità: Green Public Procurement 1. Efficienza e risparmio risorse naturali 2. Riduzione rifiuti prodotti 3. Riduzi...
Qualità alimenti Presenza cucine Menu di qualità 1 2 3
Classifica Menu scolastici invernali 1. Cremona 138 3.000 30 € 5.00 2. Trento 132* 3.000 20 € 4,60 3. Rimini 127 1.700 1 €...
Cucine interne Vs Cucina industriale Linee guida ristorazione 1 2 3 Biologico Filiera corta Fresco / Stagionale No imballa...
Pisa Firenze Bologna Jesi Trento 70% Roma 10% ->40%? Milano Biologico GPP alimenti BIOLOGICI 40% percentuale 80-100% 1
menu merluzzo, nasello, limanda, spigola fresca, sugo di tonno, sugo di trota fresca Roma merluzzo Milano Sesto Fiorentino...
menuStagionale Filiera corta (no distributore) Fresco non confezionato Sostenibilità
menuIV e V gamma imballaggi frequenza carne Sostenibilità
menu Doppia porzione Bologna Perugia MilanoTrento Bolzano Prevalenza fresco IV, V gamma, gelo
menu Trento Bergamo Bologna PATATE
menu OMS: Ridurre la quantità della carne rossa Carni rosse frequenza varietà bianche carni conservate Firenze Cremona 4 c...
Sostenibilità Recupero e riuso
Raccolta differenziata Limitazione sprechi (legge n.166/2016) donazione eccedenze x solidarietà sociale - Recupero avanzi ...
menuStoviglie Tovagliette Acqua Sostenibilità
menuStoviglie (detersivi bio) tovagliette Acqua Sostenibilità
Iniziative sostenibili
menu Merende: Frutta Yogurt (dispenser) con frutta Torte fatte in cucina Uscite didattiche in fattorie del territorio Comp...
Frutta a metà mattina Mezze penne bio al pomodoro e ricotta Filetto di platessa Patate lesse CO2 Pasta aglio olio e parmig...
Frutta e verdura biologica o a lotta integrata di stagione, proveniente dalle nostre campagne. Carni bovine biologiche pro...
Leader -> traduce la visione in realtà Cambiare rotta si può? Visione e motivazione -> mondo sostenibile Gioco di squadra ...
MICHAEL JORDAN Il talento ti fa vincere una partita. L’intelligenza e il gioco di squadra ti fanno vincere il campionato
Grazie Claudia Paltrinieri info@foodinsider.it
Mensa buona, sana e sostenibile
  Foodinsider è nato come piattaforma multimediale per le commissioni mensa, e' diventata una importante fonte d'informazione per genitori per per tutti gli attori che ruotano intorno alla mensa scolastica (anche amministratori e politici che sono i nostri più fedeli lettori), ha una newsletter che comunica con qualche migliaio di lettori, distribuiti su tutto il territorio nazionale e ha acquistato popolarità con il primo Rating dei menu scolastici italiani che è stato pubblicato a fine maggio. Il rating è il frutto di una iniziativa semplice ma autorevole che ci ha visto collaborare on l'ASL2 di Milano, dalla quale abbiamo attinto un bellissimo questionario, che hanno sviluppato, per valutare la qualità dei menu scolastici. Lo abbiamo preso, discusso un pomeriggio con le dottoresse dell'ASL e il dott. Berrino e lo abbiamo tradotto, semplificato in una versione online. E' stato promosso attraverso la rete dei genitori e commissari mensa e il risultato sono le registrazioni online delle risposte al questionario e i relativi punteggi (perché ad ogni risposta corrisponde ad un punteggio, e alla fine viene restituito un punteggio complessivo attraverso il quale è possibile capire il livello qualitativo del menu), Attraverso il menu a punti è stata stilata una classifica che ci ha permesso di fare delle considerazioni sul livello qualitativo dei menu scolastici italiani
  • Foodinsider è nato come piattaforma multimediale per le commissioni mensa, e’ diventata una importante fonte d’informazione per genitori per per tutti gli attori che ruotano intorno alla mensa scolastica (anche amministratori e politici che sono i nostri più fedeli lettori), ha una newsletter che comunica con qualche migliaio di lettori, distribuiti su tutto il territorio nazionale e ha acquistato popolarità con il primo Rating dei menu scolastici italiani che è stato pubblicato a fine maggio. Il rating è il frutto di una iniziativa semplice ma autorevole che ci ha visto collaborare on l’ASL2 di Milano, dalla quale abbiamo attinto un bellissimo questionario, che hanno sviluppato, per valutare la qualità dei menu scolastici. Lo abbiamo preso, discusso un pomeriggio con le dottoresse dell’ASL e il dott. Berrino e lo abbiamo tradotto, semplificato in una versione online. E’ stato promosso attraverso la rete dei genitori e commissari mensa e il risultato sono le registrazioni online delle risposte al questionario e i relativi punteggi (perché ad ogni risposta corrisponde ad un punteggio, e alla fine viene restituito un punteggio complessivo attraverso il quale è possibile capire il livello qualitativo del menu), Attraverso il menu a punti è stata stilata una classifica che ci ha permesso di fare delle considerazioni sul livello qualitativo dei menu scolastici italiani
  • ECCO COSA HANNO rilevato i nas e cosa rilevano da anni i genitori delle commissioni mensa
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  La scelta degli alimenti e quindi della qualità delle materie prime viene definita nel capitolato. Se una mensa è di qualità lo si può già capire dai parametri qualitativi definiti nei capitolati. Se la verdura proposta è di stagione, se la verdura fresca non presuppone un confezionamento, se gli alimenti provengono da filiera corta, sono alcuni aspetti che attengono all'attenzione alla SOSTENIBILITA'
  Le verdure IV e V gamma hanno diversi aspetti che non sono compatibili con il rispetto dell'ambiente: come la plastica.
    La carne è uno dei principali fattori inquinanti al livello mondiale
    La carne è uno dei principali fattori inquinanti al livello mondiale
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.
  • Proviamo a fare un passo indietro e a capire quali possono essere gli indicatori di qualità che ci permettono di capire se una mensa è buona o no.
    Innanzi tutto ci sono le materia prima, dei menu e la qualità delle cucine.

    • Mensa buona, sana e sostenibile

    1. 1. Mensa buona, sana sostenibile Viterbo, 2 luglio 2017 Claudia Paltrinieri CO2
    2. 2. Quando un menu scolastico è buono, sano e sostenibile? Un buon menu può fare bene ai bambini e all’ambiente
    3. 3. Menu a punti: Questionario ASL2 Milano Area Editoriale Newsletter Rating Menu scolastici Best practice mense scolastiche Etica Sana
    4. 4. Promuovere realtà: dove il cibo porta valore F O O D walking T O U R . . MILANO
    5. 5. Nuova iniziativa: promuovere realtà dove il cibo porta valore F O O D walking T O U R . . MILANO
    6. 6. C’era una volta la mensa Come è cambiata la ristorazione scolastica
    7. 7. Obiettivo QUALITA’ 1 In origine …
    8. 8. Obiettivo PROFITTO esternalizzazione 1 2
    9. 9. PROFITTO: strategia efficienza-> cucine industriale Chiusura cucine 1 2 3
    10. 10. Menu scarta e servi 1 2 3 4 PROFITTO: strategia efficienza-> riduzione personale
    11. 11. Aumento scarti Riduzione gradimento 1 2 3 4 5
    12. 12. Sciopero del panino Aumento costi 1 2 3 4 5 6
    13. 13. Pasto da casa 1 Proteste&Azioni legali 2 3 4 5 6 7
    14. 14. Abbandono mensa Chiusura cucine Assenza controlli 1 MENSA SU 4 NON CONFORME FRODI FORNITURA Cibo scaduto Sottoprodotti carne No tracciabilità cibi Condizioni igieniche inadeguate … A MONTE A VALLE
    15. 15. Quando un menu scolastico è buono, sano e sostenibile? Un buon menu può fare bene ai bambini e all’ambiente
    16. 16. Sostenibilità: Green Public Procurement 1. Efficienza e risparmio risorse naturali 2. Riduzione rifiuti prodotti 3. Riduzione uso di sostanze pericolose 4. Recuperare materia e prodotti
    17. 17. Qualità alimenti Presenza cucine Menu di qualità 1 2 3
    18. 18. Classifica Menu scolastici invernali 1. Cremona 138 3.000 30 € 5.00 2. Trento 132* 3.000 20 € 4,60 3. Rimini 127 1.700 1 € 6,20 4. Mantova 125* 2.700 18 € 5,20 € 5,01 5. Fano 124 1.750 9 € 4,82 6. Bergamo 121 2.500 2.000 1 20 € 5,50 7. Jesi 119 1.600 1 € 6.00 8. Udine 113 3000 44 € 5,20 9. Perugia 108 4.350 20 € 2,50 10. Spoleto 105 1.200 1 N. PASTI N. CUCINE COSTO MAX PASTO 2
    19. 19. Cucine interne Vs Cucina industriale Linee guida ristorazione 1 2 3 Biologico Filiera corta Fresco / Stagionale No imballaggi (raccolta differenziata) Rimesso in circolo Raccomandazioni OMS
    20. 20. Pisa Firenze Bologna Jesi Trento 70% Roma 10% ->40%? Milano Biologico GPP alimenti BIOLOGICI 40% percentuale 80-100% 1
    21. 21. menu merluzzo, nasello, limanda, spigola fresca, sugo di tonno, sugo di trota fresca Roma merluzzo Milano Sesto Fiorentino 1 bastoncino (merluzzo) 1 merluzzo ai capperi 1 merluzzo olio e limone 1 platessa impanata 1 tonno all’olio 1 hamburger di salmone pesce
    22. 22. menuStagionale Filiera corta (no distributore) Fresco non confezionato Sostenibilità
    23. 23. menuIV e V gamma imballaggi frequenza carne Sostenibilità
    24. 24. menu Doppia porzione Bologna Perugia MilanoTrento Bolzano Prevalenza fresco IV, V gamma, gelo
    25. 25. menu Trento Bergamo Bologna PATATE
    26. 26. menu OMS: Ridurre la quantità della carne rossa Carni rosse frequenza varietà bianche carni conservate Firenze Cremona 4 carni bianche 3 carni rosse Verona 6 carni bianche 9 carni rosse (3 prosciutto cotto) Sesto Fiorentino 6 carni bianche 2 carni rosse Macerata 7 carni bianche 10 carni rosse (2 prosciutto cotto) Eliminare carni conservate 1 2
    27. 27. Sostenibilità Recupero e riuso
    28. 28. Raccolta differenziata Limitazione sprechi (legge n.166/2016) donazione eccedenze x solidarietà sociale - Recupero avanzi Frutta a merenda Doggy bag Sostenibilità
    29. 29. menuStoviglie Tovagliette Acqua Sostenibilità
    30. 30. menuStoviglie (detersivi bio) tovagliette Acqua Sostenibilità
    31. 31. Iniziative sostenibili
    32. 32. menu Merende: Frutta Yogurt (dispenser) con frutta Torte fatte in cucina Uscite didattiche in fattorie del territorio Compostiera Orti a scuola Educare all’assaggio e consumo del pasto educare alla Sostenibilità
    33. 33. Frutta a metà mattina Mezze penne bio al pomodoro e ricotta Filetto di platessa Patate lesse CO2 Pasta aglio olio e parmigiano Frittata con zucchine Insalata di stagione frutta
    34. 34. Frutta e verdura biologica o a lotta integrata di stagione, proveniente dalle nostre campagne. Carni bovine biologiche provenienti da animali allevati nelle nostre colline. Carni di pollo biologiche provenienti da allevamento Piacentino. Carni suine provenienti da allevamento Piacentino. Coppa piacentina Formaggi e latte fresco biologici provenienti dalle nostre colline. Yogurt biologico prodotto nella nostra provincia con il latte delle nostre colline. Formaggi freschi e Grana Padano provenienti da Caseifici Piacentini che trasformano prevalentemente latte del nostro territorio. Polpa di pomodoro proveniente da coltivazioni Piacentine a lotta integrata delle nostre coltivazioni. Farina di grano tenero biologica da grani coltivati prevalentemente a Piacenza.
    35. 35. Leader -> traduce la visione in realtà Cambiare rotta si può? Visione e motivazione -> mondo sostenibile Gioco di squadra -> Comune, genitori, fornitore, ATS
    36. 36. MICHAEL JORDAN Il talento ti fa vincere una partita. L’intelligenza e il gioco di squadra ti fanno vincere il campionato
    37. 37. Grazie Claudia Paltrinieri info@foodinsider.it

